Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

Selfless Among Us: Pharmacist Karen Brim

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Karen Brim graduated from Bennett High School and the University at Buffalo's School of Pharmacy in the early 1980s, and says being a woman of color behind the counter back then certainly wasn't easy. "I'll admit, 30 years ago people would walk into a pharmacy and...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo Rumblings

Home opener weekend: Join karaoke night, beer release events with Buffalo Rumblings

This past May, the Buffalo community was added to a long list of cities that have experienced the pain of a mass shooting. Buffalo’s East Side was targeted in a violent act where ten people lost their lives. The senseless act of violence changed the community forever. One of the victims, Pearl Young, was directly connected to Buffalo Rumblings contributor JSpenceTheKing.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Inclusive playground opens in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — In West Seneca, on Monday a new inclusive playground officially opened!. It's located at Winchester Academy at Erie 1 BOCES and it took nearly a year to complete. The inclusive playground lets kids play on swings, slides, ramps, and much more. Mike Capuana, the District...
WEST SENECA, NY
wnypapers.com

Peach Queen Jordan Brooks is a double-winner

Jordan Brooks barely had time to process winning her first award Sunday night when her name was called as the next Niagara County Peach Queen. “I was ready to cry when they called the Miss Congeniality,” she said following her crowning. “I was like, ‘OK; I'm so honored to be picked by my peers for something. I'm so thankful that they felt that they can confide in me as a safe space, and that I was able to give them the type of friendship that they came into this organization looking for.’
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is The Highest Paying Job In Buffalo, New York

Everyone dreams of making more money to make their lives more comfortable. But which job actually takes home the biggest paycheck in Buffalo, New York?. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Cardiologists are the highest paying profession in Western New York, making an annual mean wage of $346,280, or $166.48 per hour.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

WNY woman's family experience with polio

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — On Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in New York over the spread of polio. A Cheektowaga woman wanted to get the word out about how polio impacted her family in the 1950s. Pam Bouquin's mom, Theresa, was a polio survivor. "It was...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
2 On Your Side

An impressive history, a promising future

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A $20 million project in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood is moving forward, promising to transform a massive former industrial complex and in the process resurrect history, by creating a new future for a former brewing giant. If you drive through Black Rock, you've probably seen the...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Vincent O’Neill inducted into Buffalo Hall of Fame

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was all lights, camera, action in the Theatre District tonight as a new star was unveiled in the plaza of stars. Internationally acclaimed actor and director, Vincent O’Neill has been inducted into the Buffalo Hall of Fame. The Buffalo community embraced O’Neill with open arms after he and his brother […]
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New shelter for homeless veterans opens in Niagara Falls

​​NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — ​Niagara Falls now has an emergency shelter for veterans in need. Liberty Suite is located at the Niagara Gospel Mission's headquarters on Portage Road near Oxford Avenue. Members say they came up with the idea for the new shelter when they noticed an...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

