Lee Jung-Jae is the First Korean Actor to Win the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Lee Jung-jae has become the first Korean actor to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in the global phenomenon Squid Game. In another notable milestone, he is the first to win the award for a non-English-speaking role. Lee won the award...
Sheryl Lee Ralph Is the First Black Actress to Win the Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 35 Years
When Abbott Elementary premiered last year, the series quickly become a well-loved and welcome hit, becoming a staple within the television landscape. After a successful first season, the show was nominated for six total Emmy awards. Included among the nominations was Sheryl Lee Ralph for Supporting Actress in a Comedy. Ralph won the category, making her only the second Black woman in Emmys history to do so. This win also marks the first-ever Emmy win for Ralph.
Quinta Brunson is the Second Black Woman to Win the Emmy for Writing a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, creator of ABC’s popular sitcom Abbott Elementary, has become the second Black woman to win the Emmy for Writing a Comedy Series. The Philadelphia native won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series on September 12 for her work on the hit sitcom series. She is the first Black woman to win solo, and the second Black woman to win the category after Lena Waithe won the award for Master of None in 2017. Waithe shared her 2017 win with Aziz Ansari for the episode “Thanksgiving.”
'The White Lotus' Wins Outstanding Limited Series | Emmys 2022
The White Lotus has won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited Series. The limited series was up against Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, and Pam & Tommy. The series was created, written, and directed by Mike White who also won this evening for directing the series. The White Lotus was a fan-favorite this evening, with Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett winning for their supporting roles.
Zendaya Wins Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series | Emmys 2022
Zendaya has won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 74th annual Television Academy Awards for her performance in Euphoria. In a category filled with talent, Zendaya beat out Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show).
Jennifer Coolidge Wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in Limited Series | Emmys 2022
Jennifer Coolidge has won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series at the 74th Television Academy Awards, which were handed out on Monday, September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Also competing in the category were fellow nominees Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell, and...
Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode Promises This Time Will Be Different in New 'Halloween Ends' TV Spot
There’s a chill in the air and the more than expected jump scares in a new TV spot for Halloween Ends tease the highly anticipated conclusion to the reboot trilogy. We’re one month out from what’s being billed as the “final” showdown between Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) and Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and the hits, punches, and stabs just keep on coming.
How to Watch 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5
The Handmaid’s Tale has never been the most comfortable show to watch, but it definitely keeps us glued to our seats. The dystopian television series, an adaptation of the 1985 novel written by Margaret Atwood, is a gritty take on what happens when the United States collapses and is overruled by a totalitarian, theocratic government. The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 picks up where Season 4 left off. Last time, in an epic plot twist of sorts, main protagonist June Osbourne (Elisabeth Moss) and her former Handmaids had their revenge on their ex-master Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes). Without getting too much into details (and spoilers), let’s just say things didn’t end so well for Fred.
How to Watch ‘War of the Worlds’ Season 3
After two successful seasons, the highly acclaimed sci-fi series, War of the Worlds, is returning this fall. A re-imagination of the eponymous classic, the series is set in contemporary Britain and France but builds on the same premise. The series is created and written by Howard Overman, who is best known for his earlier projects like the BAFTA-winning series, Misfits.
How Ti West Nailed Found Footage Horror With 'The Sacrament'
Upon making one of the most terrifying segments in the V/H/S franchise, “Second Honeymoon,” Ti West had already proven himself gifted in directing found footage. His segment was relentlessly eerie in its calculated restraint and helped further emphasize how the act of simply sleeping can be so damn terrifying. Here’s looking at you, Paranormal Activity. West, however, solidified his talent in found footage a year later with The Sacrament. Found footage usually relies heavily on the extremely controlled perspective given to audiences through either one hand-held camera, a number of strategically placed static cameras, or a combination of the two. Unlike more traditionally shot horror films, the audience is positioned completely at the mercy of whatever the characters are able to capture in their (often last) moments of utter terror. For these reasons, the sub-genre is ripe for depicting supernatural scares but is often underutilized when it comes to emphasizing how the actions of other people can be just as horrific as even the strongest demonic entity.
The Bizarre History of the Lost 'Kingdom Hearts' TV Pilot
The year is 2002. The biggest things in the world right now are the Star Wars prequels, Harry Potter, and The Lord of the Rings. All epic franchises of grand journeys, all super successful, and all major franchises that are still churning out new content to this day. While Fox, Warner Bros, and New Line were set for success in these franchises, every other production at the time was aiming to create something with a similar scope and demographic. For Disney, 10 years away from just outright buying Star Wars and Lucasfilm, had their answer for filling this gap right in front of them in an IP they already owned. That IP was their recent release, Kingdom Hearts, the first entry in a now long-running game series.
