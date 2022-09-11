Brighton Area Fire Authority remembers those who lost their lives with 9/11 ceremony

BRIGHTON - Members of the Brighton Area Fire Authority held a 9/11 ceremony Sundayto honor those whose lives were lost during the tragedy in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.

"I'm always amazed at the people that show up to our ceremony that maybe do have a tie in some way and they are here to pay their respects," BAFA Chief Michael O'Brian said.

At the 10-year anniversary of 9/11, O'Brian said the Firefighters Association applied to receive a piece of steel from one of the twin towers to create a memorial people can visit 365 days a year, not just on Sept. 11. The application was approved.

"We had a crew that went down and picked up the steel and once we knew we were awarded, we were working and most of our community partners helped pitch in to create the memorial that's out in front of our fire station on Grand River, and so that was installed at the 10 year anniversary of Sept. 11," O'Brian said of the memorial located at 615 W Grand River Ave. "We're always really trying to make sure we're honoring those that sacrificed, those that lost their life that day and try to really vow to never forget," O'Brian said.

Since the creation of the memorial, 11 years ago, O'Brian said he can confidently say that almost every day people stop by to pay their respects.

"We want to remember our veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice and their families, fighting a war, because of this event," O'Brian said.

He said he also remembers the camaraderie that came the day after the tragedy, Sept. 12.

"For those who were alive, the day was different and people paused and people checked on family. They were nice to each other. They did things that went above and beyond for their neighbors and if anything this world needs right now, is a little bit of that patience, a little bit of that love, that we all experienced on Sept. 12," O'Brian said.

"I think, as a world, we realized how much love this world needs in so many ways, so for us, we have this moment of remembrance and there is no doubt we are all forever grateful for the work that was done that day by our firefighters, the work that continued for years by our military, but it was resounding, what America meant on Sept. 12, and I think that's something that for many of us that, that still resembles."