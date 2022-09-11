Effective: 2022-09-14 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-15 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Waukesha The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin Fox River Lower At Waukesha affecting Waukesha County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM CDT. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Fox River Lower At Waukesha. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 6.8 feet, Floodwaters are over the banks in Frame Park and floodwaters are about 2 feet deep on land near the shoreline. About one half mile south of downtown Waukesha, water is 2-3 feet deep and covering much of the back yards of 6 or 7 homes in the Bethesda Court area of waukesha. This level is the 20 percent chance flood meaning that there is a 20 percent chance in any given year of the river reaching this level. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 6.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 7.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 5.0 feet by Friday morning. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 6.6 feet on 04/27/2009. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the future from October through March. (Stages in ft.) Bank- Latest Forecast stages - Flood full observed ...for 7 am Location stage stage stage/time Thu Fri Sat Sun Waukesha 6.0 5.0 6.58 9 am 9/14 5.6 5.0 4.6 4.3 - Highest 24 hour change - observed in river stage - stage in (ft.) up to Highest stage - the last latest observed forecast in - 7 days stage next 7 days Waukesha 7.26 3 am 9/12 -0.45 6.40 1 pm 9/14

