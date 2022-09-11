ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Woman, 74, strangled by daughter during fight in their Staten Island home: NYPD

A 74-year old woman was strangled by her daughter during a fight in their Staten Island home, police said Wednesday. Cops called to Sherylyn Bailey’s home on Ramapo Ave. near Vernon Ave. in Woodrow just before noon Saturday found the retired teacher dead inside. Her 40-year daughter Mauri Belarmino was inside the home and was taken into custody for questioning. Cops charged Belarmino with ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Society
Brooklyn, NY
Health
New York City, NY
Health
PIX11

Woman slashed with razor blade inside NYC subway: police

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) – A woman was slashed in the face with a razor blade at a New York City subway station, police said. The slashing happened inside a Chelsea subway station at Eighth Avenue and West 23rd Street on Sept. 10 at 8:40 a.m., NYPD officials said. The 30-year-old victim was walking down the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fdny#The Wall#9 11#Coney Island
Daily News

Brooklyn subway rider stabbed in back by stranger he asked to quiet down: ‘Nobody came to his help’

A Brooklyn subway rider was stabbed in the back by a stranger he asked to stop talking so loudly on the train, police said Tuesday. The 49-year-old victim, who is expected to recover, was talking on his cell phone on a Manhattan-bound No. 2 train when his conversation was disrupted by his attacker’s loud voice about 12:40 p.m. Monday, cops said. The assailant, taking offense when the victim ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn street renamed for Sgt. FDNY firefighter killed on 9/11

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — One of New York City’s Bravest was honored Saturday in the neighborhood he grew up in and loved. A street in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant community now bears the name of Sgt. FDNY firefighter Shawn Edward Powell. It’s a day nearly 21 years in the making and Powell’s family was filled with emotions. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
News 12

FDNY Battalion 57 holds 9/11 procession at Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph

A delegation of FDNY members made their way over the Brooklyn Bridge to the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph Sunday for a special Mass commemorating 9/11. Members of the FDNY's Battalion 57 led a procession to the church, carrying flags for each of the 23 members of the battalion who lost their lives at the World Trade Center 21 years ago. They also have a flag for the brother of one of the battalion's members who also died on that day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach

NEW YORK (AP) — Three children were found dead in the surf off Brooklyn's famed Coney Island boardwalk early Monday and police believe they may have been drowned by their mother. The bodies of the 7-year-old boy, 4-year-old girl and 3-month-old girl were found after a nearly three-hour search...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

We Still Remember – 9/11

Remembering Police Officer Moira Smith from Bay Ridge who ran into the towers to help people out. Constantine (Gus) Economos. Twenty-one years later, his neighbors still talk about him. They haven’t forgotten the great man they knew. 343 that never made it back to their families because they were...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy