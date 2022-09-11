Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Alexa Bliss Admits She Misses One Of Her Former Gimmicks
Right now Alexa Bliss is working in a tag team alongside Asuka, having most recently teamed with her and Bianca Belair in a losing effort against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY at WWE'S Clash At The Castle. However, the former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion took to social media to admit that she misses one of her old gimmicks.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Superstar Reportedly Considered For Major Win Over Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania
Throughout the course of his career Brock Lesnar has faced some of the biggest names of all time on the Grandest Stage of Them All, and at WrestleMania 36 he defended the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. It was Drew McIntyre who walked out with the gold after he defeated The Beast Incarnate, but it sounds like there was another name that was considered for the spot.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Big Update On Bray Wyatt’s Future In WWE
He’s worth the wait. There have been a lot of surprising returns in WWE as of late, with wrestlers ranging from prospects to former World Champions coming back to television. It has made for some great moments and leaves fans wondering who might be coming through that curtain next. WWE is running out of big names to bring back, but now it seems that they might have plans for a big one.
wrestlingrumors.net
Jerry Lawler Reflects On His Death On Monday Night Raw Ten Years Ago
That’s as serious as you can get. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling, but there are also various health issues that would be classified as a bit more serious. This can include all kinds of things that you might not see, but some of them can be life threatening. Unfortunately that was the case one night on Monday Night Raw and now someone is talking about a special anniversary.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrestlinginc.com
The Miz - Dexter Lumis Storyline Takes Bizarre Turn On WWE Raw
WWE took The Miz – Dexter Lumis storyline to a whole new level on the 9/12 episode of "WWE Raw." Having been tormented – and kidnapped on two occasions – by Lumis over the past month or so, The Miz refused to show up at the Moda Center in Portland for this week's show, with WWE airing a pre-taped interview from his home. The segment began with The Miz and his two children, Madison and Monroe, playing the piano and spending some quality family time. Maryse then walked in, reminding her husband that they have a "huge premiere" to attend. However, a reluctant Miz asked his wife if she was comfortable leaving the home, alluding to the threat posed by Lumis. This led to Maryse asking Miz if "it's really about that freak" while reminding him that they have a foolproof security system in place, including security guards and surveillance cameras, and that Lumis – even if he wanted to – could never invade their home.
Yardbarker
WWE star has officially turned babyface
PWInsider is reporting that WWE is now officially listing Kevin Owens as a babyface on their internal roster. The face turn was obvious but had not officially been acknowledged until recently. Owens is being pushed as one of the top faces of the Raw brand. Last night on Raw, he...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Change Hands On Raw
After the controversial finish to the final of WWE's Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament two weeks ago, WWE announced the two teams involved would have a rematch. During the tournament final where Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah faced IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss got involved and cost their Clash at the Castle opponents the tag titles, leaving Rodriguez and Aliyah as the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Drops Push For Monday Night Raw Star
They’ll get back to him eventually. There are a lot of wrestlers on the WWE roster and that means it can be difficult to find something for everyone to do. The company does what it can to come up with things for the wrestlers, but sometimes the decision is made to use an idea on someone else. That seems to be happening again, as the company has no plans for a certain star.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Triple H To Push 42 Year Old WWE Star
He’s next? There are a lot of stars in WWE but there are only so many spots to go around. Different wrestlers get their chance to move up the ladder and it can be interesting to see what happens when someone new gets a chance. With all of the regime changes taking place backstage in WWE, it makes sense that some stars would be getting a fresh start and that seems to be happening with an established veteran.
Look: Former WWE Star Reveals Terrifying Health Scare
Former WWE star Eva Marie had a harrowing experience with nature recently. Marie, whose real name is Natalie Eva Marie, shared on TikTok Saturday that she was hospitalized over Labor Day Weekend after being bitten by fire ants and suffering an allergic reaction. "When you have a massive allergic reaction...
New Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 9/12 WWE Raw
Just weeks after losing the finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY have redeemed themselves. On the September 12 episode of WWE Raw, the Damage CTRL duo defeated the team of Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. This is the first time that either woman has held the belt, although both women have held the NXT version of the belts.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch On What Ronda Rousey Needs To Do To Get Another WWE WrestleMania Match
Becky Lynch is making it crystal clear that "The Man" is back. Lynch switched things up with her character after taking time off for her pregnancy. She returned at SummerSlam 2021 and blindsided Bianca Belair in under 30 seconds to become the "SmackDown" Women's Champion. Lynch took on a heel...
IN THIS ARTICLE
stillrealtous.com
Big Update On Kevin Owens’ WWE Status
Ever since Vince McMahon retired back in July WWE has been going through some changes, and Kevin Owens seems to be benefiting. Owens has gone through a character change that has seemingly seen him revert to his old Prizefighter gimmick. The former Universal Champion has been much more aggressive in recent weeks, but has taken on more of a babyface role.
wrestlinginc.com
Sammy Guevara Seems To Confirm Change In AEW Plans
You may not have noticed, but it's been a little hectic in AEW recently, what with a backstage brawl between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and members of the Elite. An incident such as that makes it easy to forget that Sammy Guevara has also gone through his share of drama backstage recently, and how that may have affected how things were planned for him going forward.
wrestlingrumors.net
NXT Star Announces Severe Injury, Out Nine Months
That’s something that can happen. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and some of them can be rather serious issues. An injury can take a wrestler out of action for several months at a time and you might not even know that it is coming. One of the worst things you can hear is finding out that someone is going to be out of action for several months and now it has happened again.
411mania.com
DDP on the Backstage Drama in AEW, Says CM Punk Rant After All Out ‘Was Entertaining to Watch’
– DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer DDP shared his thoughts on CM Punk’s tirade during the AEW All Out post-show media scrum. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. DDP on the backstage drama in AEW: “Politics and egos, and people getting their feelings hurt and guys...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff On How Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW Was A Warning Sign, Compares CM Punk Situation To Infamous Warrior WCW Promo
On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about how he would have handled the AEW All Out post-show media scrum situation where CM Punk started taking shots at Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the EVPs (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega). Bischoff said that he would have snatched the mic away from Punk, and noted that Tony Khan created these issues backstage, adding that Cody Rhodes leaving AEW was a sign of how bad the problems had gotten. He also compared the situation to Warrior going way over his allotted time during his first WCW promo. Highlights from his comments are below.
411mania.com
Details On Atmosphere At Titan Tower Following Regime Change In WWE
PWInsider has details on the atmosphere of WWE’s headquarters at Titan Tower since Vince McMahon announced his retirement back in July. Previous reports noted that the news “energized” the locker room and the production team and it appears the same is true for the staff. The vibe is said to be much better as the employees are able to better balance their professional and personal lives. With Vince in charge, there was a fear that taking time off for personal reasons could put your standing with the company in jeopardy. At the time, employees felt they should “keep their heads down.” If Vince worked long hours, employees expected to be asked to do the same and felt they could never turn off their cell phones. The higher up in the company the employee, the more they would be on call.
411mania.com
Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Raw
A new report has a couple of potential spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Chad Gable is currently set to be Johnny Gargano’s opponent on tonight’s show. Gargano is making his in-ring return for WWE tonight after making his on-screen return last month.
411mania.com
Steve Austin On His Decision to Retire At 38, Changing Wrestling Style After Broken Neck
Steve Austin recently weighed in on his decision to retire, calling it one of the toughest things he’s ever had to do. Austin spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda and you can check out a couple of highlights below:. On his decision to retire: “Believe me, retiring at 38...
Comments / 0