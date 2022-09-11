ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Justice Department charges 3 Iranian citizens in ransomware attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Wednesday that three Iranian citizens have been charged in the United States with ransomware attacks that targeted power companies, local governments and small businesses and nonprofits, including a domestic violence shelter. The charges accuse the hacking suspects of targeting hundreds of entities...
2022 New Hampshire Primary Election Results

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Republican contest for Senate in New Hampshire emerged Tuesday as a tight race between conservative Donald Bolduc and the more moderate Chuck Morse as the final primary night of the midterm season again tested the far right’s influence over the GOP. Republicans see...
Justice Department approves 1 Trump pick for Mar-a-Lago arbiter

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Monday that it was willing to accept one of Donald Trump’s picks for an independent arbiter to review documents seized during an FBI search of the former president’s Florida home last month. The accommodation could help accelerate the selection process...
Bolduc wins New Hampshire’s GOP Senate primary

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc won New Hampshire’s Senate Republican primary on Wednesday and will face potentially vulnerable Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan in November – setting up another test of whether a fierce conservative can appeal to more moderate general election voters.
King Charles III faces many challenges as he takes throne

Morgan Till is the Senior Producer for Foreign Affairs and Defense (Foreign Editor) at the PBS NewsHour, a position he has held since late 2015. He was for many years the lead foreign affairs producer for the program, traveling frequently to report on war, revolution, natural disasters and overseas politics. During his seven years in that position he reported from – among other places - Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, Lebanon, Turkey, Egypt, Israel, Palestine, Ukraine, Russia, Georgia, Haiti, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Canada and widely throughout Europe.
Ukraine continues to pressure retreating Russian troops

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops piled pressure on retreating Russian forces Tuesday, pressing a counteroffensive that has produced major gains and a stunning blow to Moscow’s military prestige. As the advance continued, Ukraine’s border guard services said the army took control of Vovchansk — a town just...
U.S. Senate panel advances sweeping Taiwan security bill

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate committee on Wednesday approved legislation that would significantly enhance U.S. military support for Taiwan, including provisions for billions of dollars in additional security assistance, amid increased pressure from China toward the democratically governed island.
Pakistan’s prime minister says his flooded country faces food shortages

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan is grappling with food shortages after deadly floods left the impoverished country’s agriculture belt underwater, the prime minister told the Turkish president by phone, as authorities scaled up efforts Monday to deliver food, tents and other items. Shahbaz Sharif spoke to Turkish President Recep...
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

