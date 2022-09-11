ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvada, CO

5 things we know about fallen Arvada officer

By Dara Bitler
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Br0X_0hr6leBd00

ARVADA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The Arvada Police Department announced Sunday morning that an officer was killed in the line of duty while responding to a large family disturbance.

The shooting happened near 51st Avenue and Marshall Street before 2:30 a.m.

Condolences for Arvada officer killed in line of duty

APD said that when they arrived to the area, there were several people in the street and the scene was very chaotic.

Officers tried to separate belligerent people. A suspect shot a woman and then started firing at the officers. One of the officers was shot. The suspect was also shot.

Video of procession for fallen Arvada officer

The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The suspect was taken to the hospital and is also expected to survive.

The officer, identified as Dillon Vakoff, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Here’s what we know about the fallen officer:

  1. Vakoff was 27-years-old
  2. Vakoff started with Arvada PD in 2019
  3. He was a 2012 graduate of Ralston Valley High School
  4. Before coming to Arvada PD, Vakoff was in the Air Force as a sergeant
  5. Vakoff was training to be a SWAT officer for Arvada PD

The suspect’s identity has not been released. A criminal investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Denver police search for suspects who fired weapon in bldg.

Police in Denver are asking for help tracking down a couple of suspects who are wanted for firing a weapon into an occupied building. It happened on Sept. 5 in the Green Valley Ranch area. Police want to find the suspect vehicle, a Chevy Tahoe or Cadillac Escalade with red inserts on the wheels. Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspects in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.
DENVER, CO
californiaexaminer.net

Colorado Officer Killed While Checking on 2 Kids Has Suspect Identified

Colorado authorities are providing new information about the events that led to the death of a police officer. On Sunday about 2:00 a.m., police in Arvada were called to the 6700 block of W. to ensure the safety of two children. The 51st Street. Between Wadsworth and Sheridan is where you’ll find this community. They said that when they arrived, cops saw a “large family disturbance.”
ARVADA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Arvada, CO
Arvada, CO
Crime & Safety
9NEWS

Elderly woman dies in crash Tuesday morning

AURORA, Colo. — An 83-year-old woman was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Aurora. Aurora Police (APD) said she died later at the hospital. The crash happened in the intersection of East Alaska Place and South Worchester Way just after 7 a.m., police said. That location is in the Aurora Hills neighborhood near Clara Brown Entrepreneurial Academy and Wheeling Park.
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Swat#Violent Crime#The Air Force#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
9NEWS

Arvada officer mourned by friends, co-workers and community

ARVADA, Colo — The death of police officer Dillon Vakoff has not only rocked the Arvada community where he worked but people nearly a thousand miles away are mourning the loss. Investigators said Vakoff was shot and killed while responding to a family disturbance early Sunday morning. The person...
ARVADA, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police officer hurt while investigating suspicious car

A Denver police officer was hurt on Monday night while investigating a situation that police say involved a suspicious car. It happened before 10 p.m. near 39th Avenue and North Peoria Street. The suspect fled from the area after the incident.Police say the officer was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries before being released a few hours later.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

9-year-old Coloradan hailed as a hero for actions saving mother

A child in Longmont has been given the life-saving award by the Longmont Fire Department thanks to her quick actions during an emergency. Bella Johnson, a 9-year-old in Longmont, was recognized by the City of Longmont and UCHealth for helping to save her mother's life. Brittiny Johnson, Bella's mother, was run over by her own vehicle after the battery died. Brittiny said she did not know how the car shifted out of park, however it rolled backward. The door of the car knocked her over and then the vehicle's tires rolled over her. "I saw my mom and immediately knew...
LONGMONT, CO
Summit Daily News

A crash, a call for help and a mental health crisis: How a Boulder man’s 911 call ended with a deputy killing him

SILVER PLUME — Christian Glass called 911 for help after crashing his car into an embankment in Silver Plume — he needed someone to unstick his car. Instead, a Clear Creek County deputy who responded shot and killed Glass in the early hours of June 11 as the 22-year-old experienced a mental health crisis. For an hour and nine minutes, seven officers with a variety of agencies tried to coax Glass out of the car.
SILVER PLUME, CO
KXRM

KXRM

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy