ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Talking Preps NC: Previewing Week 5 of the HS football season; Mr. Football update

▪ We update the Mr. Football Watchlist for the state’s top player, and there’s plenty of new faces. ▪ In Rapid Fire, we discuss whether regional football stadiums in Charlotte is a good idea, whether Myers Park can turn its season around and how big of a statement did Weddington and Chambers make in wins last week.
HIGH SCHOOL
Raleigh News & Observer

Teen runner has heart attack at HS cross country meet, Tennessee officials say

A 17-year-old student and cross country runner had a heart attack after a race in Florida and was airlifted to a hospital, said school officials in Tennessee, where the boy attends high school. Gabe Higginbottom, a junior at Bartlett High School near Memphis, competed in a race with his high...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy