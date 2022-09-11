Read full article on original website
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy RunThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Vandalism and American Flag Burning Incident Being InvestigatedThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
wabi.tv
Bangor JROTC underscores importance to “Never Forget” Sept. 11
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor High School JROTC held a 9/11 Memorial at the Bangor Waterfront Sunday morning. The ceremony took place at the Waterfront Flagpole, and consisted of local speakers, wreath-laying, a 21-rifle salute and the playing of “Taps.”. Even though some of those in attendance, including...
New Countryside Diner Opens at the Former Rebecca’s Place in Augusta, Maine
The New Countryside Diner is now open in Augusta. This restaurant has replaced the former Rebecca's place that was operating for more then 40 years. According to Yahoo, Rebecca's Place closed in January because the owner was unable to find enough employees to continue the business. The owner of the...
Maine school poster explaining gender identity faces backlash
FARMINGTON, Maine — It's a national conversation making its way to school districts in Maine, outrage over schools' inclusion of LGBTQ-related material in classrooms and libraries. The latest complaints come to RSU 9, also known as Mt. Blue School District, and its placement of posters explaining the differences in...
wabi.tv
Waterville organizations offer free scout jackets for children in need
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Two Waterville-area organizations are making sure that the cost of a uniform isn’t the reason children don’t become boy and girl scouts. All children can pick up a uniform for free at the Waterville Goodwill Store next Wednesday night. Goodwill says the uniforms normally...
wabi.tv
Milo elementary school to be remote this week
MILO, Maine (WABI) - Milo elementary students will be remote this week. We spoke to the Superintendent Michael Wright who says ..”41 has decided to go remote through Wednesday because of sickness, largely of the COVID variety, leading to an inability to safely and adequately staff our schools.”. They...
wabi.tv
Local cancer volunteer details how “Cancer Moonshot” will help
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - President Biden is in Boston today making another push for his “Cancer Moonshot” which he hopes will, “end cancer as we know it.”. Part of the president’s plan is to use funding already passed by Congress for cutting-edge research in prevention, early detection, and treatments.
WMTW
Farmington parents use public comment time to speak about gender poster
FARMINGTON, Maine — A poster detailing gender identity caused a heated discussion among parents and the local school board in Farmington Tuesday night. Titled 'Gender 101', the poster calls gender a social construct based on emotional, behavioral and cultural characteristics. It also defines sex as a biological and psychological characteristic and it's separate from gender. The poster goes on to give definitions for cisgender, transgender, gender non-conforming and gender fluid.
My Open Apology to Everyone at The Augusta Planet Fitness
Yesterday, I tried out the new "Planet Fitty" here in Augusta. All the young people are abbreviating these days, so that is what I call Planet Fitness. I walked in and was wow'd by the sheer size of this place. It's fairly new and opened this past March, so I...
wabi.tv
September 12 is National Chocolate Milkshake Day!
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - If you love chocolate and milkshakes, well today is your day to treat yourself!. It’s national chocolate milkshake day today. We stopped by at Jimmie’s in Brewer to indulge our sweet tooth. Lillian Blakeman of Jimmies said, “We always make sure that we give...
wabi.tv
Hudson woman looking to recover mistakenly-sold family heirloom
HUDSON, Maine (WABI) - A Hudson woman is on the lookout for a family heirloom that was mistakenly sold this month. Sherri Sawyer says her father, a woodworker in his spare time, built a large rolltop desk more than 40 years ago. After using it for homework and playing in...
Is This Historic Central Maine Mansion Really Haunted?
Since moving to Central Maine in 2016, I have been hearing rumors about how Augusta's Governor Hill Mansion is haunted. Sometimes, the people telling me about the hauntings were second (or third) hand, but other times, they were from people who had literally heard or seen something. Until recently, however,...
mainepublic.org
2022 on track to be the deadliest for people in Maine jails and prisons
So far this year, 15 people have died in Maine county jails and prisons, 10 of them in the past four months. That number is higher than any yearly total since 2014, according to a group that recently began tracking in-custody deaths, putting this year on track to set a deadly record.
Can You Help Locate The Family Of This Former Waterville Resident?
Recently, a woman named Ann Webb came across some old photos in a storage unit. She is hoping that she will be able to return the photos to the family members of those in the pictures. She knows that one of the people in the photos is a woman named...
wabi.tv
New Fitness Court opens in Hampden
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The town of Hampden has a new way for the community to get outside and get active. Located at the Hampden VFW, the new Fitness Court is free to the public 24/7 anytime during the year. The court is meant to be for people aged 14...
Bangor Family Will Be Featured On ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Friday
HGTV visited Bangor over the summer, and this Friday night, you can see why they were here!. You may remember that David Bromstad, who is the host of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, was seen kicking around Bangor, checking out the sights back in June. It turns out that he was in town for business and pleasure.
boothbayregister.com
New primary care provider joins Health Center
The Boothbay Region Health Center is proud to announce the appointment of Melody Rees, a board-certified family nurse practitioner as a primary care provider. Melody will be seeing patients four days/week starting Wednesday, Oct. 5. Her office hours will be Tuesday thru Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 633-1075 to make an appointment at our offices in the Meadow Mall.
Bangor is Getting A New Peruvian Restaurant In A Pretty Familiar Spot
When Korean Dad opened its doors a while back in Veazie, it was met with big, open arms here in Bangor. Maybe even a little too open. In some ways, it seemed they weren’t ready for just how instantly popular they became. And then almost as quickly as they opened, they closed.
Community Baby Shower at Mill Mall in Ellsworth Saturday September 17th 10 am – 12 noon
If you are pregnant, have a new baby or are breastfeeding WIC of Hancock and Washington Counties invites you to a Community Baby Shower this Saturday, September 17th from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon at the Mill Mall in Ellsworth. In addition to WIC (Women, Infant and Children) of Hancock...
wabi.tv
Bangor School Dept. introduces new diversity initiative
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fitting in at school isn’t always easy. The Bangor School Department is looking to change that. Administrators announced a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging collaboration with the University of Maine at the James F. Doughty School Monday. The goal - to inform decision-making for equitable...
wabi.tv
Rize CoWorking & Collaboration Space cuts ribbon at new home
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Monday Rize CoWorking & Collaboration Space cut the ribbon to welcome the community to their new home. Just a mile and a half down the road from their previous building, the new home looks to provide several amenities. “We have several different seating styles there....
