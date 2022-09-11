Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Cardi B returns to her old, Bronx school surprising students and staff with a $100k donationWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Eat Clean Bro's 9/11 Memorial BBQ Brings a Community Together for the 3rd Year in a Row - "We Haven't Forgotten"Bridget MulroyMonmouth County, NJ
Related
Bronx apartment fire injures 8, more than 100 displaced
A fire ripped through a six-story apartment building Tuesday night in the Bronx, leaving eight people in the hospital with minor injuries and more than 100 people displaced.
Fire damages row of homes in Brooklyn; no injuries reported
A row of homes in Brooklyn were damaged after a fire broke out inside one of the buildings on Tuesday.
Deaths of 3 kids found on NY beach ruled homicide; mom held
New York — New York City’s medical examiner confirmed Tuesday that the deaths of three children found on the shoreline near Brooklyn’s famed Coney Island boardwalk were homicides by drowning. Their mother, identified by family members as 30-year-old Erin Merdy, remained in police custody. No charges had...
Woman, 74, strangled by daughter during fight in their Staten Island home: NYPD
A 74-year old woman was strangled by her daughter during a fight in their Staten Island home, police said Wednesday. Cops called to Sherylyn Bailey’s home on Ramapo Ave. near Vernon Ave. in Woodrow just before noon Saturday found the retired teacher dead inside. Her 40-year daughter Mauri Belarmino was inside the home and was taken into custody for questioning. Cops charged Belarmino with ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medical examiner rules deaths of 3 children on Coney Island as homicides by drowning
Police work along a stretch of beach at Coney Island after a mother was suspected of drowning her children in the ocean on September 12th, 2022. A spokesperson for the Administration for Children's Services told Gothamist they were working with the NYPD to investigate. [ more › ]
Brooklyn mom of 3 drowned kids was in custody battle, facing eviction
The Brooklyn mother of three young children who were apparently drowned at a Coney Island beach remained under psychiatric evaluation Tuesday as new details emerged in the tragedy.
New York City subway stabbing victim describes vicious encounter with knife-wielding rider
Jeffrey Nelson, 49, is now recovering from a subway ride in Brooklyn that turned dangerously violent when a rider reached for a knife and stabbed him in the back.
Woman slashed with razor blade inside NYC subway: police
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) – A woman was slashed in the face with a razor blade at a New York City subway station, police said. The slashing happened inside a Chelsea subway station at Eighth Avenue and West 23rd Street on Sept. 10 at 8:40 a.m., NYPD officials said. The 30-year-old victim was walking down the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brooklyn subway rider stabbed in back by stranger he asked to quiet down: ‘Nobody came to his help’
A Brooklyn subway rider was stabbed in the back by a stranger he asked to stop talking so loudly on the train, police said Tuesday. The 49-year-old victim, who is expected to recover, was talking on his cell phone on a Manhattan-bound No. 2 train when his conversation was disrupted by his attacker’s loud voice about 12:40 p.m. Monday, cops said. The assailant, taking offense when the victim ...
Brooklyn street renamed for Sgt. FDNY firefighter killed on 9/11
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — One of New York City’s Bravest was honored Saturday in the neighborhood he grew up in and loved. A street in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant community now bears the name of Sgt. FDNY firefighter Shawn Edward Powell. It’s a day nearly 21 years in the making and Powell’s family was filled with emotions. […]
Construction worker dies on the job in Brooklyn, prompting investigation
DOB Commissioner Eric Ulrich briefs the media in Greenpoint on Monday's construction-related death. The incident occurred at the site of a new 14-story building project on Java Street in Greenpoint while workers were using an excavator to move pipes. [ more › ]
Officials: Fire rips through car, spreads to home in North Amityville
No injuries were reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News 12
FDNY Battalion 57 holds 9/11 procession at Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph
A delegation of FDNY members made their way over the Brooklyn Bridge to the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph Sunday for a special Mass commemorating 9/11. Members of the FDNY's Battalion 57 led a procession to the church, carrying flags for each of the 23 members of the battalion who lost their lives at the World Trade Center 21 years ago. They also have a flag for the brother of one of the battalion's members who also died on that day.
Woman who's reportedly a retired NYPD officer strangles mom, 74, at SI home
A woman faces a murder charge after strangling her mother during a fight at their home on Staten Island over the weekend, police said Wednesday.
News 12
Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach
NEW YORK (AP) — Three children were found dead in the surf off Brooklyn's famed Coney Island boardwalk early Monday and police believe they may have been drowned by their mother. The bodies of the 7-year-old boy, 4-year-old girl and 3-month-old girl were found after a nearly three-hour search...
Off-duty NYPD traffic agent choked girlfriend, cops say
An off-duty NYPD traffic agent was arrested Monday in Queens after allegedly choking his girlfriend.
Suspect fleeing police dies on subway tracks after trying to jump to train in the Bronx
One suspect tried to flee by jumping onto a moving train from the platform. He landed between car and then fell under the train, where he made contact with the third rail.
Victim pepper-sprayed after chasing down Brooklyn car robber: NYPD
A 44-year-old man was pepper-sprayed after he tried to chase down a man who stole from his car in Brooklyn, police said Tuesday as they released video of the suspect.
NYPD: Three children dead, mother found wandering the Coney Island boardwalk barefoot
Police are investigating the deaths of three children. NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey is pictured center-right at a press conference this morning. Police are investigating the cause of the deaths. [ more › ]
queenoftheclick.com
We Still Remember – 9/11
Remembering Police Officer Moira Smith from Bay Ridge who ran into the towers to help people out. Constantine (Gus) Economos. Twenty-one years later, his neighbors still talk about him. They haven’t forgotten the great man they knew. 343 that never made it back to their families because they were...
Comments / 0