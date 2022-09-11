Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Jessica Chastain, star of new serial killer drama, isn’t a fan of serial killer dramas
During a recent interview at The Toronto Film Festival, the Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain shockingly admitted to not being a fan of serial killer dramas… despite starring in one. Chastain has recently come out with a jarring opinion, sharing that true crime-related content has always made the actress feel...
Collider
Timothy Olyphant to Star in Steven Soderbergh's Limited Series 'Full Circle'
In January 2020 it was announced that director Steven Soderbergh had signed a multi-year overall deal with HBO and HBO Max, the deal includes a first look deal on films while also developing television series for the platforms. Soderbergh’s relationship with HBO has gone on to include the hit feature No Sudden Move and his latest project, Full Circle which was announced last year, has cast Timothy Olyphant.
Collider
'The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist' Trailer Shows the Other Side of the Notorious Scandal
If you were a budding true crime fan in 2008 and 2009, then you were most likely following one of the craziest scandals of the decade which affectionately became known as “The Bling Ring.” Although Hollywood has gotten their hands on the story, with Sofia Coppola helming the masterpiece that was 2013’s The Bling Ring which boasted an all star lineup of Emma Watson, Taissa Farmiga, Katie Chang, Israel Broussard, and Claire Julien, a new Netflix series promises to tell the story like we’ve never heard it before - from the side of the convicted thieves. The streamer’s upcoming docuseries, titled The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist will hit the platform on September 21, and a trailer released today promises that it will absolutely deliver.
Collider
Netflix's Global Fan Event Tudum Returns This Fall With the Cast of 'Bridgerton' and 'Stranger Things'
Netflix's TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event is back on September 24, and they've just shared a very exciting trailer that promises some big things in the works. Subscribers and fans won't want to miss out on this free affair, which celebrates us, the "Netflix fandom," and features a ton of exclusives and first-looks at upcoming series and movies that will be hitting the streaming platform in the coming year.
Titans Drops First Look At Sons Of Anarchy Vet As Bearded Lex Luthor In Season 4
Titans is bringing Lex Luthor to Season 4 in a big way, and revealed the Sons of Anarchy vet who'll be playing the DC villain.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Releases Official Partner Photos for Season 31: See the Pics
Ready to rumba! The official partner photos for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars have arrived — and the cast looks eager to get started. Though many of fans' favorite ballroom pros are back, the new season is coming with some major changes. As previously announced, DWTS will now air on Disney+ after 17 […]
Collider
Jennifer Coolidge Wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in Limited Series | Emmys 2022
Jennifer Coolidge has won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series at the 74th Television Academy Awards, which were handed out on Monday, September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Also competing in the category were fellow nominees Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell, and...
Collider
'Babylon' Trailer Sends Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie on a Dazzling Hollywood Journey
The first trailer is out for Damien Chazelle's Old Hollywood period piece Babylon, giving audiences their first look at the varied cast of characters on the rise in the film industry. With the backdrop of a changing entertainment landscape as silent films give way to talkies, the film takes a broad look at the chaos that ensues as actors, directors, and more scramble to adapt to the new environment. As the trailer indicates, it's a dive into the wild lives of said creatives and the city and industry they are intertwined with.
Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ Is Even More Fun Than ‘Knives Out’
Mysteries are predicated on surprises, so it’s no shock to discover that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery boasts deceptions, twists, and head-spinning revelations galore. What qualifies as unexpected, however, is the fact that Rian Johnson’s follow-up to 2019’s Knives Out is a wholly superior whodunit contraption, at once more complex, cunning, and laugh-out-loud amusing. Those with a love of intricate brainteasers and bold, charismatic performances are in for a grand time when the film—currently premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival—arrives as a veritable Christmas present December 23 on Netflix.Though it’s a standalone sequel that requires no familiarity with...
Taylor Swift says the red scarf in her hit song All Too Well is a 'metaphor'... after years of speculation that ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal had it
Taylor Swift says the red scarf in her hit song All Too Well is just a 'metaphor.'. The 32-year-old pop star released the track and its accompanying 10-minute short film towards the end of 2021 and sparked rumors that the 'red scarf' she sings about was still in the possession of ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal, 41.
Collider
How Ti West Nailed Found Footage Horror With 'The Sacrament'
Upon making one of the most terrifying segments in the V/H/S franchise, “Second Honeymoon,” Ti West had already proven himself gifted in directing found footage. His segment was relentlessly eerie in its calculated restraint and helped further emphasize how the act of simply sleeping can be so damn terrifying. Here’s looking at you, Paranormal Activity. West, however, solidified his talent in found footage a year later with The Sacrament. Found footage usually relies heavily on the extremely controlled perspective given to audiences through either one hand-held camera, a number of strategically placed static cameras, or a combination of the two. Unlike more traditionally shot horror films, the audience is positioned completely at the mercy of whatever the characters are able to capture in their (often last) moments of utter terror. For these reasons, the sub-genre is ripe for depicting supernatural scares but is often underutilized when it comes to emphasizing how the actions of other people can be just as horrific as even the strongest demonic entity.
