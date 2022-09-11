Perrysburg chief announces retirement, looks back fondly on tenure

Perrysburg Fire Chief Rudy Ruiz is retiring from his position feeling satisfied with his time in office.

“I think I accomplished everything I wanted to accomplish here,” Mr. Ruiz said. “We built a second fire station to improve our response. We also started the ball rolling on the accreditation process for our department, which is in very reliable hands at this time, so when the opportunity came up to move to the next chapter in my career, I took advantage of it.”

Mr. Ruiz, 59, started as deputy fire chief in 2015 and took over the leading role in 2017, after years working with fire departments in Bedford Township and Sandusky in a fire service career over three decades long.

Perrysburg Mayor Tom Mackin entered office around the same time Mr. Ruiz was made chief and they have worked closely together.

“Chief Ruiz brought a lot of good, common sense business skills to the operation of the fire department,” Mr. Mackin said. “I always found him to be very straight forward and a pleasure to work with.”

Mr. Mackin also mentioned that a big initiative that the pair worked on together was the construction of Perrysburg Fire Station 39.

The project, which started in 2018 and finished the following year at 26100 Fort Meigs Rd., was borne out of a need for Perrysburg’s growing community to be more adequately protected.

“That took a lot of effort and organization,” Mr. Mackin said. “It was done on time and under budget. It has been a great addition to the city and I think Mr. Ruiz deserves a lot of credit for shepherding that through.”

There was a need to improve service and be able to continue the high level of service that residents expected, he said.

“We were growing from a little town to a much bigger community with a much larger area and that just means there is more ground to cover, so I think the second station was a natural consequence after several studies,” Mr. Mackin said. “It was something that was recommended.”

Mr. Ruiz said the plans for the station came out of a strategic plan that he developed early in his tenure.

“We planned it in one year, built it in the next year, and we were able to pay it off in four years,” he said.

The coronavirus pandemic was the only reason that it took four years to pay the project off, Mr. Ruiz said, noting that the planning and execution process was overall very smooth because of the collaboration between the fire department and stakeholders in the public and the city government.

He said fostering this spirit of collaboration was one of the great lessons he learned from his time in the department.

“I had a vision and I was able to create that vision for other people to see. Once they saw it themselves, they were able to determine what their role was in the process, and once everything was in place it was a natural event,” Mr. Ruiz said. “The relationship between fire administration and city administration is key in order to maintain progress like keeping the public informed by keeping council informed. I always had good success with doing that and I never had any issues with any of the elected officials I worked with here. I want to commend them on that.”

Another thing Mr. Ruiz said he was proud of was enrolling the Perrysburg Fire Department in an accreditation process that he hopes will ensure the department is meeting the needs of the community in the best way possible.

“It evaluates everything we do,” Mr. Ruiz said, mentioning that he became familiar with the process, regulated through the nonprofit Center for Public Safety Excellence and its Commission on Fire Accreditation International, during his time with the Bedford Township Fire Department.

Fire departments are often regularly evaluated through other organizations but Mr. Ruiz said he wanted a more expansive process because the Perrysburg Fire Department deals not only with fire services but fire prevention, education, emergency medical services, and technical rescue.

“We want to make sure that we are accomplishing what we say we are going to accomplish and that we are continually improving,” he said. “We do not want to stand still and say we are doing this OK when there is a problem because even if it ‘ain’t broke’ it can still be improved.”

The Perrysburg Fire Department became an “applicant agency” just this year and the accreditation process is ongoing. The department is currently six months into an 18-month process that is renewed every three years. Mr. Ruiz said that fire departments in Toledo and Bowling Green are already veterans of this process.

“It helps us be more accountable for the dollars that we are spending and making sure that we are spending them appropriately and not being wasteful,” he said.

The chief will be moving on to take a position with Emergency Services Consulting International, which does assessments for safety departments in cities, counties, and townships throughout North America. He said he has done similar work over the years through his association with the International Association of Fire Chiefs and felt like the new position was a good fit.

Still, he believes he finished the job he set out to do in Perrysburg.

“I have always thought that you should leave a place better than you found it and I firmly believe I did that. I think the next chief will leave it in even better condition,” he said.

Mr. Ruiz’s final day on the job will be Sept. 19, and Mr. Mackin said the city is currently undergoing a search for candidates that they are hoping gets resolved before too long.

“We believe that Perrysburg is a great place to work,” he said. “So we are looking not just in the area, we are conducting a statewide and regional search. We are trying to get the best candidate we can and the best way to continue having a strong fire department is to look around the region.”