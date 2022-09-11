Read full article on original website
Guest
2d ago
Who waits 7 days to report an infant as missing unless u were trying to cover something up?! 😳 The family had 7 days to get their stories straight & they couldn’t even do that right.. I hope this baby is recovered & those responsible are punished to the full extent of the law!😡
Reply
7
46izabitch
3d ago
There are rumors going around that her other baby is either dead or dying from a brain bleed as of yesterday and she's pregnant again!! Great job Indy CPS!! You let this woman keep popping out babies that she kills.
Reply(3)
6
Chan Johnson
3d ago
idk what took IMPD this long why does Cps let these kinda people keep there kids?
Reply
6
Related
2 arrested after Indianapolis taxi driver killed
Their arrests come after 55-year-old Abdukadir Filanwaa found shot to death inside his taxi at about 4 a.m. Saturday near 11th Street and New Jersey Avenue.
Witness describes discovery of key evidence in case of missing baby Amiah
INDIANAPOLIS — In the days after Amber Robertson’s daughter disappeared in March of 2019, she was criticized on social media for sharing photographs of herself relaxing poolside at a westside Indianapolis hotel while volunteers and police searched for baby Amiah. At the time, the media was provided a photograph, taken beneath a yellow table umbrella […]
Ex-boyfriend, mother in baby Amiah case both in custody; What investigators have revealed so far
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis mother and her former boyfriend are now both in custody after a grand jury indictment for four counts of neglect in connection to missing child Amiah Robertson. Robert Lyons, 23, turned himself in to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday, joining Amber Robertson, 23, who was arrested a few days […]
Arrest made in June deadly shooting on Indy’s near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of 23-year-old Payton Wilson, who was killed in June. On June 30, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of Harlan Street on reports of a person shot at 2:20 a.m. There they found […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Body recently found in Connersville IDed, police provide update
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Police in Connersville have provided an update on the investigation into a dead body found over the weekend in the city, clarifying that there is no evidence connecting the death to another body also found under suspicious circumstances less than a month ago. The most recent body was found just before 8 […]
Man arrested second time for neglect that left Delaware Co. toddler paralyzed and partially blind
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A young boy will never be the same after his mother’s former boyfriend delayed getting him medical care for injuries he received as a 2-year-old in 2021, court documents suggest. Charles Stacy, 34, was arrested a second time Friday in connection to the boy’s 2021 injuries. Stacy was also charged with […]
Mother in missing baby Amiah case arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — The mother of an infant reported missing more than three years ago has been arrested on two counts of child neglect and two counts of child neglect resulting in bodily injury. The charging of Amber Robertson, 23, marks a significant turning point in the search for baby Amiah, Robertson’s eight-month-old daughter who was […]
Indy man who ‘lured’ fiancée to house due to being on GPS monitoring gets 60 years for ‘executing’ her
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man whom family of the victim said “lured” his fiancée to a home on W. 33rd Street in order to “execute her” will serve more than half a century in prison for his crime. Kendale Abel was found guilty of murder on June 8, nearly two years to the day from […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five burglary suspects caught on doorbell video breaking into Indy home
Police are asking for the public's help to identify five suspects who were caught on video breaking into a home on Indianapolis' north side.
IMPD safely locates 4 children after abduction by non-custodial mother
Police say they have safely located four children who were abducted by their non-custodial mother...
Plainfield quadruple shooting suspect identified; still at large
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Plainfield police department is searching for a murder suspect who remains at large after four people were shot at an extended stay motel in Plainfield on Saturday. Dalonny Dion Rodgers, 28, of Indianapolis has been preliminarily charged with two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder in connection to […]
WISH-TV
Police trying to identify suspects in northeast side burglary
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying five people in a burglary case. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released stills and doorbell video of a burglary that happened around midnight on Sept. 7 in the 9200 block of Andiron Drive. That’s near 96th Street and Allisonville Road on the city’s northeast side.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 59
IMPD: 4-year-old girl suffers graze wound in Sunday-night shooting
IMPD: 4-year-old girl suffers graze wound in Sunday-night shooting. IMPD: 4-year-old girl suffers graze wound in Sunday-night …. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office seize approximately …. Danielle Parker shares what will be trending in fashion …. Indiana DNR working to eradicate kudzu. Fall Fun at Hard Truth Distilling Headquarters. La...
3 killed in overnight shootings across Indianapolis
Three people were killed in three separate shootings between Sunday night and Monday morning across Indianapolis, according to police
Person dead in shooting on northwest side, 1 victim pistol-whipped
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and another pistol-whipped in a shooting incident Sunday night near a Mexican restaurant on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police said. Indianapolis Metro police officers were dispatched around 7:50 p.m. to the intersection of W. 79th Street and Michigan Road on report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they […]
‘We still have not found the body’: Mother, ex-boyfriend indicted on neglect charges in Amiah Robertson’s disappearance
INDIANAPOLIS – They have a timeline. They have evidence. They have eyewitness accounts. But one thing investigators don’t have is the body of 8-month-old Amiah Robertson. The location of the missing baby’s remains is still unknown despite years of searching and an overwhelming number of tips. The case is considered an open investigation, police and […]
Kokomo police search for thirsty thief who stole shopping carts full of beer
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are searching for a thirsty thief accused of walking out of Kroger not once, but twice, with a shopping cart full of beer. According to the Kokomo Police Department, the theft occurred on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 at the Kroger located at 606 N. Dixon Road. Police said a […]
cbs4indy.com
Man, dog found dead in truck outside PetSmart in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Detectives are trying to determine how a man and dog died after their bodies were found in a Chevy pickup truck outside a PetSmart in Greenfield on Tuesday. According to the Greenfield Police Department, the bodies were discovered at 12:45 p.m. in the parking lot near...
3 people shot, killed in under 5 hours across Indianapolis; 2 others hurt including victim of pistol whipping
INDIANAPOLIS — A burst of gun violence across Indianapolis left three people dead and two others hurt in under five hours, including a man who was pistol whipped. Man killed at Dequincy and 18th The most recent shooting involved the east side of Indianapolis. Around 12:40 a.m. Monday, Indianapolis Metro police responded to the intersection […]
1 hurt after shooting over narcotics deal
INDIANAPOLIS – A man was hurt after an overnight shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Police were called to 7400 Bancaster Drive near 79th Street just before 1:00 a.m. on a report of a person shot. Officers located a man just outside of a residence with injuries from a possible gunshot wound. He was […]
Comments / 10