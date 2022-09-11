Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
The Red Ants Pants Music Festival featuring Montana musicians
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont. — The Red Ants Pants Music Festival will now feature a showcase of Montana musicians in Nashville as part of the Americana Music Association's, "AMERICANFEST." The list of the feature Montana musicians have played at the Red Ants Pants Music Festival in the past and...
Popular Magazine Declares Best BBQ in Montana
I wasn't surprised by Food & Wine magazine's pick for the best BBQ in Montana but I immediately thought, there are SO MANY good BBQ places in the state that picking just one is next to impossible. Don't get me wrong, I believe Food & Wine made a very solid...
5 Montana Restaurants That Surprisingly Closed After Being On TV
Despite being one of the least populated states in the country, Montana has its fair share of great restaurants. Throughout the years, there have been several restaurants in Montana that have been featured on popular TV shows. If you live in Montana, you most likely know about the good restaurants in your area, but do you know about the restaurants that have been on TV?
Montana’s Annual Autumnal Gold Rush
Montana’s Annual Autumnal Gold Rush If Mother Nature then chooses to fully cooperate, visitors to Glacier National Park may conclude that Montana’s annual autumnal gold rush surpasses even New England’s fabled fall color, given the grandeur of Glacier’s mountains and the stark contrast between color values that characterize fall foliage in the northern Rockies. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fragment of Lost Dead Sea Scroll Is Found Hanging in Montana Home
The world is indeed more miniature in this internet age making it seem like a time machine as well. It made it easier to discover a mystery right in our backyard. Almost 2,700 years later and 6,000 miles apart, a fragment of the Dead Sea Scrolls has been found hanging on a wall in a Montana home.
The "Real" Cattle Queen of Montana
The "Real" Cattle Queen of Montana Who was the "Cattle Queen of Montana"? Her name was Libby Collins, but don't look to Hollywood for any sense of true history. ...
Is Montana Friendly? According To This Group, Not Really.
Well, that would depend on who you ask. I think if you would ask Montanans, they would tell you that they're very friendly, however, that's not what some folks have been saying recently. In fact, there is a group of people that believe Montana might be one of the most unfriendly places around.
knivesillustrated.com
The Rugged, Reliable Ruana Knives
LEGENDARY MONTANA KNIFE COMPANY OFFERS THE HIDDEN TREASURE OF RUANA KNIVES. Hidden away in what was once an automotive garage in the community of Bonner, Montana—a small town just east of Missoula—is the plain-front (there is no sign revealing what’s inside) workshop of one of the most famous, nay legendary, knife companies in the country.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tattooed Montana Criminals On The Run. Have You Seen These Guys?
Listen, I'm not one to judge...but I wouldn't think finding these two knuckleheads would be that hard. I don't know if they planned out their future of "hide and seek" very well, but they managed to escape from the Yellowstone County Detention Facility through a window. According to the reports,...
I was born and raised in Montana. These are the 10 most common mistakes I see tourists make when visiting the Big Sky state.
Many travelers to Montana pack incorrectly, get too close to wildlife, make a mess, and skip lesser known areas when vacationing in the Big Sky state.
A Warning to Hunters in Eastern Montana, Especially Outsiders
Local law enforcement in at least one Eastern Montana county is pushing out an important warning to hunters. Here's what Phillips County Sheriff Jerry Lytle shared on Facebook recently:. Considering within the last 24 hours, we've had multiple hunter issues including lost hunters and overdue hunters because they didn't know...
Air Quality Alerts Continue Through Wednesday Morning for all of Western Montana
Unhealthy and Very Unhealthy levels of particulates remain in Montana's wildfire smoke soaked air. Every single county in western Montana and southwest Montana continue to be under an Air Quality Alert. Areas south of Missoula are still seeing the 'dirtiest' air with AQI levels well into the 240s and 250s,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Montana Children's Center in Twin Bridges: A Compendium
Montana Children's Center in Twin Bridges: A Compendium High up in the Pioneer Mountains, about halfway between Wise River and Polaris, sits a small cemetery and one of Montana's many historical markers. ...
yourbigsky.com
Montana Wildfire update for September 13
Smoke from surrounding fires in Idaho and California continues to cloud Montana skies. Several wildfires are still burning in the state, with the Trail Ridge Fire being the biggest. Here are some of the biggest fires happening in Montana. The Trail Ridge Fire was discovered on August 26, southeast of...
4 Things You Might Not Know About Montana’s Richest Billionaire
Coming in right around a net worth of 6.4 billion dollars (yes, billion with a B), Dennis Washington is Montana's richest person, but did you know these things about him?. Dennis is no scrooge, that's for sure. Just take a quick look a the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation. Dedicated to education, arts and culture, health and humane services and more. This year, Dennis has dedicated a 25 million dollar donation for the construction of the new Montana Heritage Center in Helena. The largest in Montana Heritage history. Also, lets not forget about one of the best college football stadiums around. Without Dennis, no Washington Grizzly Stadium.
Only One Piece of the Twin Towers is in Montana. Here’s Where.
If you're over the age of like 28 or so, you remember exactly where you were and what you were doing on the morning of 9/11/2001. Even though it's been over two decades, the memory is burned permanently in my brain. It's as vivid now as it was 20 years ago. So when I hear the words "never forget", my thoughts are, "how could I?"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBCMontana
Smoke to diminish air quality and visibility, showers and storms possible this afternoon
An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for ALL of western Montana through at least tomorrow morning. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
Stranded Yellowstone Front Loader Gets Air Lifted by Montana National Guard
Sometimes, even the hardworking staff at Yellowstone National Park need a little bit of assistance. On Thursday (September 8th, 2022), one of Yellowstone's front loader tractors got stranded, but luckily, the Montana National Guard was there to lend some helping hands... and also supply a helicopter. The official Yellowstone National...
msuexponent.com
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Montana
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Montana using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Sept. 13, 2022
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.
Comments / 0