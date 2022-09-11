ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Scott Frost fired as Nebraska coach following 1-2 start

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska has fired Scott Frost after a 1-2 start to the season. The situation was so dire that athletic director Trev Alberts made the move only three weeks before the coach’s contract buyout would have been cut in half.

The Cornhuskers lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern as a three-touchdown favorite at home on Saturday night. Frost was 16-31 three games into his fifth season. Associated head coach Mikey Joseph was named interim coach for the rest of the season.

Frost’s buyout was scheduled to drop from $15 million to $7.5 million on Oct. 1. There was no immediate word of a negotiated settlement.

