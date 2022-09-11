Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Price Crashes Amidst Wider Selloff – This Could Be The Next Stop
Bitcoin price plunged close to 8% over the past day owing to the high Consumer Price Index report. The prices of most altcoins fell on their respective charts after the CPI showed a 0.1% increase in August, which has now taken the unadjusted value to 8.3%. The annual increase was...
Ethereum Merge Fails To Move ETH Price, $2,000 Remains Elusive
The price of Ethereum continues to struggle below $1,600 despite the Merge being successful. As pointed out previously, the Ethereum Merge had looked to be a “buy the rumor, sell the news” event, which seems to be playing out, but the lack of highly fluctuating prices suggests that even the expected sell-offs seemed not to have happened. Instead, it looks to be that momentum is currently muted, making it impossible for the price to swing either way.
FTX (FTT) Token Flashes Buy Ahead Of A Rally, Will $35 Be Reclaimed
FTX (FTT) Token Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart. The price of FTX has struggled to maintain its bullish momentum in recent months, as it was rejected from the $54 area, acting as a supply zone for most sellers. Despite being a fundamentally strong coin of the FTX exchange and...
Binance Coin Struggles Below $290 Resistance, Where Would Price Go?
Binance Coin (BNB) struggles to hold support after flipping it into resistance against tether (USDT) as a bullish structure hits a rock. Despite showing a great bullish structure in recent weeks, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has had a really quiet time as the market continues in a mist of mixed feelings regarding where the crypto market is headed. (Data from Binance)
TA: Ethereum Plunges to $1,550: Can Bulls Save the Day?
Ethereum corrected lower below $1,650 against the US Dollar. ETH must stay above the $1,550 support zone to avoid a sharp bearish reversal. Ethereum started a key downside correction and traded below the $1,650 level. The price is now trading below $1,650 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
Why Cardano (ADA) Could Be Registering Another Decline, Analyst Explains
Cardano faces a new obstacle with the impending Vasil update. Analyst and futures trader Peter Brandt predicts poor performance for the coin based on current trends and projections. He recently tweeted on the present state of affairs for Cardano. “This is a fractal chart pattern called a descending triangle. If...
Why Dan Morehead Believes Bitcoin Bull Run Is Around The Corner
The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap has been thrown into a state of continuous swing. The price of Bitcoin seems to record constant fluctuation without little or no control. Over the past few days, the bears have been taking the upper hand in the BTC market. Hence, Bitcoin’s performance has been more in the south direction.
Outstanding 35% Price Surge For Uniglo (GLO), Whilst Top Cryptos Like Bitcoin (BTC) And Stellar (XLM) Suffer From Losses
Small to medium cap crypto projects will significantly outperform all of the top projects in the next bull run. This is a fact. It boils down to a simple risk-to-reward ratio. Bitcoin is broadly considered the safest digital asset and, in line with this, offers mediocre returns. Seasoned crypto investors...
Bitcoin Retests $20K While CEL Holds Gains Amidst Market Bleeding
The world’s foremost cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has had an eventful week as it briefly hit the $22,500 benchmark on Friday. The crypto has been having a hard time for the past month, trading below $20,000. Detractors even went so far as to predict a $12,000 drop for the token amid the broader market’s bearish turn. Yet it rallied last week, breaking the $22,000 resistance mark before dropping again. Today, Bitcoin has climbed back and is currently trading around the $20,000 mark.
TA: Bitcoin Price At Major Risk of A Breakdown Below $20K: Here’s Why
Bitcoin settled below the $21,000 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC is showing bearish signs and remains at a risk of a major breakdown below $20,000. Bitcoin struggled to correct higher and stayed below the $21,000 resistance zone. The price is now trading below $20,750 and the 100 hourly...
Golem (GLM) Leads Gain, Adding Over 20% In The Last 24 Hours
Many cryptocurrencies recorded price fall in the past 24 hours. For instance, Bitcoin prices have fallen by 1.65% in the past 24 hours. Even though the 7-day gain shows a 3.23%, the current level is not encouraging. Ethereum hasn’t fared well, either. Its 1-hour trend shows a 0.99% loss, while...
WATCH: Bitcoin Bear Market Corrective Patterns Examined | BTCUSD September 14, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine two bear market corrective patterns in Bitcoin price according to Elliott Wave Theory. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 14, 2022. After yesterday’s CPI report, Bitcoin is once again on the ropes. At this point, we need to...
Bitcoin Price Has Strong Potential To Hit $25,000, Weekly Analysis Suggests
Recently, the market has seen a strong correction due to the Bitcoin price bull run of the past several days. On December 7, 2020, the price hit a low of $19,030.09, which is considered to be a new all-time low. However, the appearance of a double bottom pattern has led...
No GPU Mining After the Ethereum Merge? Fork Token or ETC to Mine?
According to Watcher Guru, we are only 12,554 away from the Ethereum Merge, which is expected to happen at 1:09 on September 15 (CST). By then, Ethereum will have transitioned to PoS, a major blow to PoW miners in the network. The Merge will force PoW miners that operate the $19 billion mining business to find alternatives.
Ethereum Funding Rates Hit The Low Amid The Shift From PoW
The Ethereum upgrade has shifted the network from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS). The Ethereum mainnet and the Beacon Chain will finally merge as a single blockchain through the transition. According to the estimations of EtherNodes, the Ethereum transition will occur if there are no underlying technical challenges. Before now,...
Bitcoin Spot Trading Volume Soars To New 2022 Highs
Data shows the Bitcoin spot trading volume has shot up recently, and has created a new high for the year 2022 so far. Bitcoin Spot Trading Volume Observes Sharp Uptrend. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the 7-day average BTC volume has now hit a new yearly high of around $11.4 billion.
Displaced ETH Miners Seek Refuge In Ethereum Classic, Ravencoin
The Ethereum Merge was an incredibly anticipated upgrade, with good reason. It not only drastically increased the number of transactions that the network could handle, but it also greatly diminished the energy consumption of the network. However, Ethereum miners have found themselves as collateral damage in the upgrade as there is no longer a need for their highly specialized mining hardware. Given this, ETH miners have had to find alternatives for this hardware.
Capitalize On The Upcoming Bull Run With Big Eyes, Binance Coin, And Chainlink
Many crypto enthusiasts have termed the 2022 crypto dip the longest bear market in history. Experts however predict a bounce back in the market, which may be influenced by cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chainlink (LINK). Even with crypto prices going down, predictions are favoring...
Coinbase Lists 4 Possible Risks Of Ethereum Merge
The Ethereum Merge remains one of the most anticipated events in the crypto space. The upgrade was scheduled to happen on September 15, 2022. It was a long-awaited blockchain transition as it moved from PoW to PoS. The change will merge the Beacon Chain and the Ethereum mainnet to become a single blockchain.
3 best crypto coins to list on Gate.io
Those who have been in crypto long enough know about the ‘listing effect’ – whenever a new coin is released on a new exchange – whether decentralized (DEX) or centralized (CEX) – the price pumps. In many cases even rumours of new listings on exchanges...
