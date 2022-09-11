ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Red Ants Pants Music Festival featuring Montana musicians

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont. — The Red Ants Pants Music Festival will now feature a showcase of Montana musicians in Nashville as part of the Americana Music Association's, "AMERICANFEST." The list of the feature Montana musicians have played at the Red Ants Pants Music Festival in the past and...
5 Montana Restaurants That Surprisingly Closed After Being On TV

Despite being one of the least populated states in the country, Montana has its fair share of great restaurants. Throughout the years, there have been several restaurants in Montana that have been featured on popular TV shows. If you live in Montana, you most likely know about the good restaurants in your area, but do you know about the restaurants that have been on TV?
Montana’s Annual Autumnal Gold Rush

Montana’s Annual Autumnal Gold Rush If Mother Nature then chooses to fully cooperate, visitors to Glacier National Park may conclude that Montana’s annual autumnal gold rush surpasses even New England’s fabled fall color, given the grandeur of Glacier’s mountains and the stark contrast between color values that characterize fall foliage in the northern Rockies. ...
The Rugged, Reliable Ruana Knives

LEGENDARY MONTANA KNIFE COMPANY OFFERS THE HIDDEN TREASURE OF RUANA KNIVES. Hidden away in what was once an automotive garage in the community of Bonner, Montana—a small town just east of Missoula—is the plain-front (there is no sign revealing what’s inside) workshop of one of the most famous, nay legendary, knife companies in the country.
Montana Wildfire update for September 13

Smoke from surrounding fires in Idaho and California continues to cloud Montana skies. Several wildfires are still burning in the state, with the Trail Ridge Fire being the biggest. Here are some of the biggest fires happening in Montana. The Trail Ridge Fire was discovered on August 26, southeast of...
4 Things You Might Not Know About Montana’s Richest Billionaire

Coming in right around a net worth of 6.4 billion dollars (yes, billion with a B), Dennis Washington is Montana's richest person, but did you know these things about him?. Dennis is no scrooge, that's for sure. Just take a quick look a the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation. Dedicated to education, arts and culture, health and humane services and more. This year, Dennis has dedicated a 25 million dollar donation for the construction of the new Montana Heritage Center in Helena. The largest in Montana Heritage history. Also, lets not forget about one of the best college football stadiums around. Without Dennis, no Washington Grizzly Stadium.
Smoke to diminish air quality and visibility, showers and storms possible this afternoon

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for ALL of western Montana through at least tomorrow morning. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
