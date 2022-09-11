ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 10

Guest
2d ago

Who waits 7 days to report an infant as missing unless u were trying to cover something up?! 😳 The family had 7 days to get their stories straight & they couldn’t even do that right.. I hope this baby is recovered & those responsible are punished to the full extent of the law!😡

Reply
7
46izabitch
3d ago

There are rumors going around that her other baby is either dead or dying from a brain bleed as of yesterday and she's pregnant again!! Great job Indy CPS!! You let this woman keep popping out babies that she kills.

Reply(3)
6
Chan Johnson
3d ago

idk what took IMPD this long why does Cps let these kinda people keep there kids?

Reply
6
Related
FOX59

Witness describes discovery of key evidence in case of missing baby Amiah

INDIANAPOLIS — In the days after Amber Robertson’s daughter disappeared in March of 2019, she was criticized on social media for sharing photographs of herself relaxing poolside at a westside Indianapolis hotel while volunteers and police searched for baby Amiah. At the time, the media was provided a photograph, taken beneath a yellow table umbrella […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Arrest made in June deadly shooting on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — An 18-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of 23-year-old Payton Wilson, who was killed in June. On June 30, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 1000 block of Harlan Street on reports of a person shot at 2:20 a.m. There they found […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

Body recently found in Connersville IDed, police provide update

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Police in Connersville have provided an update on the investigation into a dead body found over the weekend in the city, clarifying that there is no evidence connecting the death to another body also found under suspicious circumstances less than a month ago. The most recent body was found just before 8 […]
CONNERSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Mother in missing baby Amiah case arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — The mother of an infant reported missing more than three years ago has been arrested on two counts of child neglect and two counts of child neglect resulting in bodily injury. The charging of Amber Robertson, 23, marks a significant turning point in the search for baby Amiah, Robertson’s eight-month-old daughter who was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Crime Stoppers#Fbi#Volunteers
FOX59

Plainfield quadruple shooting suspect identified; still at large

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Plainfield police department is searching for a murder suspect who remains at large after four people were shot at an extended stay motel in Plainfield on Saturday. Dalonny Dion Rodgers, 28, of Indianapolis has been preliminarily charged with two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder in connection to […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Police trying to identify suspects in northeast side burglary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying five people in a burglary case. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released stills and doorbell video of a burglary that happened around midnight on Sept. 7 in the 9200 block of Andiron Drive. That’s near 96th Street and Allisonville Road on the city’s northeast side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 59

IMPD: 4-year-old girl suffers graze wound in Sunday-night shooting

IMPD: 4-year-old girl suffers graze wound in Sunday-night shooting. IMPD: 4-year-old girl suffers graze wound in Sunday-night …. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office seize approximately …. Danielle Parker shares what will be trending in fashion …. Indiana DNR working to eradicate kudzu. Fall Fun at Hard Truth Distilling Headquarters. La...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Person dead in shooting on northwest side, 1 victim pistol-whipped

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and another pistol-whipped in a shooting incident Sunday night near a Mexican restaurant on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police said. Indianapolis Metro police officers were dispatched around 7:50 p.m. to the intersection of W. 79th Street and Michigan Road on report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

‘We still have not found the body’: Mother, ex-boyfriend indicted on neglect charges in Amiah Robertson’s disappearance

INDIANAPOLIS – They have a timeline. They have evidence. They have eyewitness accounts. But one thing investigators don’t have is the body of 8-month-old Amiah Robertson. The location of the missing baby’s remains is still unknown despite years of searching and an overwhelming number of tips. The case is considered an open investigation, police and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man, dog found dead in truck outside PetSmart in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Detectives are trying to determine how a man and dog died after their bodies were found in a Chevy pickup truck outside a PetSmart in Greenfield on Tuesday. According to the Greenfield Police Department, the bodies were discovered at 12:45 p.m. in the parking lot near...
FOX59

3 people shot, killed in under 5 hours across Indianapolis; 2 others hurt including victim of pistol whipping

INDIANAPOLIS — A burst of gun violence across Indianapolis left three people dead and two others hurt in under five hours, including a man who was pistol whipped. Man killed at Dequincy and 18th The most recent shooting involved the east side of Indianapolis. Around 12:40 a.m. Monday, Indianapolis Metro police responded to the intersection […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 hurt after shooting over narcotics deal

INDIANAPOLIS – A man was hurt after an overnight shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Police were called to 7400 Bancaster Drive near 79th Street just before 1:00 a.m. on a report of a person shot. Officers located a man just outside of a residence with injuries from a possible gunshot wound. He was […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy