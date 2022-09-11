ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

The Oakland Press

After falling short last year, unbeaten, No. 1-ranked Bloomfield Hills hungry for Division 1 tennis title

BLOOMFIELD HILLS —‌ ‌Finishing second is never easy — especially when it happens to be at the state finals. A win here or there can make all the difference. For the Bloomfield Hills tennis team, last year’s state tournament was a bit of a letdown. The Black Hawks won four of the eight flight championships, yet found themselves four points back of eventual state champion Troy, which captured its first-ever boys state championship in Kalamazoo.
The Oakland Press

Miss Volleyball finalist Sarah Vellucci leads Novi to marathon, five-set win over Brighton

BRIGHTON — Novi’s Miss Volleyball candidate Sarah Vellucci wants to get her swings in, while she still can. At least, if opponents will let her. With Brighton running a bevy of blockers at the Wildcats’ outside hitter, the 6-foot Vellucci had to resort to off-speed, cut shots and tips at times to get the ball past the Bulldogs, still finishing with 28 kills to lead Novi to a marathon five-set win on Tuesday.
The Oakland Press

Photo gallery from the USPBL championship game

The Birmingham Bloomfield Beavers beat the Utica Unicorns, 8-6, in the United Shore Professional Baseball League championship game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Jimmy John’s Field in Utica.
MLive.com

Michigan football’s youngest coach is a rising star

Grant Newsome could’ve left football several years ago. He had good reasons. First, there was the injury he sustained as a sophomore at Michigan serious enough to end his playing career. Bitter and angry, he could have quite the team.. He didn’t. Two years later, he graduated with...
HometownLife.com

Here comes #NFID23. North Farmington seniors dress to the nines for student ID photos

It's no exaggeration to say this is a favorite story of the year. That's right, folks. The North Farmington senior ID photos have arrived. If you're new around here, here's the deal: North Farmington High School has this excellent tradition of letting seniors dress up just about however they want for their senior ID photos. Students dress up as TV characters, celebrities and more. The tradition has garnered national media attention over the years and has spawned copycat traditions at other schools.
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Unexpected death of high school teacher announced by Saline schools

SALINE, MI - A longtime Saline High School teacher and area volleyball coach died unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 12, the district announced in a message to families. Trisca Beasley, 55, taught math at the high school for 21 years, the district noted in the message, and was involved in a number of extracurricular activities including coaching volleyball at Manchester High School and overseeing Saline High School’s Math Club.
visitdetroit.com

10 Top Small Venues in Oakland County

Oakland County is home to many venues perfect for hosting special events and business gatherings. The county’s close proximity to downtown Detroit and Detroit-Wayne Metropolitan Airport makes it attractive for out-of-towners and even locals who are looking for a unique space to gather. Visit Detroit gathered some of the...
The Oakland Press

Zawislak named Assistant Principal of the Year

Brian Zawislak, assistant principal of Troy High School, has been named Michigan’s 2023 Assistant Principal of the Year. Zawislak has been in Troy for 15 of his 20 years in education. “It is Brian’s unique ability to relate to students and teachers that places him above most other administrators...
plymouthvoice.com

Traditional Victorian Festival returns to Northville

Sep. 11 2022 PLYMOUTH EAGLE. Northville will take a step back in time next weekend with the return of the Victorian Heritage Festival Sept. 16, 17 and 18. The festival, which takes place in downtown Northville every September, is a celebration of the rich history and small-town charm of the community, organizers from the Northville Chamber of Commerce said.
Detroit News

LeDuff: The inside scoop on Lafayette Coney Island's rats

The news went ’round the world last week, and I found myself standing in the cellar of it. Lafayette Coney Island, the landmark greasy spoon in the heart of downtown Detroit, has rats, the headlines blared. A carnival of rodents was caught on tape and then posted on Facebook. The city cracked down and closed the joint. No dogs. No fries. No dice.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: Clean to the Bone

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re checking out Romulus barbecue restaurant Clean to the Bone -- and it’s as good as it looks. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Clean to the Bone is located off of...
The Ann Arbor News

5 great places to get soup in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- While the leaves may not be changing quite yet, there is a certain crispness in the air that can only mean one thing. So whether you like light, lemony broths or hearty, warming chowders, Ann Arbor’s restaurants have options to fill your bowl and your stomach.
Detroit News

Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores

Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
