Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Watch: Bucs RB Leonard Fournette flattens Cowboys LB Micah Parsons with big block

Leonard Fournette is not afraid to get his hands dirty with some pass-blocking. Tom Brady was lined up in the shotgun for a passing play in the first half of Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys. Micah Parsons, who is the Cowboys’ premier pass-rusher, was lined up against left tackle Josh Wells.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Bucs lead Cowboys 9-3, but Donovan Smith leaves with elbow injury

The Buccaneers have reached the Dallas 25, 20, 8 and 4 on their four drives. They have three field goals and a missed field goal from Ryan Succop. Tampa Bay leads 9-3 with 3:25 remaining until halftime, but it should lead by more. Sacks by Micah Parsons on Tom Brady...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports Chicago

How Bears' dedication to run set up game-winning TD pass

The Bears have made it clear that running the ball is going to be a big part of their offensive identity this season. In Week 1, they lived up to that promise, rushing the ball 37 times compared to 17 pass attempts. The rain probably skewed those numbers a bit, but even with a little good weather regression, the playcalling would’ve still heavily favored the run game. Normally Chicagoans who have been calling for a return to the ground and pound game would be rejoicing with a development like that, but there was one problem. The Bears couldn’t run the ball effectively throughout the game.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Ex-Bear sees progression in Justin Fields' development

Justin Fields flashed some maturity in Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. There has been plenty of talk circling Fields' chances of developing behind an underwhelming roster this season. Pair that with the rainy conditions for Sunday's game and Fields should have had a tough day. However, Fields had...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

No, the Bears did not beat the 49ers because of the rain

In the aftermath of Sunday’s Bears upset win over the 49ers, it seemed many people wanted to talk more about the rain than the football game. In some circles, the Bears win was explained away by the weather. That’s just an excuse for Niners apologists, since each team played in the same elements, but the Bears did make extra preparations for the weather throughout the week.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Domonique Foxworth admits to incorrect Bears take

Ex-NFL player and current ESPN analyst, Domonique Foxworth, rightfully punished himself by making his Twitter avatar the Chicago Bears logo. Last Thursday, Foxworth declared Bears quarterback Justin Fields should "demand a trade" from the Bears due to the lowly names on the roster. "The Chicago Bears don't have enough good...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
fantasypros.com

Elijah Mitchell (knee) expected to miss several weeks

Elijah Mitchell is expected to miss some time with the knee injury that led to him leaving Week 1 early. The San Francisco running back underwent an MRI to determine the severity of the injury on Monday. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Although the MRI will determine exactly how...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Velus Jones returns to practice, Patrick still in cast

The Bears entered their week of practice leading up to the Packers game almost completely healthy. Velus Jones Jr. and Riley Reiff were each limited participants in Wednesday's practice, but the team had no DNPs. The biggest development is Velus Jones Jr.’s return to practice, even though it was in...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Which NFL field has the worst playing surface?

Getting hurt while playing football is inevitable. With large, strong bodies flying around the field, it only makes sense that players suffer injuries every game. But perhaps the worst way to get hurt is when the playing surface, rather than an actual player, delivers the blow. In Week 1 of...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Sad 49ers fan drenched in hilarious scene after loss to Bears

When it rains, it pours. Just ask this unfortunate 49ers fan on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field. Not only did this fan have to watch his team fail to capitalize on numerous opportunities to put away the Chicago Bears in the 49ers' 19-10 loss, but it appears he might have lost something else during the torrential downpour in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Mike Martz on Week 1 Fields: 'He was completely awful'

Mike Martz might be the only person in Chicago who wasn't satisfied with quarterback Justin Fields' performance against the 49ers on Sunday. "He was just completely awful. He really deflated the football team with his performance," former Bears offensive coordinator Martz said on the 33rd team. In late August, Martz...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Zech McPhearson "Has Come Leaps and Bounds," Earns NFC Honor

Maybe you’re thinking, ‘What another special teams story?’. This is the third this week, but this one needs to be written. Zech McPhearson was named the NFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week becoming the first Eagles player to earn the award on kickoff weekend since DeSean Jackson in 2009. The ending of a 13-year drought deserves another piece.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

