Justice Department charges 3 Iranian citizens in ransomware attacks
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Wednesday that three Iranian citizens have been charged in the United States with ransomware attacks that targeted power companies, local governments and small businesses and nonprofits, including a domestic violence shelter. The charges accuse the hacking suspects of targeting hundreds of entities...
WATCH LIVE: State Department spokesman Ned Price holds news briefing
WASHINGTON (AP) — State Department spokesman Ned Price is expected to hold a news briefing on Wednesday. The event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET. Watch the briefing in the player above. On Tuesday, the State Department alleged in a newly released cable that Russia has covertly...
WATCH: President Biden vows to modernize aging, outdated U.S. airports
President Joe Biden traveled to Boston Monday where he spoke at Logan International Airport and vowed to modernize aging, outdated U.S. airports. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. The president was highlight spending from last year’s bipartisan infrastructure law and a $62 million investment in Logan Airport. He...
‘I cannot mourn’: Former colonies conflicted over Queen Elizabeth II’s death
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Upon taking the throne in 1952, Queen Elizabeth II inherited millions of subjects around the world, many of them unwilling. Today, in the British Empire’s former colonies, her death brings complicated feelings, including anger. Beyond official condolences praising the queen’s longevity and service, there...
Ukraine claims more villages, reaches Russian border in counteroffensive
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine claimed Monday that it took several more villages, pushing Russian forces right back to the northeastern border, part of a lightning counteroffensive that forced Moscow to withdraw troops from some areas in recent days. After months of little discernible movement on the battlefield, Kyiv’s...
2022 New Hampshire Primary Election Results
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Republican contest for Senate in New Hampshire emerged Tuesday as a tight race between conservative Donald Bolduc and the more moderate Chuck Morse as the final primary night of the midterm season again tested the far right’s influence over the GOP. Republicans see...
Justice Department approves 1 Trump pick for Mar-a-Lago arbiter
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Monday that it was willing to accept one of Donald Trump’s picks for an independent arbiter to review documents seized during an FBI search of the former president’s Florida home last month. The accommodation could help accelerate the selection process...
WATCH: President Biden delivers remarks on ‘cancer moonshot’ initiative
BOSTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday urged Americans to come together for a new “national purpose” — his administration’s effort to end cancer “as we know it.”. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. At the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library...
WATCH: Biden touts Inflation Reduction Act despite a new report showing prices are still rising
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden gathered a crowd of thousands at the White House Tuesday to celebrate last month’s passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, even as a new government report showed how hard it could be to bring surging prices down near prepandemic levels. Watch Biden’s...
WATCH: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says Ukraine using U.S. weapons ‘with great effect’
As Ukrainian troops apply pressure on retreating Russian forces, pressing a counteroffensive that has produced a stunning blow to Moscow’s military prestige, the White House says Ukraine is using advanced rocket systems provided by the U.S. “with great effect.”. Watch the briefing in the player above. “Clearly, at...
U.N. seeks funds for African nations as cost of climate change rises
From drought to floods and sea level rise, the cost of damage caused by climate change will only get higher as the world warms, sparking concerns from both top officials and activists about how to pay for it. “Loss and damage from the climate crisis is not a future event....
Judge tosses Donald Trump’s Russia probe lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, FBI
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Florida has dismissed Donald Trump’s lawsuit against 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton and former top FBI officials, rejecting the former president’s claims that they and others acted in concert to concoct the Russia investigation that shadowed much of his administration.
Bolduc wins New Hampshire’s GOP Senate primary
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Retired Army Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc won New Hampshire’s Senate Republican primary on Wednesday and will face potentially vulnerable Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan in November – setting up another test of whether a fierce conservative can appeal to more moderate general election voters.
National Archives may not have all of Trump presidential records after FBI search
WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Archives is still not certain that it has custody of all Donald Trump’s presidential records even after the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago club, a congressional committee said in a letter Tuesday. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform revealed that staff at...
Mike Lindell, MyPillow chief executive, says FBI agents seized his phone
WASHINGTON (AP) — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell said Tuesday that federal agents seized his cellphone and questioned him about a Colorado clerk who has been charged in what prosecutors say was a “deceptive scheme” to breach voting system technology used across the country. Lindell was approached...
More than 80 years after attack, a sailor killed at Pearl Harbor is laid to rest
CHICAGO (AP) — A 21-year-old sailor will be laid to rest on Tuesday following a decades-long effort to identify remains pulled from Pearl Harbor, more than 80 years after he was killed in the attack that propelled the United States into World War II. Members of Herbert “Bert” Jacobson’s...
King Charles III faces many challenges as he takes throne
Morgan Till is the Senior Producer for Foreign Affairs and Defense (Foreign Editor) at the PBS NewsHour, a position he has held since late 2015. He was for many years the lead foreign affairs producer for the program, traveling frequently to report on war, revolution, natural disasters and overseas politics. During his seven years in that position he reported from – among other places - Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, Lebanon, Turkey, Egypt, Israel, Palestine, Ukraine, Russia, Georgia, Haiti, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Canada and widely throughout Europe.
Ukraine continues to pressure retreating Russian troops
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops piled pressure on retreating Russian forces Tuesday, pressing a counteroffensive that has produced major gains and a stunning blow to Moscow’s military prestige. As the advance continued, Ukraine’s border guard services said the army took control of Vovchansk — a town just...
U.S. Senate panel advances sweeping Taiwan security bill
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate committee on Wednesday approved legislation that would significantly enhance U.S. military support for Taiwan, including provisions for billions of dollars in additional security assistance, amid increased pressure from China toward the democratically governed island.
Pakistan’s prime minister says his flooded country faces food shortages
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan is grappling with food shortages after deadly floods left the impoverished country’s agriculture belt underwater, the prime minister told the Turkish president by phone, as authorities scaled up efforts Monday to deliver food, tents and other items. Shahbaz Sharif spoke to Turkish President Recep...
