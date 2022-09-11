ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Watch: Trae Young rings in Falcons season with custom ‘Ice Trae’ jersey

By Steven Gagliano
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Fv60_0hr6oQsy00

Things got icy at Merceds Benz Stadium right before kickoff.

Decked out in his own custom jersey, Trae Young got the crowd going at Mercedes Benz Stadium, firing the train horn to ring in the 2022 season for the Atlanta Falcons.

No stranger to rivalry games himself, the Falcons hope some of the Hawks’ star’s swagger makes its way on the field as they look to open up their season with a win over the rival New Orleans Saints.

It’s a familiar rivalry between Atlanta and New Orleans, but this matchup to start the season features plenty of new faces. Most notably, Marcus Mariota replaces Matt Ryan under center for the Falcons while its Dennis Allen roaming the sidelines for the Saints.

Don’t miss a moment of today’s game or any Falcons game by tuning into 92.9 The Game on your radio!

As for Young and the Hawks, they’re less than a month away from preseason basketball, which can also be heard on 92.9!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Watch: Nasty Brawl At NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon

Sunday was a tough day for Raiders fans, both on and off the field. On the field, the Raiders fell to the Chargers, opening the 2022 regular season with a 24-19 loss.. Off the field, a group of Raiders fans got involved in a nasty brawl in the confines of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff

Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Jersey, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson benching on final Broncos play draws stunned reaction from Pete Carroll

The Denver Broncos’ decision to go for a 64-yard field goal attempt to save their life in Week 1 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks has left NFL fans scratching their heads. Even Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was confused over the fact that Nathaniel Hackett chose to put the team’s fate in the hands (or feet) of kicker Brandon McManus instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 with Russell Wilson on the field.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Trae Young
Person
Marcus Mariota
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals Sunday on the road, coming away with a 44-21 victory to give themselves a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. It wasn’t all that good, though, for the Chiefs, with a few players suffering injuries. It was not obvious with the […] The post Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#Merceds Benz Stadium#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Hawks
The Spun

Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon

The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

RGIII Has Interest In The Cowboys: NFL World Reacts

RGIII suited up against the Cowboys twice a year for three seasons during his time in Washington, but now it looks like the former Rookie of the Year would like to suit up for them. After Dak Prescott went down with a hand injury, Dallas was forced to turn to...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy