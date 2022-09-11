ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Parish, LA

Mississippi man arrested in Lincoln Parish for First-Degree Rape, deputies say

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, September 9, 2022, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to possible sexual assault in progress. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a vehicle leaving the residence at a high-speed.

Several patrol units attempted to stop the vehicle; however, the driver of the vehicle refused to comply. The driver then crashed the vehicle near intersection Frazier Road and Highway 33.

Once the vehicle crashed, the driver allegedly flee the scene on foot. According to deputies, they began a perimeter search with a K9 for the suspect.

The victim was interviewed and the initial crime scene was processed for forensic evidence. The suspect was then identified as 23-year-old Ramon Stevenson of Jackson, Miss.

Shortly before midnight, deputies located Stevenson and placed him under arrest. He was charged with First-Degree Rape, Home Invasion, and Aggravated Flight from an Officer.

He was placed on a $1.3 million bond. The investigation is still ongoing.

LuAnn Williams
3d ago

damn, I hope someone dotted his eye 👁 & it didn't come from the wreck 😁😁😁

