ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, MI

Brighton Area Fire Authority remembers those who lost their lives with 9/11 ceremony

By Patricia Alvord, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UfphO_0hr6i3hU00

BRIGHTON - Members of the Brighton Area Fire Authority held a 9/11 ceremony Sundayto honor those whose lives were lost during the tragedy in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.

"I'm always amazed at the people that show up to our ceremony that maybe do have a tie in some way and they are here to pay their respects," BAFA Chief Michael O'Brian said.

At the 10-year anniversary of 9/11, O'Brian said the Firefighters Association applied to receive a piece of steel from one of the twin towers to create a memorial people can visit 365 days a year, not just on Sept. 11. The application was approved.

"We had a crew that went down and picked up the steel and once we knew we were awarded, we were working and most of our community partners helped pitch in to create the memorial that's out in front of our fire station on Grand River, and so that was installed at the 10 year anniversary of Sept. 11," O'Brian said of the memorial located at 615 W Grand River Ave. "We're always really trying to make sure we're honoring those that sacrificed, those that lost their life that day and try to really vow to never forget," O'Brian said.

Since the creation of the memorial, 11 years ago, O'Brian said he can confidently say that almost every day people stop by to pay their respects.

"We want to remember our veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice and their families, fighting a war, because of this event," O'Brian said.

He said he also remembers the camaraderie that came the day after the tragedy, Sept. 12.

"For those who were alive, the day was different and people paused and people checked on family. They were nice to each other. They did things that went above and beyond for their neighbors and if anything this world needs right now, is a little bit of that patience, a little bit of that love, that we all experienced on Sept. 12," O'Brian said.

"I think, as a world, we realized how much love this world needs in so many ways, so for us, we have this moment of remembrance and there is no doubt we are all forever grateful for the work that was done that day by our firefighters, the work that continued for years by our military, but it was resounding, what America meant on Sept. 12, and I think that's something that for many of us that, that still resembles."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Brighton, MI
Government
Brighton, MI
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#9 11 Memorial
ClickOnDetroit.com

Deadly stabbing in Fraser leads to middle school, high school lockdown

FRASER, Mich. – A deadly stabbing in a Fraser neighborhood led to lockdowns at both middle and high schools on Tuesday. The incident occurred in the area of Garfield Road and Klein Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Fraser police are saying very little about what happened, but Local 4 has learned...
FRASER, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
fox2detroit.com

Police: Victim waiting for bus in Eastpointe chased, shot at by suspect

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of shooting at a victim who was waiting for a bus in Eastpointe on Thursday. Police said the victim was at the stop at Eight Mile near Redmond when Jalel Dee Skiffer approached him with a gun. When the victim ran through yards of nearby homes to escape, police say Skiffer chased him and shot at him.
EASTPOINTE, MI
recordpatriot.com

Feds remove ethnic slur from place names across Michigan

Federal officials have renamed 32 sites on federal lands in Michigan to remove the ethnic slur "squaw" from their names. The United States Department of the Interior, the agency responsible for the changes, said "squaw" has historically been used as a racial and ethnic slur particularly offensive for Indigenous women in a press release issued on Thursday explaining its decision.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Owosso baker to appear on Food Network

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan mom of two is taking her home baking skills to the Food Network. Owosso’s Jill Davis makes elaborate cake designs. She said she likes to get creative in her home kitchen. Davis started her at-home bakery, Drizzle Cakes and Bakes, in 2019, but...
OWOSSO, MI
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

1K+
Followers
784
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

livingstondaily.com is the home page of Howell, Brighton and Livingston County, Michigan with in depth and updated Howell, Brighton and Livingston County local news.

 http://livingstondaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy