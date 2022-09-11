Read full article on original website
Popculture
Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie
In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
Barbarian scares up $10 million at the box office with killer debut
Moviegoers checked in for director Zach Cregger's rental horror mystery Barbarian, which had a killer debut at the box office this weekend. The actor and comedian's (Whitest Kids U'Know, Love and Air Sex) film directorial debut opened at No. 1 with $10 million, according to Comscore. The horror offering stars Georgina Campbell as Tess, a young woman who discovers that the rental home she booked is already occupied by a stranger, Keith (Bill Skarsgård). Against her better judgment, Tess spends the night and soon discovers that there's a lot more to fear than an unexpected house guest.
2023 Oscars heat index: Brendan Fraser, Cate Blanchett bound ahead as major acting contenders
Who's up and who's down among the 2023 Oscars contenders?. With the fall festival circuit in full swing, the whispers of awards greatness have echoed from the peaks of Telluride through the canals of Venice, and are set to cross the border into Toronto in the days ahead. Major players have already staked their claim on prime real estate in the awards conversation — but who has the potential to go the distance, and who is all talk?
CNET
Wild 'Babylon' Trailer Throws Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt Into Hollywood Chaos
Once upon a time, Hollywood was full of sex and drugs and wild parties. The trailer for new movie Babylon showcases Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie diving into a whirlwind of jazz age chaos (which includes fighting a rattlesnake, apparently). The co-stars of Quentin Tarantino's Once upon a time In...
Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ Looks Like a Glitzy, Glamorous ‘La La Land’
Damien Chazelle is back, baby. After a four-year hiatus, the La La Land director has unveiled the first trailer of what he’s been working on all this time: Babylon, which looks to be a stunning ode to the magic of moviemaking.Before we even get a glimpse of the film, someone snorts the stars of the Paramount logo as if they were cocaine. That someone turns out to be Margot Robbie. Clearly coked-out, Robbie daydreams with Diego Calva, both of them admitting that they want to be larger-than-life stars of the silver screen.“It’s written in the stars!” Robbie exclaims. “I am...
epicstream.com
DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years
There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million
The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
Major movie theater chain admits the industry could be in trouble until 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is released in November
Movie studios have released fewer movies to theaters this year compared to before the pandemic due to pandemic-related delays and streaming.
Collider
Lee Jung-Jae is the First Korean Actor to Win the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Lee Jung-jae has become the first Korean actor to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in the global phenomenon Squid Game. In another notable milestone, he is the first to win the award for a non-English-speaking role. Lee won the award...
Disney has 11 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe star in new western in ‘Dead For A Dollar’ trailer
Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe are headlining a new western, Dead For A Dollar, with the trailer teasing an epic rivalry for the ages. Not only does the film boast major talent in front of the lens, but behind it as well, as it is co-written and directed by Walter Hill, the director who brought the cult classic The Warriors to cinema screens.
Clint Eastwood Turned Down Gregory Peck Movie Role for a Script ‘That Had at Least Some Merit’
Actor Clint Eastwood turned down a big movie role that went to Gregory Peck to star in a smaller movie 'that had at least some merit.'
'Top Gun: Maverick' is unlike any blockbuster Hollywood has seen in years
There are summer blockbusters, and then there's "Top Gun: Maverick."
ComicBook
Disney's Live-Action Pinocchio Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
Disney's Pinocchio has a a Rotten Tomatoes score as the movie released on Disney+ Day. Right now, the Tom Hanks picture sits at 37% on the Tomatometer and audience score for the film is hovering at 49%. Some of this may be due to the fact there are two Pinocchio projects out there in the wild. But, maybe people weren't as enchanted as Disney might have hoped. At any rate, there's going to be a lot of Disney+ content sharing the spotlight this weekend. Thor: Love and Thunder is actually on Disney+ today as a part of the celebration. Also taking a lot of eyeballs away from the small puppet is the surprise BTS concert film that launched on the streaming platform today. So, there's just a really crowded landscape on Disney+ alone. (That's before even getting to other streamers like Netflix or HBO Max for the weekend.)
Collider
How Ti West Nailed Found Footage Horror With 'The Sacrament'
Upon making one of the most terrifying segments in the V/H/S franchise, “Second Honeymoon,” Ti West had already proven himself gifted in directing found footage. His segment was relentlessly eerie in its calculated restraint and helped further emphasize how the act of simply sleeping can be so damn terrifying. Here’s looking at you, Paranormal Activity. West, however, solidified his talent in found footage a year later with The Sacrament. Found footage usually relies heavily on the extremely controlled perspective given to audiences through either one hand-held camera, a number of strategically placed static cameras, or a combination of the two. Unlike more traditionally shot horror films, the audience is positioned completely at the mercy of whatever the characters are able to capture in their (often last) moments of utter terror. For these reasons, the sub-genre is ripe for depicting supernatural scares but is often underutilized when it comes to emphasizing how the actions of other people can be just as horrific as even the strongest demonic entity.
‘Pinocchio’ Review: Tom Hanks and Robert Zemeckis Deliver a Dud of a Disney Remake
Arriving before Guillermo del Toro's version, this reinterpretation of the classic kids' tale also stars Cynthia Erivo and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. When caught in that perennial dilemma of going head-to-head with an identical-sounding movie (meteor threatens planet; volcano threatens city; Truman Capote makes friends), it’s probably comforting when a filmmaker can tell himself his competitor is a nobody whose film won’t be a real concern. What you don’t want is for the other movie to be made by Guillermo del Toro — especially when the subject is one the Mexican auteur was practically born to interpret.
FOXBusiness
'Top Gun: Maverick' becomes 5th highest-grossing movie of all time at domestic box office
"Top Gun: Maverick" became the 5th top-grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office over Labor Day weekend. "Top Gun: Maverick" currently has earned $701.23 million, passing "Black Panther" at $700.4 million. Cruise's latest hit film also beat out "Spider-Man: No Way Home" for the No. 2 spot...
Collider
The Bizarre History of the Lost 'Kingdom Hearts' TV Pilot
The year is 2002. The biggest things in the world right now are the Star Wars prequels, Harry Potter, and The Lord of the Rings. All epic franchises of grand journeys, all super successful, and all major franchises that are still churning out new content to this day. While Fox, Warner Bros, and New Line were set for success in these franchises, every other production at the time was aiming to create something with a similar scope and demographic. For Disney, 10 years away from just outright buying Star Wars and Lucasfilm, had their answer for filling this gap right in front of them in an IP they already owned. That IP was their recent release, Kingdom Hearts, the first entry in a now long-running game series.
Cinema Blend
Quentin Tarantino And Steven Spielberg Saw Early Screenings Of Brie Larson’s Disney+ Augmented Reality Short, Creating A 'Full Circle' Moment For The Actress
Among this week’s new Disney+ releases is a short called Remembering, produced and starring Brie Larson, which features a groundbreaking augmented reality component that jumps out of your TV. Larson collaborated on the project with her partner Elijah Allan-Blitz, who wrote and directed it. Ahead of Remembering’s debut, the couple showed the short to a number of major filmmakers, including Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg, with hopes their AR creation will inspire the greater filmmaking community.
