Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Fiesta of Flavors at Arriba TortillaJ.M. LesinskiEast Aurora, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
Selfless Among Us: Pharmacist Karen Brim
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Karen Brim graduated from Bennett High School and the University at Buffalo's School of Pharmacy in the early 1980s, and says being a woman of color behind the counter back then certainly wasn't easy. "I'll admit, 30 years ago people would walk into a pharmacy and...
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for 11-Day Power Play Cancer Resource Center
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 11-day Power Play was founded by a cancer survivor and her husband, Mike and Amy Lesakowski. They wanted to give back to Roswell Park and so they started the 11-Day Power Play hockey event at HarborCenter. The non-stop hockey event for 11 days has raised millions of dollars.
Refugees, immigrants celebrated in Buffalo for Welcoming Day
On Tuesday afternoon, a flag raising ceremony served as a signal to people from other countries that they have a home in Western New York.
New lease on life for former Perry Projects in Buffalo
The largely boarded-up Commodore Perry housing complex in Buffalo is about to move forward with a long anticipated project. A 10 block area of Buffalo, is part of a major redevelopment unveiled this week by the BMHA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo Rumblings
Home opener weekend: Join karaoke night, beer release events with Buffalo Rumblings
This past May, the Buffalo community was added to a long list of cities that have experienced the pain of a mass shooting. Buffalo’s East Side was targeted in a violent act where ten people lost their lives. The senseless act of violence changed the community forever. One of the victims, Pearl Young, was directly connected to Buffalo Rumblings contributor JSpenceTheKing.
stjohnsource.com
Cory Baker of Barefoot Buddha Restaurant Wins 2nd Place at National Buffalo Wing Festival
Chef Cory Baker of Barefoot Buddha Restaurant won the 2nd place trophy for “Media Best in Show” at the 20th Annual National Buffalo Wing Festival that took place over the Labor Day weekend in Buffalo, NY, from Sept. 3–4. Barefoot Buddha was the 2022 King of the...
People Cannot Wait For This Restaurant to Open in Hamburg
We're heading into the fall and while the summer is typically busy for restaurants, especially those who have patios, fall is always a popular time to visit restaurants as well. We just love being outside and doing fun activities in the crisp autumn air. There's just something cozy about it.
Russell Salvatore Looking For Help, Gives Personal Number
Russell Salvatore is looking for your help. Even Russell is running a restaurant that seems to need workers. If you ask anyone in Western New York who owns a restaurant, they will most likely tell you the help is hard to come by lately. Salvatore posted his personal cell phone...
RELATED PEOPLE
Inclusive playground opens in West Seneca
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — In West Seneca, on Monday a new inclusive playground officially opened!. It's located at Winchester Academy at Erie 1 BOCES and it took nearly a year to complete. The inclusive playground lets kids play on swings, slides, ramps, and much more. Mike Capuana, the District...
wnypapers.com
Peach Queen Jordan Brooks is a double-winner
Jordan Brooks barely had time to process winning her first award Sunday night when her name was called as the next Niagara County Peach Queen. “I was ready to cry when they called the Miss Congeniality,” she said following her crowning. “I was like, ‘OK; I'm so honored to be picked by my peers for something. I'm so thankful that they felt that they can confide in me as a safe space, and that I was able to give them the type of friendship that they came into this organization looking for.’
Bills Mafia Boat Parade happening Saturday on Buffalo River
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This Saturday, get ready for a sea of red and blue along the Buffalo River. "I travel for a lot of road games and I love the events that are planned at those road games," said Ashleigh Dopp MacDonald. When MacDonald saw there was a Bills...
Winners Announced At This Year’s Peach Festival
The 64th annual Peach Festival was held this weekend in Lewiston, New York, which means there are some new members to peach royalty. Shanya Davis held the title of Peach Queen 2021, and she passed the tiara on Sunday night on the “Al Dimino” stage in Academy Park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is The Highest Paying Job In Buffalo, New York
Everyone dreams of making more money to make their lives more comfortable. But which job actually takes home the biggest paycheck in Buffalo, New York?. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Cardiologists are the highest paying profession in Western New York, making an annual mean wage of $346,280, or $166.48 per hour.
WNY woman's family experience with polio
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — On Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in New York over the spread of polio. A Cheektowaga woman wanted to get the word out about how polio impacted her family in the 1950s. Pam Bouquin's mom, Theresa, was a polio survivor. "It was...
An impressive history, a promising future
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A $20 million project in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood is moving forward, promising to transform a massive former industrial complex and in the process resurrect history, by creating a new future for a former brewing giant. If you drive through Black Rock, you've probably seen the...
What people are saying about VP Harris’ visit
It's not every day that the Vice President of the United States comes to western New York.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vincent O’Neill inducted into Buffalo Hall of Fame
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was all lights, camera, action in the Theatre District tonight as a new star was unveiled in the plaza of stars. Internationally acclaimed actor and director, Vincent O’Neill has been inducted into the Buffalo Hall of Fame. The Buffalo community embraced O’Neill with open arms after he and his brother […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
New shelter for homeless veterans opens in Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls now has an emergency shelter for veterans in need. Liberty Suite is located at the Niagara Gospel Mission's headquarters on Portage Road near Oxford Avenue. Members say they came up with the idea for the new shelter when they noticed an...
Western New York Woman The Latest Massive Lottery Winner
There has to be no better feeling than winning a massive lottery jackpot. You know that you should be set for life when it comes to money and if you play your cards right, your kids and grandkids could also be all set for life when it comes to money.
Upscale senior living campus developer eyes $50 million Amherst project
AMHERST, N.Y. — Omni Smart Living has targeted a northeastern Amherst parcel for a $50 million senior independent living campus. The privately held, Cleveland-based company also is considering a second suburban site for another senior independent living campus, said Gary Bailes, Omni vice president of development. “We are all...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0