From 'The Wire' to 'Game of Thrones': 9 TV Characters We Wish Hadn't Left Their Shows So Soon
It's a sad fact of TV watching that your favorite character may not be there for a show's entire run. Like people in real life, TV characters are mortal, and their demises can lead to higher stakes and more drama for the show they leave behind. Sometimes, they get off lighter and will be written out of the show in a way that spares them their lives. But in this instance, the result is the same for the viewer: a character they may like has vanished from the TV show they once belonged to, and storylines continue without them, for better or worse.
'Stranger Things': Shawn Levy Addresses the Possibility of Eddie Munson Returning for Season 5
Netflix's wildly popular sci-fi original series Stranger Things garnered a total of 13 Emmy nominations this year, and took home five of those, including Outstanding Music Supervision and, unsurprisingly, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup. There to represent the series was executive producer Shawn Levy who has seen the show through since Season 1, episode 1. During his brief interview with The Hollywood Reporter, what began as a beautiful ode to fans inevitably gave way to whether or not those fans will be seeing more of Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) in the future.
'Cobra Kai' Season 5 Episode 6 Recap: Will The Snake Eat Its Own Tail?
Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is meeting a mystery woman at an executive airport in Cobra Kai Season 5's thrilling sixth episode “Ouroboros,” and he’s rolled out the red carpet. Her name is Kim Da-Eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim) and she arrives with an entourage of high-class thugs. She has a take-no-prisoners approach and quickly gets to the point. Silver and Kreese (Martin Kove) have a history with Kim, but Silver tells her Kreese is not in the picture anymore. She has brought the best senseis for Silver to assess, but his flattery and extravagance don’t impress her. Silver offers her full autonomy to test his students, her way.
Emmy Winners 2022: 'Ted Lasso,' 'The White Lotus,' and 'Squid Game' Won Big
The Emmy Awards are back in full-swing this year, with a star-studded evening of laughs (courtesy of SNL funny man and Millennial icon Kenan Thompson) and stunning dresses. After last week's impressive slate of winners during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards last week, which saw streaming shows (particularly from HBO Max) leading the way, there were no surprises to see the streamers reigning supreme this week as well.
'Secret Invasion': Emilia Clarke Shares Excitement to Join the MCU
After Marvel Studios dropped the official trailer for Secret Invasion during the Lucasfilm, Marvel and 20th Century Fox showcase at Disney's D23 Expo, a brief shot of the Mother of Dragons touting guns instead of dragon fire sent shock waves among fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, known best for her titular role as Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen in the hit HBO show, shared her excitement to be taking on a role in the extensive MCU.
‘Chucky’ Season 2 Trailer Teases the Second Coming of the Killer Doll
We’re heading off to Catholic school juvie in a brand-new trailer for USA Network and SYFY’s Season 2 of Chucky. Just when they thought life couldn’t get any worse, it looks like Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) will be under the watchful eye of some homophobic nuns and priests in the upcoming season. There, the trio will come to find out that things are going to be made infinitely worse by the multiplication of Chucky (Brad Dourif) that will see the little terror’s possession spread to a massive amount of Good Guy dolls, many of whom received knives during their orientation.
'Batman: The Audio Adventures' Season 2 Sets Fall Release Date
HBO Max is bringing Season 2 of Batman: The Audio Adventures, Variety has reported. Created by Dennis McNicholas the series is presented in old-fashioned radio play style with Jeffry Wright voicing the titular character. The actor described the ten-part series as “fairly dense” adding, “there’s a lot in there.” The...
'Babylon' Trailer Sends Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie on a Dazzling Hollywood Journey
The first trailer is out for Damien Chazelle's Old Hollywood period piece Babylon, giving audiences their first look at the varied cast of characters on the rise in the film industry. With the backdrop of a changing entertainment landscape as silent films give way to talkies, the film takes a broad look at the chaos that ensues as actors, directors, and more scramble to adapt to the new environment. As the trailer indicates, it's a dive into the wild lives of said creatives and the city and industry they are intertwined with.
Will ‘Nope’ Get an Extended Cut? Here’s What Jordan Peele Told Us [Exclusive]
Oscar-winning writer and director Jordan Peele's western-horror Nope received a special screening at the IMAX Cinesphere Theatre at Ontario Place during this year's Toronto International Film Festival. Having crossed over $150 million worldwide, the director's third feature film brought audiences back to the theaters in a huge way and earned respect among the cinephiles. With his atypical, genre-bending approach to horror since his freshman picture Get Out, and the gorgeous IMAX artistry of cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, Nope has fans going back for multiple viewings with many noticing the movie was missing footage shown in the trailers. Rumors have begun to circulate over whether we'd be getting a prequel, sequel or something else. But what hasn't been mentioned is something Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steven Weintraub heard — Peele might be releasing a longer version of the movie.
