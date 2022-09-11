ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

CBS Austin

1 airlifted, 2 others taken to hospital after 2-vehicle rollover crash in SE Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was airlifted and two others rushed to the hospital following a two-vehicle rollover collision in southeast Travis County Wednesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Fire Department's ESD 11 crew, and Travis County Fire Rescue responded to the vehicle rescue call at around 8:36 a.m. in the 11414-11419 block of Maha Loop Road -- across the street from Texas 30 Service Road -- near Mustang Ridge.
KVUE

Man injured in possible road rage shooting on William Cannon

AUSTIN, Texas — A possible road rage incident in Austin shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday led to one man being shot. Police say the incident happened in the street outside of a Circle K convenience store on William Cannon Drive near Bluff Springs Road. The injured man, who was driving an SUV that was also shot up, managed to drive a short distance to a 7-Eleven on Ben White Boulevard to get help.
CBS Austin

3 adults, 2 children injured in rollover crash in E Austin

Three adults and two children were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in east Austin Sunday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the intersection of Loyola Lane and Decker Lake Road just before 5 p.m. They found a vehicle that had rolled over, leaving one of the adults trapped and one of the children unconscious.
KVUE

Woman holding onto car's hood while alleged thief drives off leads to wreck on North Lamar

AUSTIN, Texas — A driver has been arrested after a stolen car chase led to a wreck on North Lamar Boulevard in Austin late Tuesday night. The incident began at around 11:45 p.m. when police spotted a woman on the hood of a moving car on North Lamar, near Crestview Station. Police said the car belonged to the woman on the hood, and she was trying to stop someone from stealing it.
post-register.com

Police arrest girl, 12, following LJHS threatening note￼

For the second time in less than two weeks, Lockhart Police have arrested students for leaving threatening messages in school restrooms. This time, a 12-year-old female was arrested on Friday, Sept. 9, following a threatening note being found in the girls’ restroom at Lockhart Junior High School. Investigators said...
KVUE

Austin police searching for suspect involved in shooting on San Jacinto Boulevard

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking assistance from the community in identifying a suspect that shot a victim several times in the stomach. On Sept. 5 at 10:15 p.m., APD officers were called out to a shooting at the intersection of East Second Street and San Jacinto Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with several gunshot wounds in the stomach.
CBS Austin

Austin Police seek help identifying suspects of a shooting in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for help in identifying suspects of a shooting in Downtown Austin earlier this month. On Monday, September 5th, 2022, around 10:15 p.m. officers responded to a shooting located on E. 2nd Street and San Jacinto Blvd. When officers arrived, they located a victim who had been shot several times in the stomach.
