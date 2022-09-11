Read full article on original website
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Displays a New View of the Arena and Sports Performing Center
Pitt Athletics showed a new view of the Arena and Sports Performing Center Monday and their plan to achieve that in a meeting Monday. The meeting involved a joint Development Activities Meeting of Oakland Planning & Development Corp. and the Oakland Business Improvement District and it included how the building will fit into the current landscape. The University started construction for the arena in the past year on the former Petersen Events Center lawn. The complex will sit in-between the Petersen Events Center and Panther Hall, a Pitt student housing building.
voiceofmotown.com
Is Everything Lining Up Perfectly for the Return of the Prodigal Son?
Morgantown, West Virginia – If Rich Rodriguez was asked to return to Morgantown to be the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, he would take it in a heartbeat. Rodriguez, now 59, has admitted that leaving West Virginia University for Michigan in 2007 was a mistake and although he’s happy enough as the head coach at Jacksonville State, a potential opportunity to come home and make things right would simply be too delicious for him to pass up.
Unbeaten Highland Springs #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll
The Highland Springs High School Springers remain the #1 team in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
voiceofmotown.com
Shane Lyons Issues a Statement on WVU Football
Morgantown, West Virginia – After an 0-2 record to start the season, there are many questions surrounding the West Virginia football program. Moments ago, West Virginia’s director of athletics, Shane Lyons, released a statement about the team:. “I know our fans are frustrated with the start of the...
Where Virginia colleges land among the best schools in the country
The U.S. News and World Report released its annual ranking of the best universities and colleges in the United States Monday, which saw some major shifts among Virginia's schools.
commonwealthtimes.org
New members appointed by Gov. Youngkin join VCU’s Board of Visitors
The Board of Visitors at VCU met in the Scott House on Sept. 8 to introduce four new members, recently nominated by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, and help them acclimate to the board’s proceedings. The BOV at VCU is responsible for a wide range of actions. The board oversees student...
Pitt, UPMC officials tap Dr. Freddie Fu recruit to fill 'irreplaceable' doctor's orthopedic roles
The University of Pittsburgh and UPMC ended a yearlong search Monday for a successor for Dr. Freddie Fu, who helped catapult orthopedics at the university and health system to international renown during his tenure, which ran from 1998 until his death in 2021. Officials have tapped Dr. MaCalus V. Hogan...
VCU Police assigns two on-campus LGBTQIA+ liaisons for new school year
A new resource will be available to both student and staff at VCU this school year, thanks to the VCU Police assigning two campus patrol officers to the new roles of campus LGBTQIA+ liaisons.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Joseph Sabino Mistick: We could use a little of Jack Bogut's storytelling these days
When Jack Bogut was the king of morning radio in Pittsburgh, waking up to your favorite station was not as scary as it is these days. We always seem to be on the brink of something terrible or faced with something terrible that happened overnight — political violence, mass shootings, the pandemic — but it wasn’t always like that.
Richmond shoppers get a big surprise in the checkout line
Jon Burkett picked up the grocery tab for some shoppers at Community Supermarket on Mechanicsville Turnpike in Richmond.
earnthenecklace.com
Is Pittsburgh Anchor Heather Abraham Leaving KDKA-TV?
Heather Abraham has been brightening the day of Pittsburgh’s residents with joy and her smile for 12 years. They consider her a good representative of Pittsburgh. But now Heather Abraham is leaving the morning show, Your Day Pittsburgh, on KDKA-TV, and viewers want to know why. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
New Pittsburgh Courier
10 Black musicians who put Pittsburgh on the map
Pittsburgh’s status as a city of great jazz and musical innovation began with the contributions of many Black artists in the 20th century. These leaders transformed America’s relationship with music and helped make Pittsburgh a thriving musical hub. Pittsburgh’s vibrant music scene is alive and well today. Many...
Pittsburgh Pop podcast: Talking fall TV – ‘Monarch,’ ‘Andor,’ ‘Serpent Queen’ – and changes at KDKA
In this episode of the “Pittsburgh Pop” podcast, host Tim Benz and TV Talk columnist Rob Owen discuss Pittsburgh pop culture news of the moment, including a change to the anchor lineup on KDKA-TV’s morning newscast. Benz and Owen talk what’s new in fall TV, including Fox’s...
commonwealthtimes.org
Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU premiers new fall exhibitions
A wide array of new art exhibitions greeted Richmond locals at the season premiere of the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU on Sept. 9. The ICA opened three new exhibitions for the fall season: Naima Green’s “I Keep Missing My Water,” Rafael Domenech’s “The Medium is the Massage,” and Dana Washington-Queen’s “Resume at the Point of Interruption.”
virginialiving.com
Shocking Truth About Virginia's Peanuts
An old-school farming method returns...and yields spectacular results. The world’s oldest peanut looks puny and unassuming as it rests in a display case at the Isle of Wight County Museum in Smithfield. The man who harvested it, Pembroke D. Gwaltney Sr., wrote “1890” on the smoothest side and saved it as a promotional tool for his business, one of Virginia’s earliest peanut processing plants.
Champion racer and father Chris Beazley killed in interstate crash
The Virginia go-kart community lost a leader, a wife lost her husband. and three children lost their father in a head-on collision on Interstate 85 in Durham, North Carolina.
