Lincoln, NE

ClutchPoints

Nebraska football interim HC Mickey Joseph’s strong message to Cornhuskers after Scott Frost firing

Mickey Joseph is taking over as the interim head coach for the Nebraska football team after Scott Frost’s disastrous tenure came to an unceremonious end. With Frost out of the picture, Joseph is looking to turn the tides for the Cornhuskers in 2022 and get Nebraska some much-needed wins under its belt. Via The Athletic, the interim head coach revealed what he told his team amid the sudden change in leadership.
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph addresses Ochaun Mathis' 'losing culture' claim during opening press conference

Mickey Joseph is trying to lead Nebraska forward in the post-Scott Frost era, and he’s not putting up with claims of a losing culture for the program. Ochaun Mathis, TCU transfer spoke up on this transition, mentioning how the Huskers need to change their “losing culture.” According to Mathis, a number of players don’t even know what it looks like to win.
The Spun

Report: Prominent Coach Unlikely To Leave For Nebraska

Since Scott Frost was fired on Sunday, Nebraska has been linked to a number of prominent head coaches. Baylor's Dave Aranda has been mentioned as a potential fit, but Bruce Feldman of The Athletic threw some cold water on that possibility this afternoon. "I know there’s been some chatter about...
FanSided

Nebraska Football: More changes could be coming on Tuesday

Nebraska football is officially under new leadership and there seems to be a pretty good possibility that the upheaval for the Huskers isn’t quite over. Interim Nebraska head coach Mickey Joseph will take the podium in front of the media for the first time on Tuesday morning since Scott Frost was fired. That could be when additional hinted at changes are announced.
1011now.com

Analyzing buyouts at UNL

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As Nebraska football begins a new chapter, many may be wondering where the University of Nebraska-Lincoln stands in terms of past buyouts and where the money to pay them comes from. 10/11 NOW dug through those numbers to break it all down and it may come as...
The Spun

Nebraska Football Player Had Troubling Admission On Sunday

Nebraska is seeking a fresh start away from Scott Frost. Saturday's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern prompted the football program to fire the head coach early in his fourth season. Following Sunday's dismissal, per Jimmy Watkins of World-Herald Sports, Cornhuskers defensive end Ochaun Mathis commented on what needs to change.
The Spun

Report: Prominent Coach Interested In The Nebraska Job

The Nebraska football job has only been open for several hours and already one coach is being mentioned heavily in conjunction with it. This afternoon, longtime college football writer Lars Anderson reported that Iowa State's Matt Campbell is the "primary" target for Nebraska and that the 42-year-old head coach is intrigued about leaving his current post to lead the Huskers.
Corn Nation

Volleyball: #2 Nebraska vs #9 Stanford Preview

#2 Nebraska (7-0) #1 Nicklin Hames 5’10’’ SR Setter/DS. #4 Anni Evans 5’9’’ JR Setter/Serving Specialist. Nebraska and Stanford are two of the most successful volleyball programs in the country. They are both consistently top 25 teams, and almost always top 10. Stanford has won nine national championships, the last in 2019. Nebraska has won five national championships, the last in 2017. These are places young girls dream of playing volleyball; I know I did.
The Spun

Nebraska Football Legend Wants To Be Next Head Coach

Ndamukong Suh has thrown his name into the Nebraska head coaching search. He tweeted on Sunday that he's ready to lead the program after Scott Frost was fired. “If anyone’s asking I’m ready to be head coach,” Suh tweeted. Frost was fired on Sunday afternoon after the...
earnthenecklace.com

Is Omaha Anchor Dave Zawilinski Leaving WOWT?

Dave Zawilinski has always been a bright spot in the morning for Omaha residents. People have watched him for eight great years on WOWT’s Daybreak. But since September 12, 2022, viewers haven’t seen him on their favorite morning show. That made them think that Dave Zawilinski was leaving WOWT 6 News Live. Fortunately, the anchor has addressed all questions about him leaving WOWT’s Daybreak. Here’s what the news anchor had to say.
kfornow.com

155th Air Refueling Wing and 55th Wing Teaming Up with Local Entities for 2023 Guardians of Freedom Airshow

Blue Angels photo taken in San Francisco, United States (getty images) (KFOR NEWS September 13, 2022) Next summer’s Guardians of Freedom Airshow will feature joint efforts of collaboration between the 155th Air Refueling Wing of the Nebraska National Guard and 55th Wing of Offutt Air Force Base and USSTRATCOM, highlighting Lincoln’s commitment to the.
KSNB Local4

Lincoln Police find missing child

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A child reported missing on Saturday morning has been found safe and is back with her family, according to Lincoln Police. We have removed the child’s name and photo from the story to protect his identity now that she’s been located.
