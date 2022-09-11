Read full article on original website
This Is Nebraska's Best Pumpkin Patch
It's already that time of year again! As the leaves begin to change color and the weather gets cooler, we shift to fall. One of the most popular activities of the season is pumpkin picking. Some people pick pumpkins to use around their homes for decoration, while others pick pumpkins to carve with family and friends. Those with particular affinity for cooking try their hand at classic pie recipes. Regardless of what you plan to do with your pumpkins, there are more to some patches than just pumpkins. Some locations feature hayrides, petting zoos, corn-mazes, and restaurants that serve popular seasonal food and drinks for guests off all ages! Who would have thought that this much fun could come from a simple crop?
Omaha murder suspect who escaped jail in Arkansas is caught again
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha murder suspect who escaped custody in Arkansas is caught. Investigators say 20 year old Wuanya Smith was wanted in the August 12th shooting death of 20 year old Anthony Collins III. Smith was arrested in Arkansas last week, but escaped from jail Sunday morning. Arkansas law enforcement say Smith escaped custody by climbing over a barbed wire fence. In a Facebook post Monday morning, the Saline Saline County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas said that Smith has been caught. More details are expected Monday afternoon.
Omaha woman who gave birth on sidewalk, abandoned baby sentenced to prison
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha mother who gave birth on a south Omaha sidewalk earlier this year and then left the baby behind is sentenced to prison. Investigators say on February 13th, Trinity Shakespeare gave birth to a baby boy in below-freezing temperatures near 24th and P streets. Prosecutors say Shakespeare has struggled with drug and alcohol abuse and homelessness. She's also had run-ins with the law in the past. The baby boy survived the traumatic birth.
