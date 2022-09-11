Read full article on original website
Photo gallery from Cranbrook Kingswood at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s boys soccer
A scoreless first half gave way to an exciting second where Orchard Lake St. Mary’s cracked the scoring column first converting a penalty kick and then Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood roared back with two goals of their own to take home a 2-1 victory Tuesday, Sep. 13, 2022 in Orchard Lake, Michigan.
Photo gallery of boys Algonac Muskrat cross country races
Utica won in Division 1 and St. Clair in Division 2-3-4 at the Algonac Muskrat Classic cross country event Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
After falling short last year, unbeaten, No. 1-ranked Bloomfield Hills hungry for Division 1 tennis title
BLOOMFIELD HILLS — Finishing second is never easy — especially when it happens to be at the state finals. A win here or there can make all the difference. For the Bloomfield Hills tennis team, last year’s state tournament was a bit of a letdown. The Black Hawks won four of the eight flight championships, yet found themselves four points back of eventual state champion Troy, which captured its first-ever boys state championship in Kalamazoo.
Cranbrook rallies with two unanswered second-half goals to beat rival OLSM, 2-1
ORCHARD LAKE — The Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood Cranes erased a second-half deficit to defeat the Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Eaglets, 2-1, in a key Catholic High School League match Tuesday night. “We really enjoy playing Orchard Lake St. Mary’s. (They have) an outstanding coach in Keith Jeffery. I...
Miss Volleyball finalist Sarah Vellucci leads Novi to marathon, five-set win over Brighton
BRIGHTON — Novi’s Miss Volleyball candidate Sarah Vellucci wants to get her swings in, while she still can. At least, if opponents will let her. With Brighton running a bevy of blockers at the Wildcats’ outside hitter, the 6-foot Vellucci had to resort to off-speed, cut shots and tips at times to get the ball past the Bulldogs, still finishing with 28 kills to lead Novi to a marathon five-set win on Tuesday.
Photo gallery from the USPBL championship game
The Birmingham Bloomfield Beavers beat the Utica Unicorns, 8-6, in the United Shore Professional Baseball League championship game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Jimmy John’s Field in Utica.
Oakland County football rankings: Clarkston up to No. 2, South Lyon East enters at No. 10
Scott Burnstein’s Oakland County football rankings after Week 3:. 1 West Bloomfield (3-0) — You can’t stop senior running back Kenny Jones, you can only hope to contain him. 2 Clarkston (2-1) — Kohl Jarvis is a boss on and off the field. 3 Novi Detroit...
Old Inn at St. John's on track to unveil rare new golf course, The Cardinal, in summer 2023
Plymouth — The old Inn at St. John's had a lot of golf holes, but not a lot of golf fans. "No one would say they were great," Ray Hearn said of the 27 holes that used to reside south of Five Mile Road, between Sheldon and Northville roads.
Michigan football’s youngest coach is a rising star
Grant Newsome could’ve left football several years ago. He had good reasons. First, there was the injury he sustained as a sophomore at Michigan serious enough to end his playing career. Bitter and angry, he could have quite the team.. He didn’t. Two years later, he graduated with...
Here comes #NFID23. North Farmington seniors dress to the nines for student ID photos
It's no exaggeration to say this is a favorite story of the year. That's right, folks. The North Farmington senior ID photos have arrived. If you're new around here, here's the deal: North Farmington High School has this excellent tradition of letting seniors dress up just about however they want for their senior ID photos. Students dress up as TV characters, celebrities and more. The tradition has garnered national media attention over the years and has spawned copycat traditions at other schools.
Aberouette bashes three homers, as Beavers win USPBL championship, ending Unicorns’ three-year reign
UTICA — Last year, he had to watch the champagne-and-cigar celebration from the opposing dugout at Jimmy John’s Field. This year, he was the one wiping the bubbly out of his hair, after earning MVP honors in the United Shore Professional Baseball League championship game. Felix Aberouette crushed...
Unexpected death of high school teacher announced by Saline schools
SALINE, MI - A longtime Saline High School teacher and area volleyball coach died unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 12, the district announced in a message to families. Trisca Beasley, 55, taught math at the high school for 21 years, the district noted in the message, and was involved in a number of extracurricular activities including coaching volleyball at Manchester High School and overseeing Saline High School’s Math Club.
Tailgaters being asked to take shelter due to lightning at U-M football game in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich - UPDATE---- Stadium Gates will open at approximately 8:30 pm. Tonight’s game will start approximately 30 minutes after gate opening. The University of Michigan took to Twitter telling fans that due to lightning they are advising tailgaters to seek shelter in their vehicles or a nearby building.
10 Top Small Venues in Oakland County
Oakland County is home to many venues perfect for hosting special events and business gatherings. The county’s close proximity to downtown Detroit and Detroit-Wayne Metropolitan Airport makes it attractive for out-of-towners and even locals who are looking for a unique space to gather. Visit Detroit gathered some of the...
Zawislak named Assistant Principal of the Year
Brian Zawislak, assistant principal of Troy High School, has been named Michigan’s 2023 Assistant Principal of the Year. Zawislak has been in Troy for 15 of his 20 years in education. “It is Brian’s unique ability to relate to students and teachers that places him above most other administrators...
Traditional Victorian Festival returns to Northville
Sep. 11 2022 PLYMOUTH EAGLE. Northville will take a step back in time next weekend with the return of the Victorian Heritage Festival Sept. 16, 17 and 18. The festival, which takes place in downtown Northville every September, is a celebration of the rich history and small-town charm of the community, organizers from the Northville Chamber of Commerce said.
LeDuff: The inside scoop on Lafayette Coney Island's rats
The news went ’round the world last week, and I found myself standing in the cellar of it. Lafayette Coney Island, the landmark greasy spoon in the heart of downtown Detroit, has rats, the headlines blared. A carnival of rodents was caught on tape and then posted on Facebook. The city cracked down and closed the joint. No dogs. No fries. No dice.
Tasty Tuesday: Clean to the Bone
DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re checking out Romulus barbecue restaurant Clean to the Bone -- and it’s as good as it looks. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Clean to the Bone is located off of...
5 great places to get soup in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- While the leaves may not be changing quite yet, there is a certain crispness in the air that can only mean one thing. So whether you like light, lemony broths or hearty, warming chowders, Ann Arbor’s restaurants have options to fill your bowl and your stomach.
Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores
Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
