Effective: 2022-09-11 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-11 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Report flooding to the National Weather Service or your local law enforcement agency only when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lake; McHenry FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Illinois, including the following areas, Lake IL and McHenry. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams will remain elevated due to ongoing rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 706 PM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated an area of very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Although rainfall intensity has decreased since earlier today, ongoing rainfall will make standing water slow to recede. - Rainfall rates up to 0.5 inches per hour are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Buffalo Grove, Crystal Lake, Wheeling, Northbrook, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Algonquin, Highland Park, Lake in the Hills, Round Lake Beach, McHenry, Vernon Hills, Woodstock, Zion, Huntley and Grayslake. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

LAKE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO