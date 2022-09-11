Oregon doesn’t move in the latest USA TODAY coaches poll

Although there were several upsets from around the country, the Oregon Ducks football team stayed at No. 24 in the latest USA TODAY coaches poll that came out Sunday morning.

Some thought there might be a reshuffling of the top spots in the poll as Georgia , who dismantled Oregon in Week 1 and defeated Samford 33-0 last night, would move up to the top spot, but Alabama held on, just as it did at Texas . Ohio State remains at No. 3

USC jumped up four spots all the way to No. 8 after the Trojans defeated Stanford 41-28 in Palo Alto, Calif. The Trojans are already looking like the Pac-12 best chance of getting into the College Football Playoff, but there’s still a ton of season left to play.

Utah stayed at No. 15.

But the big jump occurred in Provo, Utah where BYU surged 11 spots in the poll to No. 14 after its double-overtime win over Baylor. The Cougars visit Autzen Stadium in what is suddenly a huge game for both teams.

