Ithaca, NY

informnny.com

Fatal crash in Ithaca kills 20yr old man

ITHACA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Troopers have reported a fatal car crash in Ithaca on August 20th that has claimed the life of a 20-year-old man. Around 8:00 am on Saturday, troopers arrived at an area on Coddington Road in the Town of Ithaca after receiving reports that a vehicle crashed into the woods.
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Community support grows for Canastota Police Officer attacked on duty

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Support is growing for the village of Canastota Police Officer who was assaulted on duty. Just after 2:00 p.m. last Wednesday, police were asked to check on a suspicious person in the Liberty Resources parking lot on North Main Street in Canastota. Officer William Preuss...
CANASTOTA, NY
WETM 18 News

20-year-old dies in Ithaca car crash

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police have released a statement regarding a Saturday morning crash that left one person dead. Police say that sometime in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 10, 20-year-old Shea T. Colbert, of Bridgewater N.J., died after their car went off the road, hitting multiple trees. They say Colbert was […]
ITHACA, NY
City
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Crime & Safety
NewsChannel 36

Fatal crash in Ithaca leaves one man dead

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY)-- New York State Police at Ithaca are investigating reports of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area off Coddington Road. According to police, the incident happened on Saturday shortly after 8:00 a. m. An investigation was conducted at the scene and it was determined in the...
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Syracuse Man Charged with Rape in 1st Degree

The Johnson City Police Department says a Syracuse man has been charged with rape. 26-year-old Antonio N. Bethune was charged with rape after officers responded to a report of sexual assault in Johnson City on September 10th. Detectives collected evidence from the incident and Bethune was charged with Rape in...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Ipd#Northside
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Arrests Made in Tioga County

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of several people for various crimes in the county. Two people were arrested and charged with DWI and a third was arrested on drug charges. Duane A. Serfass of Owego was arrested on September 8th just before 8:45 a.m. He was charged...
OWEGO, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Syracuse.com

See flames shoot from vehicle outside Subway, Dunkin’ Donuts in Clay (Video)

Clay, N.Y. — When a passerby saw flames shooting from a vehicle next to the Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway building on Route 31, he blurted out a line from the movie Tommy Boy. It was right around 11 a.m. Monday when other motorists in the area of Great Northern Mall smelled smoke and heard an explosion. One driver quickly clicked the record button on his cell phone, attached to his dashboard.
CLAY, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

New York woman confused and 'lost' charged with felony DUI after falling asleep in her car

South Creek Township, Pa. — Residents in the area of South Creek Township called police because a white SUV with New York plates was pulling into people's driveways and the operator was falling asleep behind the wheel. State Police troopers with Towanda said Joetta Yivonne Demeza, 57, of Pine City, NY was treated by EMS after residents discovered her inside a vehicle passed out on July 25 around 9 p.m. By the time police arrived, she was alert and trying to leave the scene. ...
PINE CITY, NY
rewind1077.com

Domestic dispute leads to felony charge in Cortland

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man faces a felony. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 45-year-old Justin Toolan just before 8 p.m. Saturday night. They were responding to a domestic incident in the Town of Cortlandville, where authorities say Toolan intentionally caused more than $250 damage to the victim’s property. He is charged with Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, a class E felony.
CORTLAND, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Portion of Dryden Road closed Sept. 15 for construction

ITHACA, N.Y.—The 200 block of Dryden Road between College and Linden Avenues will be closed to all traffic, including bicycles and pedestrians along the south sidewalk, on Thursday, Sept. 15, for a rooftop chiller replacement project. The sidewalk at 210 Dryden Road will be completely closed, and parking and...
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Man charged with ramming vehicle into Onondaga County Justice Center twice in 1 day

Syracuse, NY — A 32-year-old Cicero man has been charged with intentionally ramming his vehicle into the Onondaga County Justice Center twice in one day, deputies said. Kevin Somer was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, unlawful fleeing from a police officer and several traffic tickets, deputies said.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
ABOUT

The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

 https://ithacavoice.com/

