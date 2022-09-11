ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

The secret meaning behind why Kate Middleton and Camilla are wearing white pearls as they mourn the loss of the Queen

THE nation has entered a period of mourning following the sad announcement that Her Majesty the Queen passed away at the age of 96 yesterday afternoon. The Royal Family will likely be seen wearing black during this time out of respect for the monarch - and we have seen Kate Middleton and Camilla wearing white pearls for a very important reason.
Fatherly

How Kate Middleton Told The Kids About Queen Elizabeth's Passing

Yesterday, September 8th, the Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II had died peacefully at her home in Scotland after concerns over her health grew early Thursday. As the preparations for the 10-day service get underway and nations worldwide send condolences, the royal family is mourning. And according to a source that spoke to Closer, Kate Middleton wanted to make sure her three kids — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and 4-year-old Prince Louis — heard from her that their beloved great-grandmother had died.
CNN

Opinion: The Queen Elizabeth prophecy that came true

(CNN) — In February 1952, King George VI was found dead in his sleep by a servant delivering his morning tea at the royal retreat at Sandringham. His 25-year-old daughter, Princess Elizabeth, became Queen even before she was able to rush home from a trip to Kenya. The nation...
The List

Why Queen Elizabeth's Stunt Double Was Just Sent To Prison

It's no secret that Queen Elizabeth II has been having a tough year dealing with ongoing health concerns. This year alone, the queen has been diagnosed with COVID-19, as well as struggling with mobility issues that have kept her from some of her favorite annual events, and even part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations (via Us Weekly). Fortunately, she has been able to make do with her inability to attend some events in person. After the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, the queen has become seasoned in attending events virtually, something she has had to continue to utilize even as life goes back to normal.
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth's Will Reveals Who Will Receive Her Pet Corgis, Horses

Queen Elizabeth II left behind a vast collection of priceless items, but her beloved horses and dogs were probably her most treasured. Following her death Thursday at age 96, it is unclear who will take care of her three beloved corgis. Despite her love of dogs, it was rumored that Queen Elizabeth II would never get another one after her pet Whisper died in 2018. She reportedly told horse trainer Monty Roberts, "she didn't want to leave any young dog behind."
The List

The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home

Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
shefinds

The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
The Independent

CNN’s Don Lemon says Meghan Markle only recently understanding what it’s like to be ‘treated like a Black woman’ is ‘shocking’

Don Lemon has shared his thoughts on Meghan Markle’s latest episode of Archetypes, in which she and Mariah Carey discussed race and their identities as biracial women.During a broadcast of CNN’s New Day on Wednesday, the CNN host praised the Duchess of Sussex for her “eye-opening” podcast and speaking out against “colourism”. However, Lemon expressed that Meghan was speaking from “a place of privilege” because she “did not have to deal with racism until she married a white man.”“What she is coming from is a place of privilege where she did not have to deal with racism until she...
RadarOnline

'Upset' Royals In Emergency Meetings After Meghan Markle's Bombshell Interview, William & Charles At Odds Over Response

The royal family is desperately trying to do damage control after Meghan Markle's latest tell-all interview. Radar is told the royals are "upset" and in "emergency meetings," with Prince Charles and Prince William butting heads over how to clean up the Duchess of Sussex's lasted mess. Sources tell RadarOnline.com that Prince Harry's estranged family was not given a heads up about Meghan's bombshell sitdown. Her interview with The Cut — in which she slammed the British media, brought up racist allegations (again), and addressed being cut off from the royals — was published Monday. 'Tell Me How That Makes Sense': Meghan...
