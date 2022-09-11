ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

newsradioklbj.com

Central Texas Housing Market Shows Further Signs of Normalization

The Austin-Round Rock MSA housing market continued its normalizing trend for the third consecutive month, boosted by a more sustainable rate of price growth and more available supply, according to The Austin Board of REALTORS® August 2022 Central Texas Housing Market Report. Active listings in the five-county area skyrocketed...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

People sign book of condolence for Royal Family in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Today the British Consulate General in Houston brought a book of condolence to the Texas State Capitol, giving Texans an opportunity to say goodbye to (Her Majesty) Queen Elizabeth II. The book will travel to Dallas before being sent to the Royal Family after the funeral on Monday.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Alakazam with Austin Pets Alive

The mystic arts are in full force on this Wednesday Friendsday because it has been said today’s adoptable pet can magically steal your heart. Juan Negrette from Austin Pets Alive joins Chelsey Khan with special guest Alakazam. Firehouse Animal Health Centers are passionate about helping all pets find their...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Enjoy 30+ museums for FREE during Austin Museum Day!

Three of our favorite words to put together-- free, family, and fun! There's plenty of each to be had this weekend for Austin Museum Day. Lauren Siegel from Math Happens and the Austin Museum Partnership is here to tell us what activities and exhibits people of all ages can enjoy during this day of free fun!
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

84 'juggings' reported in Austin so far this year

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating 84 "jugging" incidents from this year. Jugging is when a person withdraws money from a bank or ATM and is followed and then targeted by thieves at a different location. Police have made an arrest in the one of the cases. On...
AUSTIN, TX
advocatemag.com

Highland Hills explosion firefighters given Star of Texas Award in Austin

The Governor of Texas awarded the Star of Texas Award to three Dallas Fire Rescue responders who were injured in the September 2021 explosion at a Highland Hills apartment complex. Captain Christ Gadomski, Driver Engineer Ronald Hall and Officer Pauline Perez received the award in Austin this week. They were...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Austin

Georgetown animal-care facilities start updates to fire systems

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Sunday will mark one year since the devastating fire at the Ponderosa Pet Resort in Georgetown that killed 75 animals. The fire sparked candid conversations with the city to update its fire code. Animal-care facilities are now required to install fire alarm systems. Several animal-care facilities...
GEORGETOWN, TX
KXAN

Tech upgrades coming to Round Rock Police Department

Round Rock City Council during its September meeting approved funding for these upgrades. The two agenda items greenlighted RRPD to get the latest versions of its 3D scene rendering technology and improve its Flock camera systems, which include license plate readers.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.15.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
TEXAS STATE

