Mickey Joseph is taking over as the interim head coach for the Nebraska football team after Scott Frost’s disastrous tenure came to an unceremonious end. With Frost out of the picture, Joseph is looking to turn the tides for the Cornhuskers in 2022 and get Nebraska some much-needed wins under its belt. Via The Athletic, the interim head coach revealed what he told his team amid the sudden change in leadership.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO