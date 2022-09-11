Watch: Trae Young rings in Falcons season with custom ‘Ice Trae’ jersey

Things got icy at Merceds Benz Stadium right before kickoff.

Decked out in his own custom jersey, Trae Young got the crowd going at Mercedes Benz Stadium, firing the train horn to ring in the 2022 season for the Atlanta Falcons.

No stranger to rivalry games himself, the Falcons hope some of the Hawks’ star’s swagger makes its way on the field as they look to open up their season with a win over the rival New Orleans Saints.

It’s a familiar rivalry between Atlanta and New Orleans, but this matchup to start the season features plenty of new faces. Most notably, Marcus Mariota replaces Matt Ryan under center for the Falcons while its Dennis Allen roaming the sidelines for the Saints.

