MLive.com
Michigan prep football notebook: Teams surprising us through three games
We’re past three games into the 2022 high school football season and there are some teams throughout Michigan surprising everyone. Over in the Ann Arbor area, Dexter is off to its first 3-0 start since 1966. While 56 years is a surprisingly long time between 3-0 starts, it’s not surprising when you factor in Michigan running back commit Cole Cabana. The four-star running back scored four touchdowns in a 27-6 win over Bedford last week, three on the ground and one on the receiving end of a pass. It’s last 4-0 start was 1965 and it will look to match that this Friday against Ypsilanti Lincoln.
Detroit News
Wojo: MSU's first big test at Washington should answer some unknowns
East Lansing — Michigan State is 2-0 and ranked 11th and by most statistical measures, looks legit. Transfer running backs Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard look legit. Transfer defensive end Jacoby Windmon looks legitimately legit. But like many teams this time of year, it’s hard to tell what’s real...
diehardsport.com
Father Of Five-Star QB Recruit Hinting A Decision Is Near Following Michigan Visit?
Five-star QB Jadyn Davis and his family visited Ann Arbor for the third time recently as the five-star recruit was in for the Hawaii game. The father of Davis posted the following pic on social media:. It should be noted that the elder Davis is donning a profile picture that...
A PSA to all Michigan Football fans
While Michigan football did pretty much everything right on the field on Saturday in the 56-10 win over Hawaii, some things off the field kind of put a damper on the blowout. As we all know, coming into the Hawaii game, there was an active QB competition taking place between previous starter Cade McNamara and backup JJ McCarthy.
Detroit News
Old Inn at St. John's on track to unveil rare new golf course, The Cardinal, in summer 2023
Plymouth — The old Inn at St. John's had a lot of golf holes, but not a lot of golf fans. "No one would say they were great," Ray Hearn said of the 27 holes that used to reside south of Five Mile Road, between Sheldon and Northville roads.
2 Michigan schools rank in the top 100 colleges in nation
MICHIGAN, USA — Every year, U.S. News & World Report releases a ranking of colleges and universities in the country and this year two Michigan schools are honored in the top 100. As in years past, the University of Michigan and Michigan State University received high scores from the...
The Oakland Press
Zawislak named Assistant Principal of the Year
Brian Zawislak, assistant principal of Troy High School, has been named Michigan’s 2023 Assistant Principal of the Year. Zawislak has been in Troy for 15 of his 20 years in education. “It is Brian’s unique ability to relate to students and teachers that places him above most other administrators...
Detroit News
Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores
Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
Detroit News
LeDuff: The inside scoop on Lafayette Coney Island's rats
The news went ’round the world last week, and I found myself standing in the cellar of it. Lafayette Coney Island, the landmark greasy spoon in the heart of downtown Detroit, has rats, the headlines blared. A carnival of rodents was caught on tape and then posted on Facebook. The city cracked down and closed the joint. No dogs. No fries. No dice.
visitdetroit.com
10 Top Small Venues in Oakland County
Oakland County is home to many venues perfect for hosting special events and business gatherings. The county’s close proximity to downtown Detroit and Detroit-Wayne Metropolitan Airport makes it attractive for out-of-towners and even locals who are looking for a unique space to gather. Visit Detroit gathered some of the...
3 schools in Macomb County close after online threats, teen arrested
Online threats to "shoot up" two high schools and a middle school — all in the Warren district — led officials to close the schools Monday and launch a search for whoever made them. By early afternoon, officials said, police had arrested a 13-year-old boy, whom they tracked through his internet address. "You have...
What The Heck Is Michigan “Zip” Sauce?
I've learned a lot about foods and drinks since I moved to Michigan. I've seen the promised land with authentic U.P. Pasties, Mackinac Fudge, downed Superman Ice Cream, slugged some Faygo and Vernor's (which are now staples in my fridge at home), and fallen in love with the local breweries.
Detroit News
Divisions emerge on MSU's board over Stanley's future
Fractures emerged Monday within Michigan State University's governing board on whether President Samuel Stanley Jr. should remain in charge of the school or retire from his post. The development over the weekend that some Board of Trustee members set a Tuesday deadline for him to decide whether he is willing...
thesalinepost.com
Saline Area Schools District Announces Death of Teacher Trisca Beasley
The Saline Area Schools District Monday night announced the death of Trisca Beasley. According to the announcement, Beasley died unexpectedly Sept. 12. She taught math for 21 years at Saline High School and was involved in many student activities, including volleyball and the Math Club. Beasley resided in Manchester, where she was once coach of the varsity volleyball team.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Deadly stabbing in Fraser leads to middle school, high school lockdown
FRASER, Mich. – A deadly stabbing in a Fraser neighborhood led to lockdowns at both middle and high schools on Tuesday. The incident occurred in the area of Garfield Road and Klein Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Fraser police are saying very little about what happened, but Local 4 has learned...
Detroit News
Detroit man sentenced for raping 5 teenagers over span of 7 years
Detroit — After pleading guilty to raping five teenagers over the span of seven years, a Detroit man will spend the next 25 to 50 years in prison. Lionel Wells' DNA was submitted into a federal database in each case, from 2007 to 2014, linking them to each other but not to Wells, said Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Zoo Senior Day: Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne County residents 62+ get in for free Wednesday
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Zoo's Senior Day returns Wednesday, Sept. 14. People 62 and older who live in Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties get free entry into the zoo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parking is also included. Each senior can bring one adult guest for free, too.
Detroit News
Detroit rapper taps TikTok fame in bid to buy block where he grew up
Detroit — Rapper Tray Little is using a social media app in his bid to fulfill a dream of not just buying back his childhood home, but the entire block on the city's northwest side where he grew up. While Little is far from acquiring the dozen vacant homes...
1 Woman Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In Grosse Ile Township (Wayne County, MI)
Police responded to a pedestrian crash after a Mack semi-tractor trailer struck a pedestrian, parked cars, and a garage. The crash happened when the driver traveling north on [..]
Detroit News
Two Detroit men charged in separate shootings in Eastpointe
Eastpointe — Two Detroit men have been charged in connection with a pair of unrelated shootings that happened in Eastpointe last week. The first one, Early Lamont Jones, 34, was charged Friday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe with discharging a weapon from a vehicle, felony firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and carrying a concealed weapon.
