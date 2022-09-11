New York Post. September 14, 2022. Editorial: NY Board of Regents attack educational standards again. In their latest strike at education standards, the state Board of Regents this week set the bar for passing the once-prestigious Regents Exams at just a 50% score for another year. The excuse is that these kids didn’t get the teaching they should’ve during COVID — but the impact is to make a high-school Regents diploma less meaningful.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO