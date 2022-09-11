Read full article on original website
informnny.com
Fatal crash in Ithaca kills 20yr old man
ITHACA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Troopers have reported a fatal car crash in Ithaca on August 20th that has claimed the life of a 20-year-old man. Around 8:00 am on Saturday, troopers arrived at an area on Coddington Road in the Town of Ithaca after receiving reports that a vehicle crashed into the woods.
localsyr.com
Community support grows for Canastota Police Officer attacked on duty
CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Support is growing for the village of Canastota Police Officer who was assaulted on duty. Just after 2:00 p.m. last Wednesday, police were asked to check on a suspicious person in the Liberty Resources parking lot on North Main Street in Canastota. Officer William Preuss...
No Arrests Following Incident Outside Greene Elementary School
Classes were expected to be back in session as normal at one Chenango County elementary school following an incident near the campus at the end of the school day September 13. Chenango County authorities say no arrests have been made after a man acting suspiciously caused the Greene Elementary School campus to be locked down at the end of the school day Tuesday, September 13.
20-year-old dies in Ithaca car crash
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police have released a statement regarding a Saturday morning crash that left one person dead. Police say that sometime in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 10, 20-year-old Shea T. Colbert, of Bridgewater N.J., died after their car went off the road, hitting multiple trees. They say Colbert was […]
NewsChannel 36
Fatal crash in Ithaca leaves one man dead
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY)-- New York State Police at Ithaca are investigating reports of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area off Coddington Road. According to police, the incident happened on Saturday shortly after 8:00 a. m. An investigation was conducted at the scene and it was determined in the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Syracuse Man Charged with Rape in 1st Degree
The Johnson City Police Department says a Syracuse man has been charged with rape. 26-year-old Antonio N. Bethune was charged with rape after officers responded to a report of sexual assault in Johnson City on September 10th. Detectives collected evidence from the incident and Bethune was charged with Rape in...
Chenango Co. men arrested for ghost guns
Two Chenango County men have been arrested for possessing numerous ghost guns and illegal large-capacity magazines.
Binghamton woman sentenced for arson
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton woman was sentenced to 3½ years in state prison after she pled guilty to felony Attempted Arson.
Armory Square business had bricks thrown into windows twice in three days
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Inside of Flynnstoned Cannabis Company, a dispensary that will open as soon as New York State allows it, it’s a business unlike anywhere else in Armory Square. Outside, the owner is dealing with the same problem as everyone else. Twice in the last three days, someone tried to smash the business’ […]
Sheriff’s Office looking for Windsor burglary suspects
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify two suspects who were involved in a burglary at a hunting cabin on Trim Street in the Town of Windsor.
Woodhull man arrested for attempted murder
A Steuben County man has been arrested and charged for attempted murder after a weekend shooting, according to New York State Police.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Arrests Made in Tioga County
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of several people for various crimes in the county. Two people were arrested and charged with DWI and a third was arrested on drug charges. Duane A. Serfass of Owego was arrested on September 8th just before 8:45 a.m. He was charged...
See flames shoot from vehicle outside Subway, Dunkin’ Donuts in Clay (Video)
Clay, N.Y. — When a passerby saw flames shooting from a vehicle next to the Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway building on Route 31, he blurted out a line from the movie Tommy Boy. It was right around 11 a.m. Monday when other motorists in the area of Great Northern Mall smelled smoke and heard an explosion. One driver quickly clicked the record button on his cell phone, attached to his dashboard.
14850.com
One person injured, vehicles and house struck by gunfire, in Northside shooting, say police
Officers were dispatched to Ithaca’s Northside late Saturday night after “the Tompkins County 911 Center received numerous calls reporting shots fired” just before 11:30pm, according to a statement Sunday morning from the Ithaca Police Department. Responding officers arrived at the scene in the 500 block of Alice...
New York woman confused and 'lost' charged with felony DUI after falling asleep in her car
South Creek Township, Pa. — Residents in the area of South Creek Township called police because a white SUV with New York plates was pulling into people's driveways and the operator was falling asleep behind the wheel. State Police troopers with Towanda said Joetta Yivonne Demeza, 57, of Pine City, NY was treated by EMS after residents discovered her inside a vehicle passed out on July 25 around 9 p.m. By the time police arrived, she was alert and trying to leave the scene. ...
rewind1077.com
Domestic dispute leads to felony charge in Cortland
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man faces a felony. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 45-year-old Justin Toolan just before 8 p.m. Saturday night. They were responding to a domestic incident in the Town of Cortlandville, where authorities say Toolan intentionally caused more than $250 damage to the victim’s property. He is charged with Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, a class E felony.
The Ithaca Voice
Portion of Dryden Road closed Sept. 15 for construction
ITHACA, N.Y.—The 200 block of Dryden Road between College and Linden Avenues will be closed to all traffic, including bicycles and pedestrians along the south sidewalk, on Thursday, Sept. 15, for a rooftop chiller replacement project. The sidewalk at 210 Dryden Road will be completely closed, and parking and...
Three-vehicle crash, two adults and one teen taken to Upstate Hospital
(WSYR-TV) — A three-vehicle crash happened on State Route 690 (southbound) in the town of Van Buren, Onondaga County on Monday, September 12 at 12 p.m., according to State Police in Lysander. Police say a 2006 Chevy pickup truck driven by 38-year-old, Heather J. Wills of Syracuse was driving northbound on State Route 690 when […]
Broome County jail pod in COVID lockdown
An outbreak of the coronavirus has caused a section of the Broome County Jail to go into lockdown.
Man charged with ramming vehicle into Onondaga County Justice Center twice in 1 day
Syracuse, NY — A 32-year-old Cicero man has been charged with intentionally ramming his vehicle into the Onondaga County Justice Center twice in one day, deputies said. Kevin Somer was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, unlawful fleeing from a police officer and several traffic tickets, deputies said.
The Ithaca Voice
