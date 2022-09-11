Read full article on original website
STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Full Results 09.11.2022
STARDOM held its latest event for the 5STAR Grand Prix on Monday. You can find the full results and standings below (via Fightful). *Oedo Tai (Fukigen Death & Rina) def. Queen’s Quest (Lady C & Hina) *Blue Stars Block: Natsupoi def. Hanan. *Blue Stars Block: Mina Shirakawa def. Ami...
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Change Hands on WWE Raw
We have new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions following this week’s episode of Raw. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on Monday night’s show to capture the championships. The win marks Kay and SKY’s first run with the titles, and ends Rodriguez and...
Taya Valkyrie To Defend Featherweight Title At MLW Super Series
Major League Wrestling has announced that Taya Valkyrie will defend the MLW Featherweight title at Super Series against an unnamed opponent. Valkyrie will defend against the winner of the 4-way Luchadora contenders match (Lady Shani vs. Lady Flammer vs. La Hiedra vs. Reina Dorado) earlier in the show. It happens on September 18 at the Space Event Center Norcross, GA.
NXT Taping Next Week’s Episode On Wednesday
Next week’s episode of WWE NXT will not be live, as they will be taping the episode this week according to a new report. PWInsider reports that tomorrow’s 2.0 anniversary episode of NXT will air live, and the September 20th episode will then be taped on Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center.
NWA Powerrr Results 9.13.22: NWA TV Championship On the Line, More
This week’s episode of NWA Powerrr featured a Television Championship defense and more. You can see the results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below (per WZ):. * Pope & Kratos def. Question Mark & KC Roxx. Aron Stevens attacked Pope afterward and another Question Mark appeared to take out the old one.
WWE Introduces New NXT Logo
It appears as if WWE is doing away with the “paint splash” logo for NXT, introducing a new one at the end of tonight’s show. Tuesday night’s episode, which was the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0, featured a video with voiceover from Shawn Michaels that saw the NXT 2.0 logo turn into a new one that is more remniscent of the old “Black & Gold” logo, as you can see below.
Additions Announced For WWE Network & Peacock This Week
WWE announced the following lineup of programs available on Peacock and WWE Network this week, including new episodes of NXT and NXT Level Up. You can see the full announcement with the schedule below:. This Week’s Schedule. ** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network. Monday, Sept....
WWE News: Bayley Confronts Bianca Belair During Raw, Dexter Lumis Shows Up At Miz’s Home
– Bianca Belair found herself confronted by Bayley on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Belair defeated Sonya Deville in an open challenge for Belair’s Raw Women’s Title and after the match, Bayley came out and said she would face Belair when the time was right. Damage CTRL then tried to take out Belair but Asuka and Alexa Bliss made the save:
NJPW Sets Tornado Dog Cage Survival Match For Next Weekend’s Burning Spirit Show
NJPW will hold the first-ever Tornado Dog Cage Survival Match on next Sunday’s Burning Spirit show. NJPW announced on Sunday that YOH, Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI will defend NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Championships against EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi and SHO of House of Torture in the September 18th show’s semi-main event.
WWE News: Bron Breakker Wins NXT Superstar Of the Year, Yulisa Leon Out With Knee Injury
– Bron Breakker has been voted as the NXT Superstar of the past year. On tonight’s one-year anniversary episode of NXT, Breakker was named as the fan-voted Biggest NXT Superstar of the NXT 2.0 era. Breakker was among a final four that also included Toxic Attraction, Nikkita Lyons, and Carmelo Hayes.
WWE News: Karrion Kross Warns of the Fall of Roman Reigns’ Empire, Braun Strowman Shares Photos From Charity Fashion Show, Happy Corbin Turns 38
– WWE Superstar Karrion Kross posted a message on his Twitter account yesterday, teasing the fall of Roman Reigns’ empire. Karrion Kross wrote, “Remember where this began. It will be where everything as we know it shall end. The glory will be mine. History will be made. And the Empire will fall. #WWESmackdown” You can check out his tweet below:
Tag Team Title Match Gets Stipulation For This Week’s WWE NXT
We now know the stipulation for the Tag Team Title match on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Raw that Pretty Deadly’s title defense against the Creed Brothers will take place in a Steel Cage, as voted by the fans.
DDP on the Backstage Drama in AEW, Says CM Punk Rant After All Out ‘Was Entertaining to Watch’
– DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer DDP shared his thoughts on CM Punk’s tirade during the AEW All Out post-show media scrum. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. DDP on the backstage drama in AEW: “Politics and egos, and people getting their feelings hurt and guys...
Possible Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Raw
A new report has a couple of potential spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Chad Gable is currently set to be Johnny Gargano’s opponent on tonight’s show. Gargano is making his in-ring return for WWE tonight after making his on-screen return last month.
NJPW Announces Second October PPV For New York City
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a second October PPV event for New York City, which happens on October 27 at The Palladium. The event is called ‘The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street: A Halloween Special’. As you might have guessed, it happens before Rumble on 44th Street on October 28. The special will be available on FITE as part of a bundle, with more details later. The announcement reads:
Hank Walker Gets NXT Contract Following Tonight’s Episode
Hank Walker has earned himself a spot on the NXT roster. Tonight’s show saw Walker, who has been billed as a security guard (despite appearing on NXT Level Up), faced Javier Bernal in a match and picked up the win. After the show, a video was released with Shawn Michaels offering Walker a contract. You can see the video below.
AEW News: Paul Wight Chats About AEW’s Albany Debut, The Acclaimed & More Set for Meet & Greet, New Britt Baker Shirt Available
– AEW talent and broadcaster Paul Wight recently spoke to WNYT NewsChannel 13 on AEW’s upcoming debut in Albany, New York:. – AEW has announced that The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens), Serena Deeb, and Ricky Starks will be taking part in a pre-show meet & greet session tomorrow at the MVP Arena before AEW Dynamite at 5:30 pm EST. You can check out the details below:
Backstage Update On Status of Skye Blue In AEW
Fightful Select reports that Skye Blue, who has regularly made appearances for AEW for over a year, is under some type of deal with the company. It’s unknown if that is a tiered contract or a full-time one. There’s been no ‘All Elite’ graphic for her, which the company usually sends out when a wrestler signs a full-time deal. However, when independent promoters try to book her, the booking has to be approved by AEW first.
Lucha Brothers vs. Briscoe Brothers Pulled From Warrior Wrestling 25
In posts on Twitter, Warrior Wrestling has announced that a match between the Lucha Bros and the Briscoes has been pulled from WW25. It noted the decision was made after consulting with AEW and ROH. The two teams will no longer be facing each other, but will instead be in separate matches. Meanwhile, AEW is sending Eddie Kingston to the event as well.
Sammy Guevara Says Everything Will Change After He Wins AEW Title, Calls Out Fans for Turning on Him
– As noted, Sammy Guevara had some things he needed to say in his next vlog, and he cut a passionate promo about getting the recognition he deserves following his win over Darby Allin last Friday on AEW Rampage. You can check out the post-match promo from Guevara’s latest vlog below. It starts at about 6:15:
