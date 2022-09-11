Read full article on original website
Ex Democom
3d ago
FANTASTIC!! Why can't we just get along as the fellow Americans that we are? And be proud that we are fortunate enough to live in the greatest country in the world!! Please 🙏❤️
Reply(53)
284
Deborah Cornett
3d ago
it's a shame they didn't catch one single player singing the anthem to the country that allows them to play a game and live like spoiled brats
Reply(21)
191
ttc
2d ago
The thousands of people singing are the real people of this country. They represent how the majority of Americans feel about our country. It was beautiful to see and hear this!
Reply(1)
132
Related
Why Al Michaels is not calling Sunday's Buccaneers-Cowboys 'SNF' opener on NBC
Did you turn on Sunday night’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys game on NBC and suddenly wonder why you were hearing the voice of Mike Tirico and NOT that of Al Michaels?. We have an answer. The last game Michaels called for NBC was back in February, which...
thecomeback.com
Russell Wilson reacts to Broncos bad coaching decision
During Monday night’s season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett made the perplexing decision to have kicker Brandon McManus attempt a 64-yard field goal instead of going for it with star quarterback Russell Wilson on fourth-and-5. While much of the NFL world blasted Hackett’s...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo
The Cowboys' coaches and players aren't the only ones getting hyped up before kickoff on Sunday night. Dallas' cheerleaders are getting in the mood, too. Veteran Cowboys cheerleader Claire took to social media with her pregame message for the Bucs. "Coming for you👉🏻 @buccaneers," she wrote. She's clearly...
The Chicago Bears got a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for using a towel to clean up before a field goal
Soldier Field was an absolute mess on Sunday, and the Bears took a 15-yard penalty for trying to clean up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Reportedly Facing New Legal Trouble
Spending his entire professional career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, Michael Strahan helped the team win Super Bowl XLII. With 15 years in the NFL, he holds the most quarterback sacks in a single season with T.J. Watt. Moving past the NFL, Strahan appears on Good Morning America and even hosts $100,000 Pyramid. While Strahan’s career appears to only grow with each passing year, when it comes to her personal life with his ex-wife, it appears trouble is always right around the corner. With the host making $17 million a year for Good Morning America, reports claim the star didn’t pay the parenting coordinator.
Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy Bengals Photo Goes Viral
It hasn't been the best start to the 2022 regular season for Paige Spiranac. Thursday night, the former golf star turned sports media personality went with the Rams to take down the Bills. Of course, Buffalo throttled Los Angeles to start the 2022 regular season in impressive fashion. Sunday afternoon,...
Cowboys Fans Fight Each Other During Loss to Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys fans brawled with each other during Sunday Night loss to the Bucs.
Amy Trask: "If I'm the Cowboys, one person I take an IMMEDIATE look at is Cam Newton"
Amy Trask joined Ben & Woods on Monday morning! Listen here as Amy recaps Week 1 of the NFL season, what the Dallas Cowboys should do after losing QB Dak Prescott to injury in their 1st game, tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup, and more!
RELATED PEOPLE
Erin Andrews Was Troy Aikman's Toughest Call: NFL World Reacts
Troy Aikman will make his ESPN debut later on Monday night. The longtime Fox Sports announcer left his home of nearly two decades for the Worldwide Leader earlier this offseason. He and Joe Buck are now the faces of ESPN's revamped "Monday Night Football" broadcast. When Aikman left Fox Sports,...
Aaron Rodgers tried so hard to shake off a big hit by Vikings LB Za'Darius Smith
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers struggled again in a season opener on Sunday, this time losing to Minnesota Vikings on the road, 23-7, in a Week 1 matchup between NFC North rivals. Rodgers, who has won the NFL MVP in each of the past two seasons, struggled in...
Steelers give absolutely brutal injury update on T.J. Watt, but there’s some hope
Pittsburgh Steelers star defensive lineman TJ Watt left late in the team’s Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concerning injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their season playing their rivals and the reigning AFC Champions in the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh led Cincinnati the majority of the game, but it got close towards the end. But, the Steelers may have taken a huge hit late in the fourth quarter.
Dallas Cowboys Fans Throw Trash At Dak Prescott As He Exited The Stadium After Brutal Performance Against Tampa Bay
It looks like it’s gonna be another brutal year in Cowboys country. Last night, the Dallas Cowboys put on a horrific display of football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, particularly offensively. The Cowboys offense was only able to amass three points, and quarterback Dak Prescott looked completely out of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
RGIII Has Interest In The Cowboys: NFL World Reacts
RGIII suited up against the Cowboys twice a year for three seasons during his time in Washington, but now it looks like the former Rookie of the Year would like to suit up for them. After Dak Prescott went down with a hand injury, Dallas was forced to turn to...
Kansas City Chiefs' Andy Reid blames Arizona Cardinals' field for injuries in Week 1 win
The NFL has produced scandals such a Bountygate, Spygate and Deflategate. Could Sodgate be next? On Tuesday, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid was very critical of the field inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona after two of his players were injured slipping on it during the Chiefs' 44-21 win over the Cardinals...
NFL football schedule, scores for Week 2 games
NFL football schedule, scores for Week 2 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS to rollout Dolphins vs. Ravens to a fraction of the country
Whoever is running the show over at CBS may want to have their heads examined. The Dolphins vs. Ravens game will not be seen by many. Almost the entire country will get to see the Mac Jones-led New England Patriots against the Mitch Trubisky-led Steelers. Maybe the NFL should have moved that game to primetime. One team that will not get much television time is the Miami Dolphins.
Browns exec, Garrett troll Baker Mayfield's 'off the leash' after the game
The Cleveland Browns barely pulled off a victory in Week 1 on the road versus QB Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield almost got his revenge with a few blown coverages by the Browns defense leading to big plays and a lead late in the fourth quarter. A questionable...
Comments / 365