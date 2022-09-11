ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex Democom
3d ago

FANTASTIC!! Why can't we just get along as the fellow Americans that we are? And be proud that we are fortunate enough to live in the greatest country in the world!! Please 🙏❤️

Deborah Cornett
3d ago

it's a shame they didn't catch one single player singing the anthem to the country that allows them to play a game and live like spoiled brats

ttc
2d ago

The thousands of people singing are the real people of this country. They represent how the majority of Americans feel about our country. It was beautiful to see and hear this!

Baltimore Ravens
