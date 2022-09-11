ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reactions: Minkah Fitzpatrick's pick-6 of Joe Burrow gives Bengals rough start

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pT46x_0hr6hs9j00

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's first pass of the 2022 season and returned it for a touchdown early in the first quarter of Sunday's season opener at Paycor Stadium.

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt knocked Burrow to the ground during Fitzpatrick's return, just as he did during a Fitzpatrick interception return in November of last year .

"Joe Burrow has no business throwing the ball there," former Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason said on CBS at halftime.

The first play of the season was a Cam Heyward sack of Burrow. It was a nightmarish start for the Bengals.

Social media reactions:

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Reactions: Minkah Fitzpatrick's pick-6 of Joe Burrow gives Bengals rough start

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Why Titans didn’t run Derrick Henry on crucial 4th quarter play in Week 1 loss to Giants, per Mike Vrabel

The Tennessee Titans lost their season opener to the New York Giants. The rebuilding G-Men came into Tennesee and stole a 21-20 win over Mike Vrabel’s squad. Although most of the game’s viewers will mostly remember the Giants’ gutsy 2-point conversion on their final drive that gave them the lead or Randy Bullock’s missed attempt at a game-winner, Titans fans will remember another play. They will look back on the 3rd & 1 on their last drive when Chig Okonkwo got the ball instead of Derrick Henry. The end-around run failed, Tennessee punted, the Giants scored, and then the Titans missed their shot to win the game.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Watch: Bucs RB Leonard Fournette flattens Cowboys LB Micah Parsons with big block

Leonard Fournette is not afraid to get his hands dirty with some pass-blocking. Tom Brady was lined up in the shotgun for a passing play in the first half of Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys. Micah Parsons, who is the Cowboys’ premier pass-rusher, was lined up against left tackle Josh Wells.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

3 running backs Elijah Mitchell fantasy football owners must add after MCL injury

The NFL season is underway, and fantasy football is in full swing. Millions of fans play fantasy football, and injuries are a big part of the game. San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell went down with a sprained MCL, which will keep him out for the next two months. While this is more unfortunate for the Niners, this now makes the discussion over Fantasy Football runnings backs to replace Elijah Mitchell something worth hashing out.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Yardbarker

Brian Daboll wins Giants' debut after gutsy 2-point conversion call

Brian Daboll showed off some big guts during his New York Giants head coaching debut. Daboll’s Giants beat the Tennessee Titans 21-20 after Titans kicker Randy Bullock missed a 47-yard field goal attempt wide left with seconds remaining. But what preceded the Titans’ possession is where Daboll made his mark.
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Football Rumors

Raiders work out offensive linemen Kelechi Osemele, Oday Aboushi, Billy Price

The Raiders brought in their former interior starter for an audition, according to ProFootballNetwork.com’s Aaron Wilson. Osemele, whom the Raiders traded to the Jets during the 2019 offseason, has not played since a Chiefs-Raiders game in Oct. 2020. In addition to Osemele, the Raiders brought in O-linemen Oday Aboushi, Billy Price and cornerback Vernon Hargreaves for early-season workouts.
NFL
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy