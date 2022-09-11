Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's first pass of the 2022 season and returned it for a touchdown early in the first quarter of Sunday's season opener at Paycor Stadium.

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt knocked Burrow to the ground during Fitzpatrick's return, just as he did during a Fitzpatrick interception return in November of last year .

"Joe Burrow has no business throwing the ball there," former Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason said on CBS at halftime.

The first play of the season was a Cam Heyward sack of Burrow. It was a nightmarish start for the Bengals.

Social media reactions:

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Reactions: Minkah Fitzpatrick's pick-6 of Joe Burrow gives Bengals rough start