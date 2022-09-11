ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
disneydining.com

BREAKING NEWS: Chapek Booed at Disney Legends Ceremony

D23 is underway and kicked off in a major way. The Disney Legends Ceremony opened the Expo with impressive Broadway performances. Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek then took the stage, where he was met with a…less than enthusiastic greeting. In fact, it was a downright chilly reception. He was booed.
disneydining.com

Disney’s Newest Attraction Has Empty Queue as Park Attendance Drops

When it comes to taking a Walt Disney World vacation, there are certain times of year that are busier than others. Those times of the year — typically the holiday season and summer — are known as peak season. During that time, crowds are at their highest, lines are at their longest, and no Park would be considered “not busy”. However, certain rides always have a long wait no matter what time of year because they are just that popular — think Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
disneytips.com

Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World

If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
disneytips.com

Will Disney Ever Build a Third U.S. Theme Park?

Disney Parks have never struggled with a lack of Guest attendance, and Disney’s U.S. Resorts lead the way as the most coveted destinations. Walt Disney World dominates as the most visited Disney Theme Park, followed by Disneyland Resort. With overcrowding and price hikes continuing to be problematic at both...
disneytips.com

Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?

Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
disneytips.com

Disney Park’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Closed Until 2023

As you prepare to set sail for adventure and thrills with Captain Jack Sparrow, unfortunately, one Disney Park has closed the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction until next year. While we’re used to regularly riding along on Walt Disney World Resort’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic...
SFGate

Disneyland scraps long-awaited Marvel ride for new concept at Disney California Adventure

Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure is getting a major new attraction, Josh D’Amaro, chair of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, announced at D23 on Sunday. “This has always been our vision for Avengers Campus,” D’Amaro said. “To give our guests more of what they love and then some. We want more stories. We want more heroes. We want more villains, and we want more of the land.”
disneytips.com

First Look at New Iconic Ride Vehicles Coming to Disney Parks

A key feature of any attraction created for the Disney Parks by Walt Disney Imagineering is the ride vehicle. There are so many that are truly loved by Disney Guests around the world. Not only does a ride vehicle play an important part of Guests safety, but it also truly adds to the full Disney experience.
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
disneytips.com

Disney Villains Land is Coming to Walt Disney World

It’s the final day of the D23 Expo, and the most awaited presentation has just finished, A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. There were so many exciting things to be announced, with Josh D’Amaro leading the stage, including several new meet-and-greets, new nighttime spectaculars, and exciting lands and attractions that Disney Guests will soon get to experience.
TheStreet

Disney World, Disneyland Raise Prices, Customers Happy About It

Companies raise prices all the time. In the theme park business, it has become fairly normal for tickets, annual prices, food prices, and pretty much every other cost to go up each year. And in addition to that, it's not uncommon for free perks to go away or become something that costs extra.
Scary Mommy

All The Most Exciting News About Disney World And Disneyland From The D23 Expo

Disney adults — it’s your time! Disney’s annual expo — D23 — just announced some major updates for Disneyland and Walt Disney World that will make you want to book your next visit ASAP, with or without the kids. On the up and up after the COVID-19 pandemic slump, Disney is making sure that, with the influx of people ready to attend their parks, a guest’s experience is bigger and better than ever.
CNET

Disney World Hints at Encanto, Coco and Villains Expansions in Magic Kingdom

Disney rounded out its Parks and Experiences Panel at D23 Expo with a few hints of what's coming next to Walt Disney World. Speaking about what could possibly be on the other side of Big Thunder Mountain -- aka, the edge of the current Magic Kingdom map -- Disney Parks chair Josh D'Amaro on Sunday teased an Encanto area, a Coco area and a villains area.
msn.com

Disney actor visits Galaxy's Edge, plus more great photos of celebs at Disney theme parks

Slide 1 of 135: When Disneyland opened its doors for the first time on July 17, 1955, kids young and old were welcomed to "the happiest place on Earth." Since then, millions of guests have passed through its gates -- including some of our favorite celebs! Wonderwall.com rounded up the best photos of stars enjoying zip-a-dee-doo-dah days at California's Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park, Florida's four Disney parks and international Disney destinations, starting with this actor... Diego Luna landed in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on Sept. 10, 2022.Keep reading to see more celebs at Disney's famous parks and resorts...
