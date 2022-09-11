A delegation of FDNY members made their way over the Brooklyn Bridge to the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph Sunday for a special Mass commemorating 9/11. Members of the FDNY's Battalion 57 led a procession to the church, carrying flags for each of the 23 members of the battalion who lost their lives at the World Trade Center 21 years ago. They also have a flag for the brother of one of the battalion's members who also died on that day.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO