ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Democrat to withdraw after Ky. GOP representative sues, saying opponent waited too long to switch parties

By Tessa Duvall
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LQCXt_0hr6mf6Z00

A Kentucky state representative is suing to have his Democratic challenger removed from the ballot this November on the grounds that his opponent is ineligible to run because, until recently, he was also a Republican.

Rep. Kevin Bratcher, R-Louisville, filed his suit in Jefferson County Circuit Court on Tuesday against Matthew Pfaadt and state and local election officials, alleging Pfaadt is “not a bona fide candidate.”

Now Pfaadt will voluntarily withdraw from the race, his attorney Anna Whites told the Herald-Leader Sunday.

“Unfortunately, and I hate this and I was not involved in his campaign earlier, but I do believe Rep. Bratcher may be correct,” Whites said.

Whites said they intend to offer a settlement in which Pfaadt withdraws, but she does not want her client to pay the attorney’s fees associated with the case.

Bratcher did not immediately return the Herald-Leader’s request for comment. The paper also reached out to Executive Director of the Kentucky Democratic Party, Sebastian Kitchen, without success.

Democrat Suzanne Kugler, who ran against Bratcher in 2020 and was originally going to run again in 2022, was no longer a resident of District 29 after redistricting and withdrew from the race . In such a case, state law allows for the candidate to be replaced on the ballot, which also happened in the 12th Senate District this year .

Pfaadt stepped in to be Kugler’s replacement in April.

But filed as an exhibit with the complaint was a copy of Pfaadt’s most recent voter registration record, which shows that he only registered as a Democrat on January 11.

That matters because state law requires that in order to be replaced on the ballot, the new nominee must have been eligible to vote in their party’s primary. In order to be eligible, Pfaadt would have needed to change his registration by Dec. 31, 2021.

A Herald-Leader search of Pfaadt’s voter registration in Lexis Nexis, a search engine which draws from public records, shows Pfaadt registered as a Republican in 2007.

Whites said Democrats may still be able to field a candidate in District 29 if they can find someone by the end of the week.

“It’s always nice to have the name on the ballot,” she said. “I believe the timing of the suit, for a problem that must have been obvious immediately, was to try and have a blank on the ballot with no Democratic name, because this is something that would have been obvious to anyone checking the filing.”

Bratcher’s attorney Robert Nemes was unavailable for comment, but Jason Nemes, a state representative from Louisville and fellow attorney at Commonwealth Counsel Group, disagreed with Whites’ assessment.

“It’s too late,” he said. “They can read the statute for themselves, but they’re not allowed, legally, to replace Pfaadt. I’m not going to give them a roadmap. There’s no allowance to do that.”

Kentucky Democrats have slammed the new redistricting maps drawn up by a supermajority of Republican lawmakers in both chambers of the state legislature.

A motion hour is scheduled for the case Monday morning.

This story may be updated.

Comments / 22

Jerry Bruner
2d ago

I could see leaving the Democrat Party & go to the Republican's. Could see leaving the Republican's to go Independent/Libertarian, but Democrat's NEVER. Sounds like he just wants a government job.

Reply(1)
2
j miller
2d ago

Boy these people are not in a for the people only to fatten the wallets.

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Government
Jefferson County, KY
Government
City
Democrat, KY
County
Jefferson County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
spectrumnews1.com

My Pillow CEO levels election claims against Ky. Secretary of State Michael Adams

KENTUCKY — My Pillow CEO, Mike Lindell, directed charges of election fraud against Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams. In a video shared on social media on Friday, Lindell called on people to flood Adam’s office with Freedom of Information Act requests related to their “cast vote records” in order to ensure their ballots were counted as intended.
KENTUCKY STATE
wtloam.com

State Fraternal Order of Police Endorses Sen. Rand Paul

The Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police announced their endorsement of Sen. Rand Paul this week. Paul, who is up for reelection to the U.S. Senate this November, received the official endorsement during a visit to Louisville. The Vice President of the FOP, Ryan Straw, shared that Paul has been a friend of the police for a while. Straw said the organization has enjoyed working with him to help not only the commonwealth’s police, but the nation’s police as well. Paul will be facing Democrat Charles Booker in November’s general election.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Mayoral candidate Dieruf criticizes Fischer, Greenberg ahead of DOJ report

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ahead of the anticipated release of the U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation into Louisville Metro Police Department's policing practices, Republican mayoral candidate Bill Dieruf accused Mayor Greg Fischer of stonewalling the release of the report to help his opponent, Democrat Craig Greenberg. “What’s happening here...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Nemes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Legislature#Election Local#Local Election#Gop#Democratic#Republican
wdrb.com

Second fight breaks out at a Louisville courthouse in less than one week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second time in a week, a fight broke out following a court proceeding in Louisville. Both involve murder cases, where attorneys say emotions are already running high. Last week, screams and shoves followed a court appearance by murder suspect Ronnie O'Bannon. Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WKYT 27

Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
10K+
Followers
455
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy