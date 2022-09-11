ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Hillary Clinton compares Nancy Pelosi to Queen Elizabeth just days after beloved British monarch's death and hails US House Speaker as 'the gutsiest woman in politics'

By Elizabeth Elkind, Politics Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton compared US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the United Kingdom's late Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday because she claimed both 'fought' for what they believed in.

The remark's timing is controversial considering it came while the beloved monarch's casket was being brought to Edinburgh for the first leg of her final journey, as tens of thousands of Britons already line the streets in mourning.

'I think Nancy Pelosi is the gutsiest woman in politics right now,' Clinton said on CNN's State of the Union.

'She has shown, through all kinds of turmoil and challenge, what it means to - somewhat like the Queen to be drawing an analogy here - get up every day, put on those high heels she wears, suit up to fight for the values and ideals that she strongly believes in.'

Meanwhile mourners in Scotland gathered on Sunday for a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth's coffin as it was transported from her holiday home of Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The queen's only daughter, Princess Anne, was in the motorcade accompanying her mother's hearse along with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Lawrence. Two more of the late monarch's four children - Prince Andrew and Prince Edward - joined Princess Anne in Scotland's capital.

The United Kingdom and millions across the world are in mourning after Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign ended on Thursday, September 8.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TIEcd_0hr6ht2S00
Hillary Clinton shared her memories interacting with Queen Elizabeth II earlier in her CNN interview but later brought up the monarch again when asked about the gutsiest women in US politics - when comparing her to Nancy Pelosi
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kjjXO_0hr6ht2S00
Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully and surrounded by relatives on September 8, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. She was 96
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31r02A_0hr6ht2S00
Clinton said of Pelosi (pictured on August 31), 'She has shown, through all kinds of turmoil and challenge, what it means to - somewhat like the Queen to be drawing an analogy here - get up every day, put on those high heels she wears, suit up to fight for the values and ideals that she strongly believes in'

Buckingham Palace announced that day that she had died peacefully, surrounded by relatives, at the age of 96.

Clinton remembered the queen as an 'engaging and lively conversationalist' who she had met multiple times, both as Barack Obama's Secretary of State and years earlier as First Lady of the United States.

'One of my favorite memories is when Bill and I stayed with her and Prince Philip on the Britannia, what used to be the royal yacht, as we commemorated the 50th anniversary of D-Day. So we were in close quarters,' she recalled.

'The Queen Mother was there. It was just like being with a family that was having a good time together despite the solemnity of the occasion.'

She also complimented the queen's longstanding 'devotion to duty and her sense of obligation to the people of her nation,' from when she first took the throne until meeting with the UK's newest prime minister just two days before she died.

'But I also saw a more playful and somewhat, you know, funny and very incredibly warm side of her as well,' the Democrat added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=442C2b_0hr6ht2S00
Clinton's comments came the same day that mourners in Scotland lined the streets for the first leg of Queen Elizabeth's final journey (pictured: The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes St Giles' Cathedral on its way to Palace of Holyroodhouse)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zFCvi_0hr6ht2S00
Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, the Duke of York, the Princess Royal, the Countess of Wessex and the Earl of Wessex at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, awaiting the Queen's coffin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fsPnk_0hr6ht2S00
The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh 

Clinton also claimed to have exchanged jokes with the queen about being female leaders in the current global system - despite their vastly different roles.

'Sometimes there would be, you know, a wry exchange about, you know, how as a woman leader, you always have to have your hair done, well, she always looked perfect, unlike some of us,' she said.

'She had a sense of style that really stayed with her. And so I knew that her sense of who she was and the role she played literally governed her life from every second of it.'

After her comparison of the Queen of England's seven decades of service to a US politician, Clinton also threw in praise for Vice President Kamala Harris - despite the Democrat's near-constant struggle with low approval numbers.

'And of course vice president, Kamala Harris, is someone who is breaking totally new ground, and I know that's not easy, having done a little of that myself,' the failed 2016 presidential candidate said.

'She's doing it with, you know, good humor and a smile on her face despite the challenges that come with the role. So those are two that immediately come to mind.'

It comes on the heels of her new Apple TV+ show 'Gutsy' with daughter Chelsea Clinton, in which the two explore the stories of historically important women.

Comments / 81

CAI
4d ago

That is just the most pathetic statement I ever read. Queen Elizabeth will always be loved and honored. There is no comparison, whatsoever.