What Michael Keaton said during his bleeped Emmys 2022 speech
Dropping the F-bomb. Michael Keaton’s speech was censored after he gleefully told his “true believers”, “I f–king love you,” as he accepted the award for Best Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series for his role in Hulu’s “Dopesick.” Keaton — who played a doctor in the eight-episode drama about the rise of the opiate crisis, concentrating on Purdue Pharma, the company that produced OxyContin — was the first actor to step on stage to accept an award for his work. The actor, 71, began his speech by noting that, as a child, he would often recreate TV scenes he had watched,...
Collider
Zendaya Wins Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series | Emmys 2022
Zendaya has won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 74th annual Television Academy Awards for her performance in Euphoria. In a category filled with talent, Zendaya beat out Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show).
Collider
What Is Halbrand’s Heritage and Where Is He From in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.Viewers of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power learned quite a bit about the mysterious character Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) in Episode 3. This is an original character created for the show, so there are no mentions of him in J. R. R. Tolkien’s appendices from The Lord of the Rings that this show is heavily based on. There is, however, a lot of information we can infer about Galadriel’s (Morfydd Clark) newfound companion based on the events that take place in the region he’s from. The secrets we learned about his heritage this week may also hint at a darker tragic future for this charming warrior.
Collider
'Stranger Things': Shawn Levy Addresses the Possibility of Eddie Munson Returning for Season 5
Netflix's wildly popular sci-fi original series Stranger Things garnered a total of 13 Emmy nominations this year, and took home five of those, including Outstanding Music Supervision and, unsurprisingly, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup. There to represent the series was executive producer Shawn Levy who has seen the show through since Season 1, episode 1. During his brief interview with The Hollywood Reporter, what began as a beautiful ode to fans inevitably gave way to whether or not those fans will be seeing more of Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) in the future.
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Who is Elrond's Brother Elros?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power Episodes 1-3.Episode 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally introduced audiences to the island kingdom of Númenor: a place that, like so much else in Tolkien’s invented world, has a rich and layered story of art, artifact, and history. Of the many new characters strewn throughout the episode, some of the more obscure were the multiple references to the Númenorean noble known as “Elros," referenced by Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elendil (Lloyd Owen). So who is this Elros?
Collider
How to Watch 'Atlanta' Season 4
This Fall we bid farewell to one of FX's most notable shows, Atlanta, which will wrap up its story with the fourth and final season. The Emmy-winning comedy-drama first premiered in 2016 and hooked audiences immediately with its focus on the Atlanta rap culture and modern-day socio-political commentary about Black people. The series subverted the expectations of critics and audiences with its unpredictability and absurdist tone that has been steadfast through all of its seasons. Despite its positive momentum, Atlanta experienced a four-year wait between its second and third seasons due to scheduling conflicts and the pandemic. However, the early 2019 renewal of Season 4 allowed the back-to-back filming of Seasons 3 and 4 leading to its double-season feature on FX this year.
Collider
David Harbour Set to Star in ‘Gran Turismo’ Film Adaptation for Sony
David Harbour is looking to get behind the wheel. The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that the Stranger Things star has signed on to star in the feature film adaptation of the hit video game series Gran Turismo, with District 9 director Neill Blomkamp attached to direct. Gran Turismo is a...
Collider
'Halo' Season 2 Begins Filming
Master Chief has returned to set. Paramount+ announced that their hit action-drama Halo, based on the popular video game franchise of the same name, has begun filming after a successful first outing on the streamer. Production is currently taking place in Iceland with additional filming scheduled to take place later this year in Budapest, Hungary.
Collider
Will ‘Nope’ Get an Extended Cut? Here’s What Jordan Peele Told Us [Exclusive]
Oscar-winning writer and director Jordan Peele's western-horror Nope received a special screening at the IMAX Cinesphere Theatre at Ontario Place during this year's Toronto International Film Festival. Having crossed over $150 million worldwide, the director's third feature film brought audiences back to the theaters in a huge way and earned respect among the cinephiles. With his atypical, genre-bending approach to horror since his freshman picture Get Out, and the gorgeous IMAX artistry of cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, Nope has fans going back for multiple viewings with many noticing the movie was missing footage shown in the trailers. Rumors have begun to circulate over whether we'd be getting a prequel, sequel or something else. But what hasn't been mentioned is something Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steven Weintraub heard — Peele might be releasing a longer version of the movie.
