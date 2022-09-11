Read full article on original website
Really?
3d ago
Beautiful! Streets should of been renamed and murals such as this beautiful art should be all over the city! Not renamed after criminals but real heroes! There were so many civilians that lost their lives that shoud be honored also!
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox40jackson.com
New York City homeless man sleeps on sidewalk with toaster oven, crisis worst ‘since Great Depression’
New York City sidewalks are showcasing a little shop of horrors. The humanitarian crisis of homelessness festers in broad daylight today just steps from the tourist-packed heart of Manhattan. One man slept on a sidewalk in the rain with trash, food and filth littered around him on West 43rd Street...
New York Artist's Film Captures Storm Before the Attacks on 9/11
Monika Bravo caught seven hours of footage from her perch on the North Tower, several hours before the 9/11 attacks.
12-Foot-Tall Puppet, Little Amal, Will Walk All Five Boroughs In NYC
Little Amal, a 12-foot-tall puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, has been traveling the world since July 2021. And for the first time ever, she will arrive in NYC. From September 14th – October 2, Little Amal will walk all five boroughs, beginning at JFK airport. The symbolic puppet has already traveled a sum of 9,000km around 12 countries and 85 cities. She represents “all children fleeing war, violence and persecution” delivering an urgent message to the world: “Don’t forget about us.” The remarkable puppet was built by Handspring Puppet Company, known for creating the puppets in the international hit play War Horse. Made from “robust but lightweight materials” such as cane and carbon fibre, Handspring had to ensure their creation could withstand traveling such intense distances. It takes an entire team of four puppeteers to operate Little Amal. Two puppeteers man her arms, one walks on stilts to support her back, and the last controls ‘the harp,’ which brings Little Amal’s face, head and eyes to life through a variety of strings.
Cardi B visits her former Bronx middle school, announces $100K donation
NEW YORK — Cardi B is giving back to her community in a big way. According to WPIX-TV and News 12, the New York City native returned to the Bronx middle school she used to attend – the Alexander Macomb School, aka I.S. 232 – to speak to students about how education can help them reach their goals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NY's attorney general is eyeing co-living companies as residents complain over 'scam' housing
With the easing of the pandemic, rents in New York City have risen significantly over the last six months, with the average rent now above $5,000 a month. Attorney General Letitia James’ office says co-living companies like Bungalow are being “monitored” after several complaints from tenants. [ more › ]
Deaths of 3 kids found on NY beach ruled homicide; mom held
Their mother, identified by family members as 30-year-old Erin Merdy, remained in police custody. No charges had been filed as of late Tuesday.
Coney Island Mother In Psych Ward After Allegedly Drowning Her 3 Children
A Brooklyn, New York, mother remained at NYU Langone hospital for a psychiatric evaluation Tuesday after she was suspected of drowning her three children. The three children identified as Zachary Merdy, 7, Lilana Merdy, 4, and three-month-old, Oliver Bondarev, were found unresponsive on the shoreline near the Coney Island boardwalk after a three-hour police search. Officers found the mother soaking wet and walking despondently in the sand nearby, barefoot and wearing a bathrobe. After being transported to Coney Island Hospital later that morning, all three children were pronounced dead.
NYLON
How Telfar's Rainbow Store Pop-Up Brought The It Bag Back Home
In the middle of New York Fashion Week, thousands of shoppers descended on Fulton Street in New York City this past Sunday, vying for a chance to take home one of the decade’s most-wanted accessories: a Telfar bag. It wasn’t the Fulton Street of Manhattan’s bastion of privilege, the Financial District, but rather Fulton Street in the historically-Black neighborhood of Downtown Brooklyn, where Telfar Clemens announced his eponymous brand would be popping up last week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Square News
The World Trade Center Man: 21 years after 9/11
Sept. 11 marks 21 years after the 9/11 attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C. and a field in Pennsylvania. Here at the September 11th Memorial and Museum, people have gathered this Sunday to honor those lives lost and look back at the past. The ringing of the bells and...
This NY Pizzeria Ranks No. 1 In US, Ties For Best In World According To New Top 50 Listing
Those in search of America’s best pizza need look no further than New York City, according to a new ranking from 50 Top Pizza. The annual listing of the world’s top 50 pizza restaurants named Una Pizza Napoletana, located in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, as the best in the country.
Adams hopes to put thousands of asylum seekers to work in NYC: 'Think about this for a moment'
Mayor Eric Adams is ready to put the thousands of asylum seekers to work after they were bused to New York City by the thousands from Texas this summer, saying it’s “imperative” they be employed.
Cardi B returns to Bronx alma mater middle school with $100K donation
Cardi B delivers good news to students of her former public school in the Bronx on Tuesday. The donation was made to support arts programming at the school. [ more › ]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wooden Escalators: A Miracle on 34th Street
New York is a rather unique city in that it offers so much to visitors and residents alike. At least a dozen features about the city that are famous around the world probably could come to your mind instantly — such as the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, or the Brooklyn Bridge, to name only a few…
Bronx apartment fire injures 8, more than 100 displaced
A fire ripped through a six-story apartment building Tuesday night in the Bronx, leaving eight people in the hospital with minor injuries and more than 100 people displaced.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $234 Million in Additional Food Assistance for September
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for September. All households participating in SNAP — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York State economy.
VIDEO: Bronx Burger King workers tangle with customer who dove over counter for $250
A customer casually placed an order at a South Bronx Burger King moments before diving for $250 in the register and sparking a struggle with workers, video released Wednesday shows.
nypressnews.com
In midst of lawsuit against city, some New Yorkers say they need to see new rules on outdoor dining
NEW YORK — The city says 100,000 jobs were saved thanks to outdoor dining during the pandemic. But now, some living near restaurants say all of those dining sheds and sidewalk tables need an upgrade, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported Monday. Outdoor dining sheds were once the solution for...
Man jumps to death in front of Port Authority train in Manhattan
A man jumped to his death in front of a train at the 42nd Street-Port Authority Bus Terminal station early Monday, police said.
NBC New York
Woman Sleeps on MTA Bus, Mom of 6 Fearful as NYC Blaze Wipes Out Apartments
Nine people were hurt, the majority of them taken to hospitals, in a stubborn Bronx fire that engulfed a six-story building late Tuesday and totally destroyed several apartments before the flames were put out, authorities say. Fire officials say the blaze broke out on the third floor of the Davidson...
Brooklyn mom of 3 drowned kids was in custody battle, facing eviction
The Brooklyn mother of three young children who were apparently drowned at a Coney Island beach remained under psychiatric evaluation Tuesday as new details emerged in the tragedy.
Comments / 2