worcestermag.com

Beats and Barbecue returns to bring the groove to Worcester Common

After a three-year hiatus, the Beats and Barbecue hip-hop festival is returning to Worcester Common on Sept. 17. Food trucks and music will fill the Common from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and afterward, Electric Haze will host the Beats After the Barbecue producer showcase, which will last long into the night.
WORCESTER, MA
worcestermag.com

Bad Advice: Is somebody looking for a Sort of Late Show?

DEAR SHAUN: I am looking for something to do on Friday in Worcester. Do you have any suggestions?. DEAR LOOKING FOR A GOOD TIME: Well you didn’t leave me with much, but I’ll bite. There are lots of great things to do in this wonderful little city. I’m sure this publication is telling all about the fun things to do this weekend. That being said, I will absolutely not in any way mention that The Sort of Late Show with Shaun Connolly also starring Doug Guertin and Bryan O’Donnell is occurring Friday at Ralph's Rock Diner. I will definitely remember to tell my editor to omit the part where I say that the show is at 8 p.m. I am also making a note, currently, to have them remove the sentence mentioning that the show is free. On top of that I will make sure to not even type into the document who will also be on the show. In no way will I tell you that Nikki Erskine of stART on the Street, Vaughn Slowaski of Scoop, as well as comedians Will Smalley, Brieana Woodward, Al Christakis, Danya Trommer and Mary Spadaro will be appearing. So, now that I have not told you about any of that. My other suggestion would be, "Applebee's or bowling?"
WORCESTER, MA
worcestermag.com

Central Mass Jazz Fest returns with trios, quintets and free concerts

WORCESTER — In its short history, the Central Mass Jazz Fest has proved to be adaptable, much like a good jazz musician improvising to the prevailing mood. The festival began in 2019 as a free one-day event at Cristoforo Colombo Park (East Park) on Shrewsbury Street. There was no festival in 2020 because of the pandemic, but last year it returned as a hybrid virtual event with live "pop up" jazz concerts.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

George Rotondo, Revere City Councillor, has died

George Rotondo, a Revere City Councillor, has died, Boston 25 learned Sunday. “It is with deep sadness that we offer our sincere condolences on the passing of Revere City Councillor George Rotondo,” a spokesperson from Mayor Brian Arrigo’s Office told Boston 25. “Councillor Rotondo served the City of Revere over the last two decades and will be missed by many in our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rotondo family.”
REVERE, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Thousands Celebrate Pride in Worcester

WORCESTER - Thousands were in attendance as downtown Worcester erupted in celebration of Pride on Saturday as part of the annual Worcester Pride Festival. The event was a welcome return for many in the LGBTQ+ community after reduced celebrations due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. "We have over 60...
WORCESTER, MA
Caught in Southie

Another Message from the Sign at O+2nd

And just like that, the sign at O + 2nd has been removed. This one has Southie residents scratching their heads. If you travel by O + 2nd, you’ll see that the digital construction sign reads the message, “Southie Boobs.” We’re not exactly sure what a message means and who it directed at. New residents who just moved in? Old school Southie residents? Female anatomy in the neighborhood?
BOSTON, MA
worcestermag.com

The Next Draft: Big, bold beers tapped for Greater Good’s festival

Those ticketed for Greater Good Imperial Brewing Co.’s beer festival on Saturday would do well to remember a simple mantra as they sample their way through boozy offerings of over 20 brewers. Pace yourself. You and your tasting glass have three hours of unlimited access to the finest lineup of breweries assembled for a Worcester beer festival since 2019’s “The Great Mass Collab.” Pace yourself. All of the beers brought for tasting meet or exceed the 8% alcohol by volume imperial threshold, which you rarely see at a beer festival. Pace yourself.
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Pride Worcester Festival 2022 hosts hundreds downtown

WORCESTER, Mass. - An annual tradition in the city of Worcester, the Pride Festival, brought out hundreds Saturday afternoon. More than 80 vendors, nonprofits, artisans, and makers celebrated the LGBTQIA+ community in Central Massachusetts. While pride is traditionally celebrated in June across the country, Worcester has done theirs in September.
WORCESTER, MA
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Breakfast In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Restaurants For Breakfast In Worcester, MA

Breakfast has a lengthy history in Worcester, Massachusetts. It is referred to as “The Breakfast City,” although it was formerly called “Bread City” due to the large number of bread bakeries that inventive immigrant families had established there. It remains one of the best locations in the nation to find classic, hearty breakfast foods and the best simple baked products.
WORCESTER, MA
wrsi.com

Captain Jack’s Pillages Chicopee: WINE SNOBS

Monte and The Wine Snobs at State Street catch up with Captain Jack, aka Kevin Sahagian, about his new food truck destination in Chicopee. And The Wine Snobs pick the perfect wines to pair with his delicious seafood.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Where to buy tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra holiday tour before they sell out

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be back with “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More” tour this upcoming holiday season. The group’s 2022 holiday dates include 30 concerts, with stops at Mohegan Sun Arena on Nov. 23 and Worcester’s DCU Center on Nov. 26. Both dates will feature two shows, a matinee and an evening performance. Tickets will go on sale on Sept. 16 but fans looking to get them ahead of time will be happy to know they can shop around on third-party vendor websites to grab some seats before they go on sale to the general public.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Here's where pizza dough used by every Papa Gino's in New England is made

WALPOLE, Mass. — Every pizza produced by Papa Gino's, the restaurant that calls itself the "official pizza of New Englanders," starts at the same place. The secret but simple ingredients in Papa Gino's famous pizza dough are blended together at the New England Authentic Eats commissary plant in Walpole, Massachusetts.
WALPOLE, MA
iheart.com

Boston's British Consulate General Asks People To Leave Tributes Elsewhere

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Some Boston residents are mourning Queen Elizabeth II by leaving tributes at the British Consulate General in Cambridge, but the Consulate General asks they be left at other designated areas. After the news of the Queen's death, people began leaving cards, flowers, and mementos...
BOSTON, MA

