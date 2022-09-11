Attorneys for former president Donald Trump are now claiming the Department of Justice has no right to use the classified documents seized during the 8 August FBI search of his property because they may not be classified at all.Last week, US District Judge Aileen Cannon — an appointee of the former president — issued a ruling which effectively barred the Department of Justice from using any of the documents seized from Mr Trump’s property to further the criminal investigation into the ex-president until a third-party special master could review the documents and determine whether any are privileged.Prosecutors have asked Judge...

POTUS ・ 2 DAYS AGO