It's no exaggeration to say this is a favorite story of the year. That's right, folks. The North Farmington senior ID photos have arrived. If you're new around here, here's the deal: North Farmington High School has this excellent tradition of letting seniors dress up just about however they want for their senior ID photos. Students dress up as TV characters, celebrities and more. The tradition has garnered national media attention over the years and has spawned copycat traditions at other schools.

FARMINGTON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO