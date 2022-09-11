Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
Lutcher Man Indicted on 1st Degree Rape Charge
On last week, a St. James Parish Grand Jury retuned a true bill of indictment on 36-year-old Lance Woodland of 2566 N Central St. Lutcher, LA on the charge of 1st Degree Rape. On August 15, 2022, a female subject entered the Gramercy Police Department and reported that she had been raped. St. James Parish Sheriff’s Detectives assisted in the investigation and obtained information indicating that when the victim declined to engage in sexual intercourse with Lance Woodland, she was dragged into a bedroom of a Gramercy residence and was raped by Woodland. Woodland was subsequently arrested and booked into the St. James Parish Jail.
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/5 to 9/9
During the week of September 5 – September 9, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Justin Viger, 17800 Hwy 44 French Settlement, LA, age 41, pled guilty to...
fox8live.com
U.S. Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans announced the recovery of 14 missing or endangered children as part of Operation Summer Knights. Eight people were also arrested. The investigation was conducted in the New Orleans area between April 30, 2022, and August...
brproud.com
Family member arrested in Texas after allegedly taking vehicle for grocery store run in Louisiana
BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to look into a case involving a local family earlier this year. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Kandra Dawn White, 33, of Texas. The investigation into an unauthorized use complaint started on...
WDSU
JPSO deputy injured in chase in Marrero, teens arrested
WESTWEGO, La. — A Jefferson Parish deputy was injured Tuesday morning after a chase that ended in a crash in Marrero. The chase happened on Barataria and LaPalco. According Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, the chase started with a motorcycle deputy who spotted a stolen car with a stolen license plate out of New Orleans.
houmatimes.com
Arrest made in weekend shooting death of teenager
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that an arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred over the weekend. On Saturday, September 10, 2022, shortly before 6:00 p.m., the Thibodaux Police Department responded to a report of someone being shot in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject, later identified as Jairen Cole (Juvenile Male 15yoa), had been shot in the lower torso area multiple times inside a residence. Mr. Cole was transported to Thibodaux Regional Health System and later transferred to University Medical Center via Air Med, ultimately succumbing to his injuries.
NOLA.com
Jason Williams, other moonlighting DAs have faced legal questions about their side jobs
Two weeks after Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams was acquitted on federal tax evasion charges, he made headlines for another reason: He accepted a side job with the law firm that successfully defended him in his criminal trial. Williams might not end up joining Schonekas, Evans, McGoey and McEachin...
St. Mary deputies searching for runaway child
Deputies say that Samouree Randle was last seen in the Morgan City area at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 11.
L'Observateur
Impairment, Lack of Seatbelt Suspected Factors in Fatal Lafourche Parish Crash
Cut Off – On September 12, 2022, shortly after 7:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near East 69th Street. The crash claimed the life of 27-year-old James Williams III of Cut Off. The preliminary investigation revealed Williams,...
Assumption Parish teen found shot inside Thibodaux home
An Assumption Parish teenager died Saturday (Sept. 10) after detectives say he was shot multiple times at a home in Thibodaux.
L'Observateur
OrthoLA celebrates 15 years of providing specialized care
LAPLACE — When Dr. Jason Higgins and Dr. David Elias hung their shingle in Thibodaux in the fall of 2007, they marked the beginning of a business that would grow to provide specialized orthopaedic care to communities across Southeast Louisiana, including the River Parishes. OrthoLA’s team of board-certified, fellowship-trained...
Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish
CUT OFF, La. — A 27-year-old man has died after crashing his pickup into a tree on Louisiana Highway 308 near East 69th Street in Cut Off just after 7 on Monday night, according to Louisiana State Police Troop C. Police say James Williams III of Cut Off was...
L'Observateur
Lutcher Man Indicted for Attempted 1st Degree Murder of 4-Year-Old
On last week, an Ascension Parish Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment on 27-year-old Clydedric Joseph of 2190 Levy Caudet St. Lutcher, LA for the charge of Attempted 1st Degree Murder. On July 25, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s detectives responded to an area hospital regarding a juvenile cruelty...
L'Observateur
Public Service Commission Race: Why is it important?
The District 3 Primary Election date is November 8, 2022. A public forum will be held at the St. James Parish Library (Lutcher branch), located at 1879 W. Main St. in Lutcher on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. District 3 Includes:. Ascension*. Assumption. East Baton Rouge*. Iberville*. Jefferson*. Orleans*. Charles*. James,
L'Observateur
Vacherie Man Indicted on Murder and Attempted Murder Charges
On last week, a St. James Parish Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment on 19-year-old Maurice Honor of 22777 Kilmer St. Vacherie, LA, for the charges of 1st Degree Murder, Attempted 1st Degree Murder, and Attempted Armed Robbery. On November 4, 2021, St. James Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded...
WDSU
$3 million granted to Metairie Towers rebuild; residents still battle insurance hassles a year after Hurricane Ida
METAIRIE, La. — Slow progress is underway for the residents of a Jefferson Parish condominium after Hurricane Ida left residents displaced for over a year. Metairie Towers Association Board and residents can now move forward on removing damaged material from the building after a $3 million loan was approved.
L'Observateur
Sheriff visits with second graders
Sheriff Mike Tregre recently visited with second graders at Riverside Academy in Reserve. Sheriff Tregre spoke to the children about personal safety and “stranger danger.” He also stressed to the children that police officers work hard to keep them safe. Officers are their friends and community helpers, he told the students.
WDSU
Overturned tractor-trailer causes two-hour traffic delay in Lafourche Parish
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — An overturned tractor-trailer caused a traffic delay Monday morning in the Valentine community in Lafourche Parish. The tractor-trailer overturned near Joe Brown Road. State police are on the scene and said Louisiana Highway 308 will be closed between the Belle Vue Bridge and the T-bois...
houmatimes.com
Houma daycare worker arrested for Cruelty to a Juvenile
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Gray woman during a juvenile investigation conducted at a local Terrebonne Daycare Center. Dionne Gasery Warren, 50, was arrested in connection with the investigation, for charges of Cruelty to a Juvenile. On September 1, 2022, shortly after 7:00pm, the Terrebonne...
High speed chase in JP ends after crashes, three teens arrested
Sheriff Joe Lopinto noted this is the second day in a row, and the third time in a week they caught car thieves of carjackers after a chase. He warned other criminals that come into Jefferson. “Just be prepared to suffer the consequences.”
