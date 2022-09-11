ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, ME

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabi.tv

Bangor JROTC underscores importance to “Never Forget” Sept. 11

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor High School JROTC held a 9/11 Memorial at the Bangor Waterfront Sunday morning. The ceremony took place at the Waterfront Flagpole, and consisted of local speakers, wreath-laying, a 21-rifle salute and the playing of “Taps.”. Even though some of those in attendance, including...
BANGOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belfast, ME
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Society
Belfast, ME
Government
Local
Maine Government
City
Unity, ME
Belfast, ME
Society
wabi.tv

Milo elementary school to be remote this week

MILO, Maine (WABI) - Milo elementary students will be remote this week. We spoke to the Superintendent Michael Wright who says ..”41 has decided to go remote through Wednesday because of sickness, largely of the COVID variety, leading to an inability to safely and adequately staff our schools.”. They...
MILO, ME
wabi.tv

Local cancer volunteer details how “Cancer Moonshot” will help

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - President Biden is in Boston today making another push for his “Cancer Moonshot” which he hopes will, “end cancer as we know it.”. Part of the president’s plan is to use funding already passed by Congress for cutting-edge research in prevention, early detection, and treatments.
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Farmington parents use public comment time to speak about gender poster

FARMINGTON, Maine — A poster detailing gender identity caused a heated discussion among parents and the local school board in Farmington Tuesday night. Titled 'Gender 101', the poster calls gender a social construct based on emotional, behavioral and cultural characteristics. It also defines sex as a biological and psychological characteristic and it's separate from gender. The poster goes on to give definitions for cisgender, transgender, gender non-conforming and gender fluid.
FARMINGTON, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Vfw#American
wabi.tv

September 12 is National Chocolate Milkshake Day!

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - If you love chocolate and milkshakes, well today is your day to treat yourself!. It’s national chocolate milkshake day today. We stopped by at Jimmie’s in Brewer to indulge our sweet tooth. Lillian Blakeman of Jimmies said, “We always make sure that we give...
BREWER, ME
wabi.tv

Hudson woman looking to recover mistakenly-sold family heirloom

HUDSON, Maine (WABI) - A Hudson woman is on the lookout for a family heirloom that was mistakenly sold this month. Sherri Sawyer says her father, a woodworker in his spare time, built a large rolltop desk more than 40 years ago. After using it for homework and playing in...
HUDSON, ME
B98.5

Is This Historic Central Maine Mansion Really Haunted?

Since moving to Central Maine in 2016, I have been hearing rumors about how Augusta's Governor Hill Mansion is haunted. Sometimes, the people telling me about the hauntings were second (or third) hand, but other times, they were from people who had literally heard or seen something. Until recently, however,...
AUGUSTA, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wabi.tv

New Fitness Court opens in Hampden

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The town of Hampden has a new way for the community to get outside and get active. Located at the Hampden VFW, the new Fitness Court is free to the public 24/7 anytime during the year. The court is meant to be for people aged 14...
HAMPDEN, ME
boothbayregister.com

New primary care provider joins Health Center

The Boothbay Region Health Center is proud to announce the appointment of Melody Rees, a board-certified family nurse practitioner as a primary care provider. Melody will be seeing patients four days/week starting Wednesday, Oct. 5. Her office hours will be Tuesday thru Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 633-1075 to make an appointment at our offices in the Meadow Mall.
BOOTHBAY, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor School Dept. introduces new diversity initiative

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fitting in at school isn’t always easy. The Bangor School Department is looking to change that. Administrators announced a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging collaboration with the University of Maine at the James F. Doughty School Monday. The goal - to inform decision-making for equitable...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Rize CoWorking & Collaboration Space cuts ribbon at new home

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Monday Rize CoWorking & Collaboration Space cut the ribbon to welcome the community to their new home. Just a mile and a half down the road from their previous building, the new home looks to provide several amenities. “We have several different seating styles there....
BANGOR, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy