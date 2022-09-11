ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Adrian Martinez shares sympathy for Scott Frost after Nebraska firing

The Sunday firing of Scott Frost at Nebraska sparked plenty of national reaction as the first major move of the 2022 coaching cycle, as well as reaction from those closely tied to the program. One of those individuals is Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez, who committed to and played for Frost at Nebraska from 2018-21. During a media session on Tuesday, Martinez was asked about the decision by the Huskers to move on.
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph speaks to media

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Tuesday, Husker nation heard from Mickey Joseph for the first time since taking over as Nebraska Football Interim Head Coach. Joseph previously served as the Huskers’ Associate Head Coach and wide receivers coach, but was asked to take over after Scott Frost was fired on Sunday, one day after a disappointing 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern.
LINCOLN, NE
AthlonSports.com

Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Nebraska Football Fans

Nebraska has officially moved on from head football coach Scott Frost. Now, the Huskers can begin searching for their next program leader. Believe it or not, Urban Meyer is a name being discussed as a viable option. What Nebraska needs is a major turnaround. Well, Meyer has a knack for...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
City
Auburn, NE
Lincoln, NE
Sports
State
Georgia State
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Joseph
Person
Scott Frost
FanSided

Nebraska Football: More changes could be coming on Tuesday

Nebraska football is officially under new leadership and there seems to be a pretty good possibility that the upheaval for the Huskers isn’t quite over. Interim Nebraska head coach Mickey Joseph will take the podium in front of the media for the first time on Tuesday morning since Scott Frost was fired. That could be when additional hinted at changes are announced.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Volleyball: #2 Nebraska vs #9 Stanford Preview

#2 Nebraska (7-0) #1 Nicklin Hames 5’10’’ SR Setter/DS. #4 Anni Evans 5’9’’ JR Setter/Serving Specialist. Nebraska and Stanford are two of the most successful volleyball programs in the country. They are both consistently top 25 teams, and almost always top 10. Stanford has won nine national championships, the last in 2019. Nebraska has won five national championships, the last in 2017. These are places young girls dream of playing volleyball; I know I did.
LINCOLN, NE
earnthenecklace.com

Is Omaha Anchor Dave Zawilinski Leaving WOWT?

Dave Zawilinski has always been a bright spot in the morning for Omaha residents. People have watched him for eight great years on WOWT’s Daybreak. But since September 12, 2022, viewers haven’t seen him on their favorite morning show. That made them think that Dave Zawilinski was leaving WOWT 6 News Live. Fortunately, the anchor has addressed all questions about him leaving WOWT’s Daybreak. Here’s what the news anchor had to say.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Huskers#Athletics#American Football#College Football#Georgia Southern#University Of Nebraska#Roku#Husker
AwesomeIam

What do people not like about living in Omaha, Nebraska?

I have lived here my whole life and I always thought Omaha was really boring. When you are sitting around with friends at 9:00 at night, trying to think of something to do, there are few options. Pick one of the 100′s of bars, maybe go to movie if it is the weekend, go get Taco bell or fast food because most dine in restaurants close at 10:00 or go shopping at a 24 hour Walmart because it is one of the only stores open. —— Christie Kaiser.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Eat at a Lincoln restaurant Wednesday to help support food bank

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Local restaurants will rally to end hunger in southeast Nebraska on Wednesday during the 34th annual Dine Out to Help Out the Food Bank event. Ninety-two establishments will donate at least 10% of the day’s proceeds to the Food Bank of Lincoln. The event...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel Nebraska

Democratic candidate for Nebraska Governor running on theme of change

BEATRICE – It may be an uphill battle in a state with a Republican majority of voter registrations, but Democrat Carol Blood feels Nebraskans want change. The candidate for Governor stopped in Beatrice Sunday, at a Gage County Democratic Party Fundraiser held at the Holiday Inn Express. "We're not...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Fire engine pulled off Nebraska parade, strikes pedestrian

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County, Nebraska sheriff’s office is investigating circumstances that ended with a woman and a fire truck colliding at a parade. Deputies and Plattsmouth rescue were dispatched to 4th & Main Street at 7:49 p.m. Saturday to assist Plattsmouth Police. Police say the Murray...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy