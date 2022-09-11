Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Casts Talia Shire, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman and More
Francis Ford Coppola is rounding out the cast to his big-budget indie film Megalopolis. The call sheet is now a family affair, with Coppola’s sister (and his Godfather star) Talia Shire and nephew Jason Schwartzman joining the project. Also joining the cast are Shia LaBeouf, Grace VanderWaal, Kathryn Hunter and James Remar.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmanda Mackey, Casting Director on 'A League of Their Own,' 'The Fugitive' and 'The Normal Heart,' Dies at 70Shia LaBeouf-Starrer 'Padre Pio' From Abel Ferrara to Premiere in Venice Days LineupJames Caan, Macho Leading Man of Hollywood, Dies at 82 Megalopolis notably marks LaBeouf’s highest-profile project since...
Pregnant Michelle Williams Attends The Fabelmans TIFF Premiere with Paul Dano and Steven Spielberg
Michelle Williams and Paul Dano were joined by Steven Spielberg at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of the film, which is inspired by the famed director's life Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans captured viewers' attention in Toronto this weekend, just as its stars did at its premiere. The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival to a standing ovation Saturday, per Variety, is a personally significant project for the legendary director as it follows a semi-autobiographical plot. The film, releasing worldwide Nov. 23, focuses on a...
Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie
In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
New Netflix action thriller casts Jason Bateman as villain opposite Taron Egerton
Black Adam helmer Jaume Collet-Serra is directing the movie
‘The Music Man’ to End Broadway Run in January as Hugh Jackman Departs
It turns out Hugh Jackman is irreplaceable. “The Music Man” will end its run on Jan. 1, 2023 as the Tony-winning star of stage and screen finishes his lengthy commitment to the hot-selling Broadway revival. There had been some chatter that the producers were looking for another actor to take over for Jackman as Professor Henry Hill, but those kind of performers are few and far between. And, well, they don’t usually have the kind of commercial appeal to fill the Winter Garden. The revival, which also starred two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster, will have played 358 regular and 46...
Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh Boost Oscar Chances with TIFF Awards
Six months before the Academy Awards mean a long road for Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh, but the Toronto International Film Festival made these often-undervalued performers the ones to beat. “This is new for me,” Fraser said at Sunday’s fourth annual TIFF Tribute Awards, where he made a charming and self-deprecating speech that played like an early rehearsal for the ones awaiting him on the Oscar trail. “Normally, I’m the guy at the podium who hands these things out.” Fraser teared up at a thunderous ovation that followed the premiere of “The Whale” in Venice, but TIFF threw him a homecoming party....
Quentin Tarantino And Steven Spielberg Saw Early Screenings Of Brie Larson’s Disney+ Augmented Reality Short, Creating A 'Full Circle' Moment For The Actress
Among this week’s new Disney+ releases is a short called Remembering, produced and starring Brie Larson, which features a groundbreaking augmented reality component that jumps out of your TV. Larson collaborated on the project with her partner Elijah Allan-Blitz, who wrote and directed it. Ahead of Remembering’s debut, the couple showed the short to a number of major filmmakers, including Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg, with hopes their AR creation will inspire the greater filmmaking community.
‘Pinocchio’ Review: Tom Hanks and Robert Zemeckis Deliver a Dud of a Disney Remake
Arriving before Guillermo del Toro's version, this reinterpretation of the classic kids' tale also stars Cynthia Erivo and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. When caught in that perennial dilemma of going head-to-head with an identical-sounding movie (meteor threatens planet; volcano threatens city; Truman Capote makes friends), it’s probably comforting when a filmmaker can tell himself his competitor is a nobody whose film won’t be a real concern. What you don’t want is for the other movie to be made by Guillermo del Toro — especially when the subject is one the Mexican auteur was practically born to interpret.
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
First Trailer Released For Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans
Steven Spielberg returns in November with his semi-autobiographical drama The Fabelmans, and the first trailer for the film is online. Universal Pictures released the trailer for the film this weekend, and you can check it out below. The trailer looks at Gabriel LaBelle as Sammy Fabelman, a 16-year-old aspiring filmmaker,...
Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ Is Even More Fun Than ‘Knives Out’
Mysteries are predicated on surprises, so it’s no shock to discover that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery boasts deceptions, twists, and head-spinning revelations galore. What qualifies as unexpected, however, is the fact that Rian Johnson’s follow-up to 2019’s Knives Out is a wholly superior whodunit contraption, at once more complex, cunning, and laugh-out-loud amusing. Those with a love of intricate brainteasers and bold, charismatic performances are in for a grand time when the film—currently premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival—arrives as a veritable Christmas present December 23 on Netflix.Though it’s a standalone sequel that requires no familiarity with...
Top Five Moments In Robert Zemeckis’s Pinocchio Trailer
The Back to the Future director hopes to bring his magic to the live-action story of Pinocchio. The latest retelling of the animated classic sees Tom Hanks as Geppetto, a woodcarver who builds Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) and raises him as if he was a real boy. Finally, Pinocchio’s wish of becoming a real boy is granted, and a big adventure awaits the beloved character. Pinocchio also stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, Keegan-Michael Key as “Honest” John, Lorraine Bracco as Sofia the Seagull, and Luke Evans as The Coachman. Pinocchio is set to be released on September 8th exclusively on Disney Plus. Below are the five best moments of the Pinocchio trailer:
X-Men star Hugh Jackman talks potential Greatest Showman sequel
The Greatest Showman fans are eager to see Hugh Jackman don the ringmaster's outfit again, but they may have to wait a while for a sequel judging by the actor's latest comments. Speaking to Variety at the Toronto International Film Festival, the former X-Men star was asked about a follow-up...
Sofia Coppola to direct Jacob Elordi as Elvis in A24 biopic ‘Priscilla’
Sofia Coppola is set to direct a biopic about Priscilla Presley for A24 starring Jacob Elordi as Elvis. The Virgin Suicides filmmaker will write and direct Priscilla for the indie studio, casting Euphoria star Elordi as Elvis and Cailee Spaeny as his wife Priscilla. The film will be based on...
David Bowie Was Reportedly Romantically Linked to Some Huge Stars
When it comes to sheer impact on the face of popular music as a whole, few artists can claim to have the longstanding impact that David Bowie has. Despite the fact that he passed away in 2016, David's name is an ever-present part of the musical conversation. A new documentary about the artist, Moonage Daydream, dives deep into the legend that was David Bowie.
See the Hottest Fashions from the Emmys Red Carpet
Will it be Abbott Elementary, Succession, Squid Game, or The White Lotus that walks away with the most Emmys tonight when Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson hosts the 2022 Emmy Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles?. But first, the stars of your favorite TV shows will...
A Guide To The Live-Action "Little Mermaid" Remake, And Yes, There Are New Songs
"All day [Rob Marshall's] like, ‘Do you want to slide down this 40-foot clam shell?’ I’m like, ‘Yes! Of course, I do. What are you, crazy?’ It’s been wildly creative.”
Jimmy Kimmel Slammed Online for Stealing Moment from Quinta Brunson
Jimmy Kimmel has come under some serious fire online after many believe a skit he and Will Arnett performed as presenters stole the spotlight from winner Quinta Brunson. Arnett and Kimmel presented the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series at Monday night's Emmy Awards. Arnett dragged a "passed out" Kimmel onto the stage and laid his body out next to the microphone stand while he explained the late night host had too many margaritas backstage.
Hollywood Minute: Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans'
Sneak peeks at Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical ‘The Fabelmans,’ the ‘Enchanted’ sequel ‘Disenchanted,’ and ‘The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry,’ based on the best-selling novel. David Daniel reports.
