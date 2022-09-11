Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Bears Dominique Robinson Earns 'Player Of The Game' and Justin Fields Hands Out Two Game Balls
The Chicago Bears surprised everyone with a come-from-behind victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Several of the rookies shined on Sunday afternoon like Jaquan Brisker picking up a loose fumble thanks to a Jaylon Johnson "Peanut-Punch". But Dominique Robinson had a stellar NFL debut, earning him the Bears' Player of the Game.
Von Miller blasts NFL over Leonard Fournette’s block on Micah Parsons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette made a big play in pass protection on Sunday night that helped Tom Brady complete a deep pass to Julio Jones, but one Pro Bowl player was not impressed. Fournette threw a huge block on Micah Parsons that sent the Dallas Cowboys linebacker...
Yardbarker
Watch: Bucs RB Leonard Fournette flattens Cowboys LB Micah Parsons with big block
Leonard Fournette is not afraid to get his hands dirty with some pass-blocking. Tom Brady was lined up in the shotgun for a passing play in the first half of Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys. Micah Parsons, who is the Cowboys’ premier pass-rusher, was lined up against left tackle Josh Wells.
ESPN analyst calls out Ex-Bears coach after upset win
This is the message ESPN analyst Kyle Brandt has for those who doubted the Chicago Bears coming into the 2022 season. He called out one particular doubter, who was the Bears offensive coordinator at one point. "Take that, Mike Martz. Take that," Brandt said on Good Morning Football. "Everyone who's...
NBC Sports
Bucs lead Cowboys 9-3, but Donovan Smith leaves with elbow injury
The Buccaneers have reached the Dallas 25, 20, 8 and 4 on their four drives. They have three field goals and a missed field goal from Ryan Succop. Tampa Bay leads 9-3 with 3:25 remaining until halftime, but it should lead by more. Sacks by Micah Parsons on Tom Brady...
Candace Parker poses in iconic photo with Justin Fields
Justin Fields met Sky guard Candace Parker after Sunday's game to take an iconic photo. Parker flashed a signature Walter Payton for the Bears' win over the San Francisco 49ers, 19-10. Fields recorded 148 total yards and two touchdowns in a gusty, upset win over the 49ers. Unfortunately, the Sky...
Grading Bears' offense, defense in upset win vs. 49ers
CHICAGO – It wasn’t pretty, and the Bears have a lot to clean up. But Sunday’s 19-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field might have been the most appropriate way for the Bears to start the Matt Eberflus era. All the things we thought...
How Bears' dedication to run set up game-winning TD pass
The Bears have made it clear that running the ball is going to be a big part of their offensive identity this season. In Week 1, they lived up to that promise, rushing the ball 37 times compared to 17 pass attempts. The rain probably skewed those numbers a bit, but even with a little good weather regression, the playcalling would’ve still heavily favored the run game. Normally Chicagoans who have been calling for a return to the ground and pound game would be rejoicing with a development like that, but there was one problem. The Bears couldn’t run the ball effectively throughout the game.
Ex-Bear sees progression in Justin Fields' development
Justin Fields flashed some maturity in Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. There has been plenty of talk circling Fields' chances of developing behind an underwhelming roster this season. Pair that with the rainy conditions for Sunday's game and Fields should have had a tough day. However, Fields had...
No, the Bears did not beat the 49ers because of the rain
In the aftermath of Sunday’s Bears upset win over the 49ers, it seemed many people wanted to talk more about the rain than the football game. In some circles, the Bears win was explained away by the weather. That’s just an excuse for Niners apologists, since each team played in the same elements, but the Bears did make extra preparations for the weather throughout the week.
Domonique Foxworth admits to incorrect Bears take
Ex-NFL player and current ESPN analyst, Domonique Foxworth, rightfully punished himself by making his Twitter avatar the Chicago Bears logo. Last Thursday, Foxworth declared Bears quarterback Justin Fields should "demand a trade" from the Bears due to the lowly names on the roster. "The Chicago Bears don't have enough good...
'It means a lot:' Fields, Bears ready to renew Packers rivalry
LAKE FOREST – The Bears' upset win over the San Francisco 49ers is squarely in the rearview mirror. Chicago is happy to be 1-0 but immediately turned its attention to Sunday night's game against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. "It means a lot," Justin Fields said of...
fantasypros.com
Elijah Mitchell (knee) expected to miss several weeks
Elijah Mitchell is expected to miss some time with the knee injury that led to him leaving Week 1 early. The San Francisco running back underwent an MRI to determine the severity of the injury on Monday. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Although the MRI will determine exactly how...
Velus Jones returns to practice, Patrick still in cast
The Bears entered their week of practice leading up to the Packers game almost completely healthy. Velus Jones Jr. and Riley Reiff were each limited participants in Wednesday's practice, but the team had no DNPs. The biggest development is Velus Jones Jr.’s return to practice, even though it was in...
Which NFL field has the worst playing surface?
Getting hurt while playing football is inevitable. With large, strong bodies flying around the field, it only makes sense that players suffer injuries every game. But perhaps the worst way to get hurt is when the playing surface, rather than an actual player, delivers the blow. In Week 1 of...
Sad 49ers fan drenched in hilarious scene after loss to Bears
When it rains, it pours. Just ask this unfortunate 49ers fan on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field. Not only did this fan have to watch his team fail to capitalize on numerous opportunities to put away the Chicago Bears in the 49ers' 19-10 loss, but it appears he might have lost something else during the torrential downpour in Chicago.
Mike Martz on Week 1 Fields: 'He was completely awful'
Mike Martz might be the only person in Chicago who wasn't satisfied with quarterback Justin Fields' performance against the 49ers on Sunday. "He was just completely awful. He really deflated the football team with his performance," former Bears offensive coordinator Martz said on the 33rd team. In late August, Martz...
Dak Prescott needs thumb surgery, will miss 'several weeks'
Sunday night went from bad to worse for the Dallas Cowboys. Not only did Jerry Jones' squad lose in convincing fashion to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they also lost their starting quarterback. After the game, Jones said that quarterback Dak Prescott will miss "several weeks" as he needs surgery...
Where do the Bears land in Week 1 power rankings?
Similar to plenty of other teams around the NFL, the Bears shocked the league with an upset win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. The team came charging back in the second half from a 10-point deficit to put up 19 points of their own to win a rainy game at Soldier Field.
Yardbarker
Zech McPhearson "Has Come Leaps and Bounds," Earns NFC Honor
Maybe you’re thinking, ‘What another special teams story?’. This is the third this week, but this one needs to be written. Zech McPhearson was named the NFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week becoming the first Eagles player to earn the award on kickoff weekend since DeSean Jackson in 2009. The ending of a 13-year drought deserves another piece.
