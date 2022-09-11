Read full article on original website
Here are the NC High School football players of the week (for the week of Sept. 9)
Here are the top high school football performers in North Carolina for Week 4. Cuttler Adams, Robbinsville: 25 carries, 220 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-27 win over Smoky Mountain. He also had one 53-yard scoring reception. Keenan Jackson, Cuthbertson: 4-star receiver out of Union County, Jackson has offers...
Talking Preps NC: Previewing Week 5 of the HS football season; Mr. Football update
▪ We update the Mr. Football Watchlist for the state’s top player, and there’s plenty of new faces. ▪ In Rapid Fire, we discuss whether regional football stadiums in Charlotte is a good idea, whether Myers Park can turn its season around and how big of a statement did Weddington and Chambers make in wins last week.
Teen runner has heart attack at HS cross country meet, Tennessee officials say
A 17-year-old student and cross country runner had a heart attack after a race in Florida and was airlifted to a hospital, said school officials in Tennessee, where the boy attends high school. Gabe Higginbottom, a junior at Bartlett High School near Memphis, competed in a race with his high...
