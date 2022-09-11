Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
1 airlifted, 2 others taken to hospital after 2-vehicle rollover crash in SE Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was airlifted and two others rushed to the hospital following a two-vehicle rollover collision in southeast Travis County Wednesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Fire Department's ESD 11 crew, and Travis County Fire Rescue responded to the vehicle rescue call at around 8:36 a.m. in the 11414-11419 block of Maha Loop Road -- across the street from Texas 30 Service Road -- near Mustang Ridge.
CBS Austin
One person taken to hospital after crash involving charter bus in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a charter bus in South Austin on Wednesday. The Austin Police Department said the crash happened around 1:33 p.m. in the 2900-3000 block of South Interstate 35 service road -- across from Woodward Street. A...
Man injured in possible road rage shooting on William Cannon
AUSTIN, Texas — A possible road rage incident in Austin shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday led to one man being shot. Police say the incident happened in the street outside of a Circle K convenience store on William Cannon Drive near Bluff Springs Road. The injured man, who was driving an SUV that was also shot up, managed to drive a short distance to a 7-Eleven on Ben White Boulevard to get help.
WGMD Radio
Texas teenager arrested in hit-and-run that left wheelchair-bound man with serious injuries
WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT THAT MAY BE UNSUITABLE TO SOME VIEWERS. A 17-year-old was arrested for allegedly running over a wheelchair-bound man in a north Austin parking lot on Sept. 3 then fleeing the scene, leaving the victim with serious injuries, police said. Pablo Antonio Avila-Banagas was taken...
Pedestrian hurt after crash at Montopolis, Riverside intersection
A crash involving a pedestrian had blocked several lanes at the intersection of Montopolis Drive and E. Riverside Drive in southeast Austin earlier on Monday morning.
WATCH: Austin teen arrested in connection to hit and run of man in wheelchair
WATCH: Austin teen arrested after running over man in wheelchair. Austin Police Department (APD) officers responded to a call about a male pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of 9200 N. Lamar Blvd.
CBS Austin
3 adults, 2 children injured in rollover crash in E Austin
Three adults and two children were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in east Austin Sunday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the intersection of Loyola Lane and Decker Lake Road just before 5 p.m. They found a vehicle that had rolled over, leaving one of the adults trapped and one of the children unconscious.
CBS Austin
Police searching for SE Austin robbery suspect who injured gas station employee
Police are asking for your help in identifying a man they say robbed a gas station in Southeast Austin last week. It happened Wednesday, Sep. 7, at the Shell gas station located at 1211 Montopolis Dr. The Austin Police Department says at around 8 p.m. the suspect attacked several employees...
Man shot on 6th Street; no one in custody
Police said the man was shot in the alley on the south side of the 400 block of East Sixth St. between Trinity and Neches streets.
APD: SWAT cleared after call to south Austin neighborhood
The Austin Police Department said the SWAT team has been cleared from a call in a south Austin neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Fire burns Hudson Bend restaurant
The fire department said no one was inside the building when the fire broke out, but there was significant damage. Much of the damage was in the attic space.
Woman holding onto car's hood while alleged thief drives off leads to wreck on North Lamar
AUSTIN, Texas — A driver has been arrested after a stolen car chase led to a wreck on North Lamar Boulevard in Austin late Tuesday night. The incident began at around 11:45 p.m. when police spotted a woman on the hood of a moving car on North Lamar, near Crestview Station. Police said the car belonged to the woman on the hood, and she was trying to stop someone from stealing it.
Man in custody after double homicide in Marble Falls, victims identified
Two people were shot and killed and a man is in custody early Tuesday morning after a reported domestic disturbance in Marble Falls. Police say it is the town's first homicide case since October 2017.
post-register.com
Police arrest girl, 12, following LJHS threatening note￼
For the second time in less than two weeks, Lockhart Police have arrested students for leaving threatening messages in school restrooms. This time, a 12-year-old female was arrested on Friday, Sept. 9, following a threatening note being found in the girls’ restroom at Lockhart Junior High School. Investigators said...
Austin police searching for suspect involved in shooting on San Jacinto Boulevard
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking assistance from the community in identifying a suspect that shot a victim several times in the stomach. On Sept. 5 at 10:15 p.m., APD officers were called out to a shooting at the intersection of East Second Street and San Jacinto Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with several gunshot wounds in the stomach.
CBS Austin
Austin Police seek help identifying suspects of a shooting in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for help in identifying suspects of a shooting in Downtown Austin earlier this month. On Monday, September 5th, 2022, around 10:15 p.m. officers responded to a shooting located on E. 2nd Street and San Jacinto Blvd. When officers arrived, they located a victim who had been shot several times in the stomach.
Austin woman arrested after Saturday stabbing in Temple
A 27-year-old woman remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday following a Saturday stabbing in Temple.
CBS Austin
Former Travis Co. deputy gets life in prison for killing wife, daughter & her boyfriend
A former Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to killing his wife, daughter, and his daughter’s boyfriend back in April 2021. Stephen Broderick will not have the possibility of parole. As part of a plea, he has waived his...
KSAT 12
Truck crashes into home, New Braunfels police need help identifying driver
New Braunfels – New Braunfels police are searching for the driver of a white Ford pickup truck responsible for crashing into a house in the 900 block of Darion Street. The incident happened at 1:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 4. A Ring camera located across the street from the home...
Austin police report case of jugging that led to violent attack at victim's home
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying two suspects in a case of jugging and assault. "Jugging" is when a criminal follows someone who has withdrawn cash from an ATM, bank or other money service and robs the victim at a different location.
