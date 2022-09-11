ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Packers vs. Vikings Live Steam: How To Watch 2022 NFL Games Live Online

By Josh Sorokach
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NzxVJ_0hr6eWOa00

Live from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the Vikings host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the NFL season.

The first week of the new season includes a battle between division rivals as two NFC North clubs collide. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers dominated the division last season, finishing with a 13-4 record while the Vikings ended the year at 8-9. Minnesota fans have a reason to be cautiously optimistic as they prepare for another season of Vikings football: Justin Jefferson. The young wide receiver keeps getting better with age, and 2022 could be the year he becomes the top wideout in football.

The Vikings and Packers split their season series last year, with both teams winning at home. The Vikings are a home underdog, but this one could truly go either way. From start time to live stream info, here’s how to watch today’s Packers-Vikings game online.

PACKERS VS VIKINGS: START TIME/CHANNEL INFO:

Week 1’s Packers-Vikings game begins at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

PACKERS VS VIKINGS LIVE STREAM INFORMATION:

If you have a valid cable login, you can watch today’s game live on FOX, FOX Sports.com, or the FOX Sports app. The NFL game you’ll be offered on FOX, however, depends on your location. A full coverage map of FOX and CBS games can be found on 506sports.com.

HOW TO WATCH THE PACKERS GAME LIVE ONLINE WITHOUT CABLE:

You can also stream the Packers game live with an active subscription to fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or DIRECTV STREAM. Both FuboTV and YouTube TV offer free trials for eligible subscribers.

Depending on your location, you may also be able to watch the game on NFL+. Available for $4.99/month or $29.99/year, in the United States, NFL+ offers live local and primetime regular season and postseason games for you to watch on your phone or tablet. You can also stream live NFL Network content over a cellular connection on NFL+. Additionally, the streaming service provides a premium tier ($9.99/month or $79.99/year) and a seven-day free trial for eligible subscribers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AbBEs_0hr6eWOa00
Photo: Getty Images

CAN I STREAM THE PACKERS-VIKINGS GAME ON HULU:

While you can’t stream today’s game with a traditional Hulu account, you can watch live via Hulu + Live TV’s FOX live stream. Available for $69.99/month (which includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu), the service no longer offers a free trial.

Tags

FOX

Sports

SPONSORED STORIES

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff

Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Minnesota Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
The Spun

Watch: Nasty Brawl At NFL Stadium On Sunday Afternoon

Sunday was a tough day for Raiders fans, both on and off the field. On the field, the Raiders fell to the Chargers, opening the 2022 regular season with a 24-19 loss.. Off the field, a group of Raiders fans got involved in a nasty brawl in the confines of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Pete Carroll: 'Surprised' Broncos took Russell Wilson off the field

Pete Carroll was just as surprised as everyone else at the Denver Broncos’ decision at the end of “Monday Night Football.”. Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 on Monday after Denver missed a 64-yard field goal with just under 20 seconds left. The Broncos had a 4th-and-5 with around a minute left and let the clock go down to 20 seconds before taking a timeout.
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Kirk Cousins’ attire during press conference

The Minnesota Vikings torched the Green Bay Packers 23-7 as the duo of quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson combined for 184 yards and two touchdowns. For Minnesota fans, that alone was a great start to the season. And then Cousins showed up to the postgame press conference looking like everybody’s midwestern middle-aged dad.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers' Reaction To Dropped Pass Goes Viral

We've seen what happens when Aaron Rodgers doesn't trust his receivers and this is a face you never want to see as a young wideout. After rookie Christian Watson dropped a walk-in touchdown, cameras cut to Aaron Rodgers whose expression said it all... "If you are a rookie wideout who...
NFL
The Spun

There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Rob Gronkowski gets 100% real on Tom Brady, Buccaneers’ Super Bowl title chances

Rob Gronkowski spent his last two seasons in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so naturally he may have some bias when picking them as his Super Bowl bets for the 2022 season. However, the former star tight end has actually a pretty good reason for believing that the Buccaneers have what it takes […] The post Rob Gronkowski gets 100% real on Tom Brady, Buccaneers’ Super Bowl title chances appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson benching on final Broncos play draws stunned reaction from Pete Carroll

The Denver Broncos’ decision to go for a 64-yard field goal attempt to save their life in Week 1 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks has left NFL fans scratching their heads. Even Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was confused over the fact that Nathaniel Hackett chose to put the team’s fate in the hands (or feet) of kicker Brandon McManus instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 with Russell Wilson on the field.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Youtube Tv#Sling Tv#American Football#Vikings Live Steam#The Green Bay Packers#Packers Vikings#Fox#Cbs#Fubotv#Hulu Live Tv#Direc
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals Sunday on the road, coming away with a 44-21 victory to give themselves a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. It wasn’t all that good, though, for the Chiefs, with a few players suffering injuries. It was not obvious with the […] The post Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Peyton Manning lost his mind when Broncos didn’t call a timeout

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was imploring his former team to call a timeout late in the fourth quarter vs. the Seattle Seahawks. It was the start of what was supposed to be an exciting season for the Denver Broncos. They got a superstar quarterback in Russell Wilson after a trade with the Seattle Seahawks to help bring them back to the playoffs. Denver had the chance to defeat Seattle for their first win of the season.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

3 Packers takeaways after Week 1 win vs. Vikings

The Green Bay Packers were completely outplayed in a 23-7 loss to NFC North rivals Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. Last season demonstrated why it is critical not to panic after one game. Still, it is disappointing for the Packers to perform poorly against a division rival. This is the Packers’ third loss in the last four games against Minnesota.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Disney
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow speaks out after brutal 4-INT display in Bengals loss to Steelers

The AFC title defense of the Cincinnati Bengals did not take off the way Joe Burrow and company envisioned it to be, as they absorbed a 23-20 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home Sunday. Burrow was especially bad under center, as he struggled to complete throws and avoid the Steelers from getting to […] The post Joe Burrow speaks out after brutal 4-INT display in Bengals loss to Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL Fan Brawl Gets Bloody On Sunday Afternoon

The Lions-Eagles game on Sunday afternoon had no shortage of fireworks and that included fan fights. Multiple brawls inside Ford Field broke out during the game, one of which showed fans having blood all over them. One video inside the dome showed a Lions fan covering his bloody nose while...
DETROIT, MI
Decider.com

Decider.com

36K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy