Richmond, VA

Pitt Displays a New View of the Arena and Sports Performing Center

Pitt Athletics showed a new view of the Arena and Sports Performing Center Monday and their plan to achieve that in a meeting Monday. The meeting involved a joint Development Activities Meeting of Oakland Planning & Development Corp. and the Oakland Business Improvement District and it included how the building will fit into the current landscape. The University started construction for the arena in the past year on the former Petersen Events Center lawn. The complex will sit in-between the Petersen Events Center and Panther Hall, a Pitt student housing building.
PITTSBURGH, PA
voiceofmotown.com

Is Everything Lining Up Perfectly for the Return of the Prodigal Son?

Morgantown, West Virginia – If Rich Rodriguez was asked to return to Morgantown to be the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, he would take it in a heartbeat. Rodriguez, now 59, has admitted that leaving West Virginia University for Michigan in 2007 was a mistake and although he’s happy enough as the head coach at Jacksonville State, a potential opportunity to come home and make things right would simply be too delicious for him to pass up.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Shane Lyons Issues a Statement on WVU Football

Morgantown, West Virginia – After an 0-2 record to start the season, there are many questions surrounding the West Virginia football program. Moments ago, West Virginia’s director of athletics, Shane Lyons, released a statement about the team:. “I know our fans are frustrated with the start of the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
commonwealthtimes.org

New members appointed by Gov. Youngkin join VCU’s Board of Visitors

The Board of Visitors at VCU met in the Scott House on Sept. 8 to introduce four new members, recently nominated by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, and help them acclimate to the board’s proceedings. The BOV at VCU is responsible for a wide range of actions. The board oversees student...
RICHMOND, VA
earnthenecklace.com

Is Pittsburgh Anchor Heather Abraham Leaving KDKA-TV?

Heather Abraham has been brightening the day of Pittsburgh’s residents with joy and her smile for 12 years. They consider her a good representative of Pittsburgh. But now Heather Abraham is leaving the morning show, Your Day Pittsburgh, on KDKA-TV, and viewers want to know why. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

10 Black musicians who put Pittsburgh on the map

Pittsburgh’s status as a city of great jazz and musical innovation began with the contributions of many Black artists in the 20th century. These leaders transformed America’s relationship with music and helped make Pittsburgh a thriving musical hub. Pittsburgh’s vibrant music scene is alive and well today. Many...
PITTSBURGH, PA
commonwealthtimes.org

Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU premiers new fall exhibitions

A wide array of new art exhibitions greeted Richmond locals at the season premiere of the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU on Sept. 9. The ICA opened three new exhibitions for the fall season: Naima Green’s “I Keep Missing My Water,” Rafael Domenech’s “The Medium is the Massage,” and Dana Washington-Queen’s “Resume at the Point of Interruption.”
RICHMOND, VA
virginialiving.com

Shocking Truth About Virginia's Peanuts

An old-school farming method returns...and yields spectacular results. The world’s oldest peanut looks puny and unassuming as it rests in a display case at the Isle of Wight County Museum in Smithfield. The man who harvested it, Pembroke D. Gwaltney Sr., wrote “1890” on the smoothest side and saved it as a promotional tool for his business, one of Virginia’s earliest peanut processing plants.
VIRGINIA STATE

