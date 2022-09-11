Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Waukesha by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-15 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Waukesha The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin Fox River Lower At Waukesha affecting Waukesha County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM CDT. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Fox River Lower At Waukesha. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 6.8 feet, Floodwaters are over the banks in Frame Park and floodwaters are about 2 feet deep on land near the shoreline. About one half mile south of downtown Waukesha, water is 2-3 feet deep and covering much of the back yards of 6 or 7 homes in the Bethesda Court area of waukesha. This level is the 20 percent chance flood meaning that there is a 20 percent chance in any given year of the river reaching this level. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 6.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 7.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 5.0 feet by Friday morning. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 6.6 feet on 04/27/2009. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the future from October through March. (Stages in ft.) Bank- Latest Forecast stages - Flood full observed ...for 7 am Location stage stage stage/time Thu Fri Sat Sun Waukesha 6.0 5.0 6.58 9 am 9/14 5.6 5.0 4.6 4.3 - Highest 24 hour change - observed in river stage - stage in (ft.) up to Highest stage - the last latest observed forecast in - 7 days stage next 7 days Waukesha 7.26 3 am 9/12 -0.45 6.40 1 pm 9/14
Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Iowa, Jefferson, Marquette, Sauk by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-14 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Dodge; Iowa; Jefferson; Marquette; Sauk; Washington; Waukesha Significant Weather Advisory for Patchy Dense Fog across portions of south central Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin Patchy Dense Fog has developed across portions of south central Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin, with visibilities dropping to 1/4 mile or less in isolated areas. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan.
Flood Warning issued for Lake, McHenry by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-11 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-11 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Report flooding to the National Weather Service or your local law enforcement agency only when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lake; McHenry FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Illinois, including the following areas, Lake IL and McHenry. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams will remain elevated due to ongoing rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 706 PM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated an area of very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Although rainfall intensity has decreased since earlier today, ongoing rainfall will make standing water slow to recede. - Rainfall rates up to 0.5 inches per hour are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Buffalo Grove, Crystal Lake, Wheeling, Northbrook, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Algonquin, Highland Park, Lake in the Hills, Round Lake Beach, McHenry, Vernon Hills, Woodstock, Zion, Huntley and Grayslake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
