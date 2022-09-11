ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Michigan prep football notebook: Teams surprising us through three games

We’re past three games into the 2022 high school football season and there are some teams throughout Michigan surprising everyone. Over in the Ann Arbor area, Dexter is off to its first 3-0 start since 1966. While 56 years is a surprisingly long time between 3-0 starts, it’s not surprising when you factor in Michigan running back commit Cole Cabana. The four-star running back scored four touchdowns in a 27-6 win over Bedford last week, three on the ground and one on the receiving end of a pass. It’s last 4-0 start was 1965 and it will look to match that this Friday against Ypsilanti Lincoln.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Wojo: MSU's first big test at Washington should answer some unknowns

East Lansing — Michigan State is 2-0 and ranked 11th and by most statistical measures, looks legit. Transfer running backs Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard look legit. Transfer defensive end Jacoby Windmon looks legitimately legit. But like many teams this time of year, it’s hard to tell what’s real...
EAST LANSING, MI
FanSided

A PSA to all Michigan Football fans

While Michigan football did pretty much everything right on the field on Saturday in the 56-10 win over Hawaii, some things off the field kind of put a damper on the blowout. As we all know, coming into the Hawaii game, there was an active QB competition taking place between previous starter Cade McNamara and backup JJ McCarthy.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Novi, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Education
City
Clarkston, MI
Novi, MI
Football
Novi, MI
Sports
City
Novi, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Education
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Dewitt, MI
State
Alabama State
City
West Bloomfield Township, MI
City
Davison, MI
The Oakland Press

Zawislak named Assistant Principal of the Year

Brian Zawislak, assistant principal of Troy High School, has been named Michigan’s 2023 Assistant Principal of the Year. Zawislak has been in Troy for 15 of his 20 years in education. “It is Brian’s unique ability to relate to students and teachers that places him above most other administrators...
TROY, MI
Detroit News

Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores

Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Catholic Church#Chicago White Sox#American Football#Highschoolsports#Detroit Catholic Central#Davison Lrb Division#Dewitt Lrb Division
Detroit News

LeDuff: The inside scoop on Lafayette Coney Island's rats

The news went ’round the world last week, and I found myself standing in the cellar of it. Lafayette Coney Island, the landmark greasy spoon in the heart of downtown Detroit, has rats, the headlines blared. A carnival of rodents was caught on tape and then posted on Facebook. The city cracked down and closed the joint. No dogs. No fries. No dice.
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

10 Top Small Venues in Oakland County

Oakland County is home to many venues perfect for hosting special events and business gatherings. The county’s close proximity to downtown Detroit and Detroit-Wayne Metropolitan Airport makes it attractive for out-of-towners and even locals who are looking for a unique space to gather. Visit Detroit gathered some of the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
100.7 WITL

What The Heck Is Michigan “Zip” Sauce?

I've learned a lot about foods and drinks since I moved to Michigan. I've seen the promised land with authentic U.P. Pasties, Mackinac Fudge, downed Superman Ice Cream, slugged some Faygo and Vernor's (which are now staples in my fridge at home), and fallen in love with the local breweries.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Detroit News

Divisions emerge on MSU's board over Stanley's future

Fractures emerged Monday within Michigan State University's governing board on whether President Samuel Stanley Jr. should remain in charge of the school or retire from his post. The development over the weekend that some Board of Trustee members set a Tuesday deadline for him to decide whether he is willing...
EAST LANSING, MI
thesalinepost.com

Saline Area Schools District Announces Death of Teacher Trisca Beasley

The Saline Area Schools District Monday night announced the death of Trisca Beasley. According to the announcement, Beasley died unexpectedly Sept. 12. She taught math for 21 years at Saline High School and was involved in many student activities, including volleyball and the Math Club. Beasley resided in Manchester, where she was once coach of the varsity volleyball team.
SALINE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Deadly stabbing in Fraser leads to middle school, high school lockdown

FRASER, Mich. – A deadly stabbing in a Fraser neighborhood led to lockdowns at both middle and high schools on Tuesday. The incident occurred in the area of Garfield Road and Klein Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Fraser police are saying very little about what happened, but Local 4 has learned...
FRASER, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man sentenced for raping 5 teenagers over span of 7 years

Detroit — After pleading guilty to raping five teenagers over the span of seven years, a Detroit man will spend the next 25 to 50 years in prison. Lionel Wells' DNA was submitted into a federal database in each case, from 2007 to 2014, linking them to each other but not to Wells, said Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Two Detroit men charged in separate shootings in Eastpointe

Eastpointe — Two Detroit men have been charged in connection with a pair of unrelated shootings that happened in Eastpointe last week. The first one, Early Lamont Jones, 34, was charged Friday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe with discharging a weapon from a vehicle, felony firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and carrying a concealed weapon.
EASTPOINTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy