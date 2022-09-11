ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

App State Head Coach Shawn Clark Shares Luke Combs’ Morgan Wallen Cover After Big Win Over Texas AM

How about them Mountaineers, eh? According to Appalachian State University Head Football Coach, Shawn Clark, “The Way I Talk” has never sounded better than in the Luke Combs‘ rendition, which substitutes Morgan Wallen’s line, “gets louder when I’m cheering on the Volunteers” to “gets louder when I’m cheering on the Mountaineers.” And after App State’s massive upset over the number-six-ranked Texas A&M yesterday, the song seems especially fitting with Luke’s new lyrics. The historic victory by the Mountaineers is coupled […] The post App State Head Coach Shawn Clark Shares Luke Combs’ Morgan Wallen Cover After Big Win Over Texas A&M first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BOONE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, TX
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
College Station, TX
Sports
State
North Carolina State
City
Boone, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Boone, NC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
theappalachianonline.com

Art sculpture, Wey Hall vandalized after game days

App State football fans took their excitement to a physical level by vandalizing an art installation on campus Saturday following the Texas A&M win. After Saturday’s game, fans rushed to King Street, celebrating App State’s victory against a top 10 team. Following the celebration, the crowd moved to the football stadium and eventually to the Duck Pond, where the vandalism occurred.
BOONE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Clark
supertalk929.com

Death investigation launched in Mountain City’s Doe Valley

A death investigation is underway in Johnson County, Tennessee. The Sheriff’s Office reported the discovery of a dead woman inside a home on Monday in the Doe Valley community of Mountain City following a 911 call. County officials are still completing their preliminary investigation and have not published the...
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC September 12 at 1:12AM EDT by NWS

121300- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Stokes-Rockingham-Caswell-Watauga-Wilkes- Yadkin-Bland-Giles-Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd- Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick- Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Henry-Pittsylvania-Campbell-Appomattox- Buckingham-Halifax-Charlotte- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Danbury,. Eden, Yanceyville, Boone, Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, Bland,. Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, Floyd,. New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs, Roanoke,. Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Stuart, Rocky Mount,
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
hickorync.gov

N.C. 127 road closure for tree limb removal

The City of Hickory Traffic Division will close a section of N.C. 127 on Sunday, September 18, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for tree limb removal. The northbound lanes from Second Avenue SE to Second Avenue NE will be closed during this time to allow crews to remove tree limbs and clear the line-of-sight for traffic signals. Detour routes will be established and clearly marked.
HICKORY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Appalachian State#Smartphone App#Troy University#App State Football
getnews.info

The Victorian Inn Blowing Rock announces new ownership with special plans and events

The Victorian Inn Blowing Rock is now owned by Stony Point Hospitality, a hospitality company that focuses on boutique properties and vacation rentals in unique markets. The Victorian Inn Blowing Rock announced its new ownership by Stony Point Hospitality. The popular boutique Inn looks forward to continuing to serve valued guests and remaining a vibrant part of the special community of Blowing Rock. Stony Point Hospitality has plans for a property refresh and plans to offer birthday and special event packages.
BLOWING ROCK, NC
WJHL

THP: Driver cited after straight truck overturns on 19-E in Carter Co.

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Charlotte, North Carolina, driver faces a due care citation after a tractor-trailer overturned on 19-E (Route 37) in Carter County, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The Smartway traffic map provided by the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) initially reported that the single-vehicle crash was […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
WJHL

Sheriff: Woman found dead in Johnson County home

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A death investigation is underway after a 34-year-old woman was found dead in a Johnson County home, authorities report. A release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) states the woman was found at a residence in the Doe Valley community after a 911 call on Monday, Sept. 12. The […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: 1 dead after motorcycle collides with deer in Boones Creek

BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday, the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports. According to the JCPD, Donald Newell, from Johnson City, was riding east on Boones Creek Road on a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the motorcycle hit a deer in the roadway. Newell was taken to […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
theappalachianonline.com

High Country staple shuts down after 25 years

Right outside Boone down Highway 105, the Tomato Shack Country Store has served the community fresh produce and canned goods for over 25 years. As of recently, the Tomato Shack can no longer maintain their normal operating hours and has been operating Friday through Sunday since the construction began on the 4.5 miles of Highway 104 between Foscoe and Boone. This has been a detriment to their business as it is no longer practical to keep perishable produce from spoiling outside of operating hours. Since then the store has no longer been able to keep fresh produce, and with their major product no longer available, the owner Jerry Cheek has decided to permanently close the store at the end of August, ending its 25-year run.
BOONE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy