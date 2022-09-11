ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
L'Observateur

Lutcher Man Indicted on 1st Degree Rape Charge

On last week, a St. James Parish Grand Jury retuned a true bill of indictment on 36-year-old Lance Woodland of 2566 N Central St. Lutcher, LA on the charge of 1st Degree Rape. On August 15, 2022, a female subject entered the Gramercy Police Department and reported that she had been raped. St. James Parish Sheriff’s Detectives assisted in the investigation and obtained information indicating that when the victim declined to engage in sexual intercourse with Lance Woodland, she was dragged into a bedroom of a Gramercy residence and was raped by Woodland. Woodland was subsequently arrested and booked into the St. James Parish Jail.
LUTCHER, LA
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/5 to 9/9

During the week of September 5 – September 9, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Justin Viger, 17800 Hwy 44 French Settlement, LA, age 41, pled guilty to...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

U.S. Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans announced the recovery of 14 missing or endangered children as part of Operation Summer Knights. Eight people were also arrested. The investigation was conducted in the New Orleans area between April 30, 2022, and August...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
County
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
WDSU

JPSO deputy injured in chase in Marrero, teens arrested

WESTWEGO, La. — A Jefferson Parish deputy was injured Tuesday morning after a chase that ended in a crash in Marrero. The chase happened on Barataria and LaPalco. According Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the chase started with a motorcycle deputy who spotted a stolen car with a stolen license plate out of New Orleans.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Arrest made in weekend shooting death of teenager

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that an arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred over the weekend. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, shortly before 6:00 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a report of someone being shot in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject, later identified as Jairen Cole (Juvenile Male 15yoa), had been shot in the lower torso area multiple times inside a residence. Mr. Cole was transported to Thibodaux Regional Health System and later transferred to University Medical Center via Air Med, ultimately succumbing to his injuries.
THIBODAUX, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oysters#Corporal#Taylors Bayou
L'Observateur

OrthoLA celebrates 15 years of providing specialized care

LAPLACE — When Dr. Jason Higgins and Dr. David Elias hung their shingle in Thibodaux in the fall of 2007, they marked the beginning of a business that would grow to provide specialized orthopaedic care to communities across Southeast Louisiana, including the River Parishes. OrthoLA’s team of board-certified, fellowship-trained...
THIBODAUX, LA
WWL

Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish

CUT OFF, La. — A 27-year-old man has died after crashing his pickup into a tree on Louisiana Highway 308 near East 69th Street in Cut Off just after 7 on Monday night, according to Louisiana State Police Troop C. Police say James Williams III of Cut Off was...
CUT OFF, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
L'Observateur

Lutcher Man Indicted for Attempted 1st Degree Murder of 4-Year-Old

On last week, an Ascension Parish Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment on 27-year-old Clydedric Joseph of 2190 Levy Caudet St. Lutcher, LA for the charge of Attempted 1st Degree Murder. On July 25, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s detectives responded to an area hospital regarding a juvenile cruelty...
LUTCHER, LA
L'Observateur

Public Service Commission Race: Why is it important?

The District 3 Primary Election date is November 8, 2022. A public forum will be held at the St. James Parish Library (Lutcher branch), located at 1879 W. Main St. in Lutcher on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. District 3 Includes:. Ascension*. Assumption. East Baton Rouge*. Iberville*. Jefferson*. Orleans*. Charles*. James,
LUTCHER, LA
L'Observateur

Vacherie Man Indicted on Murder and Attempted Murder Charges

On last week, a St. James Parish Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment on 19-year-old Maurice Honor of 22777 Kilmer St. Vacherie, LA, for the charges of 1st Degree Murder, Attempted 1st Degree Murder, and Attempted Armed Robbery. On November 4, 2021, St. James Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded...
VACHERIE, LA
L'Observateur

Sheriff visits with second graders

Sheriff Mike Tregre recently visited with second graders at Riverside Academy in Reserve. Sheriff Tregre spoke to the children about personal safety and “stranger danger.” He also stressed to the children that police officers work hard to keep them safe. Officers are their friends and community helpers, he told the students.
RESERVE, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma daycare worker arrested for Cruelty to a Juvenile

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray woman during a juvenile investigation conducted at a local Terrebonne Daycare Center. Dionne Gasery Warren, 50, was arrested in connection with the investigation, for charges of Cruelty to a Juvenile. On September 1, 2022, shortly after 7:00pm, the Terrebonne...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy