Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph speaks to media
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Tuesday, Husker nation heard from Mickey Joseph for the first time since taking over as Nebraska Football Interim Head Coach. Joseph previously served as the Huskers’ Associate Head Coach and wide receivers coach, but was asked to take over after Scott Frost was fired on Sunday, one day after a disappointing 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern.
Analyzing buyouts at UNL
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As Nebraska football begins a new chapter, many may be wondering where the University of Nebraska-Lincoln stands in terms of past buyouts and where the money to pay them comes from. 10/11 NOW dug through those numbers to break it all down and it may come as...
One dead after car fire in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a fatal car fire near 14th and Superior Streets on Monday. According to LPD, officers were called to the Superior Place Apartments after a small SUV was seen engulfed in flames at around 11 a.m. A male victim was found deceased immediately outside of the driver’s side of the vehicle.