Reply(1)
66
Guest
4d ago

What a joke! Only thing pelosi was good at was stealing money from Americans abd getting drunk and trying to talk and looking like a fool!

Reply
56
Nancy
4d ago

What ???? Omg insane craziness in our Countries Elite if you think we need to be listening to those who made money off their power we all live in California dreams which is going up in smoke right now .

Reply
37
Related
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth Dead: Final Photo Seems to Show Signs of Health Struggles in Recent Days

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch British history, died at the age of 96. In the days leading up to her passing, there was speculation that the Queen was having health issues. Earlier in the week, Elizabeth met with the newest Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, whom she appointed to the position. In photos captured from the meeting, which are the last snaps that were taken of the monarch, she appeared with a cane and a bruised hand.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew, to Everyone’s Surprise Except His Own, Leads Royals in Mourning at Balmoral

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Andrew, the queen’s disgraced second son, took a surprise central role in the family’s public mourning rituals at Balmoral, Scotland, Saturday, telling mourners, “We’ve been allowed one day, now we start the process of handing her on.”
U.K.
Daily Mail

'Silently grief-stricken Kate, Sophie swallowing back tears... as Meghan and Harry clasp hands in emotional life-line': Body language expert reveals royals' emotions at sombre lying-in-state service for Queen

The women of the Royal Family all showed their grief in different ways as they attended Wednesday's lying-in-state service for Queen Elizabeth II, a body language expert has said. On the most sombre day since The Queen's passing, Kate, the Princess of Wales, appeared silently grief-stricken as she followed the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Chelsea Clinton
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Queen Elizabeth
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death

Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Interviewer says Meghan Markle told her to transcribe 'guttural sounds' that she was making during sit down chat

Meghan Markle told an interviewer to transcribe the 'guttural sounds' she was making during her sit down chat for a magazine article that was published today. Features writer Allison P Davis revealed that she was struck by the Duchess of Sussex acting like a 'reality TV producer' when profiling her for a Fall Fashion issue of The Cut - part of New York magazine.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#Us House#Britons#Cnn#State Of The Union
Daily Mail

‘It’s breath taking, her arrogance’: Royal biographer Angela Levin accuses Meghan Markle of having a ‘taking everything for granted and not giving back attitude’ after her interview with The Cut

A royal biographer has blasted Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over new revelations about the Royal family she made in an interview with The Cut. In her bombshell interview with The Cut - part of New York magazine - the Duchess of Sussex launched a fresh salvo of attacks on the royals, Britain and the press.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Hillary Clinton says Ron DeSantis sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard is 'literally human trafficking' and 'inhumane' - but admits 'nobody wants open borders'

Hillary Clinton has slammed Ron DeSantis for sending 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard as 'literally human trafficking'. The former secretary of state lashed out at the Florida Governor, claiming the move was 'inhumane' and only exacerbated the border crossing crisis. She later admitted 'nobody wants open borders' and called for...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
Daily Mail

'I have been a hostage': Woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago posing as Rothschild heiress says her abusive ex-lover forced her into it to support daughter's musical career

The Ukrainian woman accused of infiltrating Mar-a-Lago and other enclaves of high society by masquerading as a Rothschild heiress says her Moscow-raised ex-lover threatened her into the ruse to boost his own finances. Inna Yashchyshyn, 33, made headlines last month after a Pittsburgh newspaper published an expose delving into a...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Emotional Camilla is seen for the first time since becoming Queen Consort as she rises to the moment to support her husband King Charles III - after the Queen endorsed her use of the title in the final months of her life

An emotional-looking Camilla, elevated to Queen Consort following the death of the Queen at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, was pictured looking deep in thought as she left the Scottish royal residence this morning. Following yesterday's historic announcement that the Queen had died at the age of 96, King Charles III...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Joe Biden Told He Must Travel by Bus to Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

President Joe Biden and other world leaders attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral have been told they must travel together by bus for the service in Westminster Abbey, London. Britain's longest-reigning monarch died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, and her state funeral will be held on September...
WORLD
Daily Mail

King Charles III and his three siblings sit alongside their mother's coffin after sombre march through Edinburgh: Grief-stricken royals watch as the Queen's 500-year-old Scottish crown is placed on her flag-draped casket

The Queen's four grief-stricken children watched sombrely as the Crown of Scotland was placed on their mother's coffin in Edinburgh this afternoon after hundreds of thousands turned out to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch. King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward had followed Her Majesty's...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

599K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy