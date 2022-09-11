ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramount Plus will be free with a Walmart+ subscription starting in September — here's a full breakdown of what the streaming service offers

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Paramount Plus is one of the most affordable streaming services available. The ad-supported Essential plan starts at $5 a month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $10 a month. The service offers a growing collection of original series...
How would you improve streaming?

Related to this thead - https://forums.digitalspy.com/discussion/2434531/is-linear-still-everyones-go-to-platform#latest. A lot of people still find streaming to be awkward to use, what can be done by the platform holders (Sky, Google, Samsung etc...) and the services (Netflix, Disney, Amazon...) to improve and make things simpler?. 1. Single interface - My main issue is...
Peacock TV Free Trial: Stream as much as you want for free

Peacock TV, NBC’s online streaming app, is a relative newcomer in a crowded and growing field of streaming apps. It’s become surprisingly popular, though, as cheap way to stream classic NBC shows like The Office and 30 Rock as well as new shows and movies and live news and sports. Peacock is a but unique in that it’s both an on-demand streaming service like Hulu or Netflix while also offering a selection of live TV channels, despite costing much less than any of the best live TV streaming services — but is there a Peacock TV free trial? Let’s find out.
NFL RedZone, Sunday Ticket Suffer Streaming Issues

The first Sunday of the NFL regular season was filled with error messages rather than football content, as widespread issues frustrated subscribers of RedZone and DirecTV’s Sunday Ticket. Since home viewers won’t have any choice but to stream “Thursday Night Football” this season, a veteran Amazon executive who worked...
NFL Fans Are Tired of Struggling to Find Out-of-Market Games

The NFL season has kicked off, and fans are sounding off about one long-standing issue. The league continues to restrict what games fans can watch on television. There are plenty of fans who want to watch out-of-market games but can't because of how the NFL distributes games depending on where they live. NFL Sunday Ticket is the best option to watch out-of-market games, but that is only available for DirecTV users. This year, the NFL added a streaming service called NFL+, but fans can only listen to out-of-market games.
RS Recommends: Get Popular Streaming Services from Just $1.99, With Latest Prime Video Deal

Just in time for fall, Amazon has launched a number of new offers on its Prime Video Channels page, which allows you to subscribe to premium streaming services and download movies using your Amazon account. Prime Video Channels typically cost between $7.99 and $10.99 per month (the price they’d be if you subscribed on their respective websites), but right now, you can get a subscription to Showtime for just $3.99 a month and a subscription to PBS Masterpiece for just $1.99 a month. That’s one of the best streaming deals we’ve seen online. The Showtime streaming deal is only available through...
Where to Watch and Stream Planet of the Vampires Free Online

Cast: Barry Sullivan Norma Bengell Ángel Aranda Evi Marandi Stelio Candelli. In the near future the two spaceships Argos and Galliot are sent to investigate the mysterious planet Aura. As the Argos lands on the planet her crew suddenly go berserk and attack each other. The strange event passes, but the crew soon discovers the crashed Galliot - and learns that her crew died fighting each other! Investigating further, the explorers come to realize the existence of a race of bodiless aliens that seek to escape from their dying world.
Disney’s CEO teases a ‘hard bundle’ of Disney Plus and Hulu

A “hard bundle” of Disney Plus and Hulu could be coming in the next few years if Disney CEO Bob Chapek has anything to say about it. Chapek spoke with the Los Angeles Times during Disney’s big fan event, D23, this past weekend. It was one of the first times he’s spoken about the company and the myriad of controversies it has reckoned with over the last two years. Most of what he said was very neutral, but then they got onto the conversation of the future of Hulu, the streaming giant currently co-owned by Comcast, and Chapek showed his cards... just a little.
Hulu with Live TV Free Trial: Everything you need to know

Most people who watch shows and movies rely on streaming services today, and while apps like Netflix and Hulu are great, they’re not a true replacement for cable or satellite TV. That’s where the best live TV streaming services come in. In fact, Hulu has its own live TV streaming service in its Hulu with Live TV package, which is one of the largest streaming platforms by subscriber count (more than 4 million, in case you were wondering). It’s a more comprehensive streaming service than basic Hulu, though, so it’s naturally a bit pricier, which might leave you wondering: Is there a Hulu with Live TV free trial available? Here’s what you need to know.
Everything to Know About Watching Sports on Sling TV

If you're looking to watch your favorite sports without a cable subscription, then Sling TV may be a good choice. If you're looking for an affordable way to watch live sports, Sling TV is worth considering. This popular streaming platform doesn't offer quite the extensive array of sports channels that some other platforms do.
Week 2 NFL Power Rankings, Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Everyone has their own set of NFL power rankings, but not all of them take computer-driven, algorithmically-derived approaches that look at underlying data to figure out true team strength. But numberFire's power rankings do just that. Two teams with key wins in Week 1 come from the AFC West and...
