Three Burning Questions Ahead of Oklahoma State's Week 3 Matchup with Arkansas Pine Bluff
Originally published at: Three Burning Questions Ahead of Oklahoma State's Week 3 Matchup with Arkansas Pine Bluff | Pistols Firing. Can the Cowboys put some concerns to bed before heading into a bye week and their Big 12 slate. 1 Like. robert28 September 13, 2022, 6:18pm #2. I had to...
Videos: Oklahoma State Players Preview Arkansas Pine Bluff
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State football team hosts Arkansas Pine Bluff at 6 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. After the Cowboys’ Tuesday practice, Sione Asi, Taylor Miterko, Thomas Harper and Jake Schultz met with reporters to discuss the game.
Daily Bullets (Sept. 13): OSU NIL: Not Climbing Yet, Pokes to Fun Bowl Games?
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • Everything Mike Gundy had to say at his media availability yesterday – the depth chart for week three hasn’t really changed. • Brett McMurphy has the Pokes in the Sugar Bowl...
PFB Podcast Ep. 474: Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State Recap
Originally published at: PFB Podcast Ep. 474: Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State Recap | Pistols Firing. Plus takes from a wild college football Saturday.
Big 12 Announces Kickoff Times For Sept. 24 Games
The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday kickoff times for games on September 24.
Three Things Arkansas Pine Bluff Coach Doc Gamble Said ahead of Golden Lions Matchup with Oklahoma State
Doc Gamble’s Golden Lions might be an FCS opponent on Oklahoma State’s schedule, but Arkansas Pine Bluff has scored points at a rapid rate through two games. Arkansas Pine Bluff is 2-0 heading into Boone Pickens Stadium for the Golden Lions’ matchup with Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. Saturday, and UAPB is averaging 62 points a contest. Gamble, the Lions coach, fielded questions via the SWAC’s teleconference this week to discuss the upcoming matchup. Here are three things he said.
10 Things to Know following OSU’s 34–17 Win Over Arizona State
After bludgeoning Central Michigan in Week 1 early (and finishing with a whimper), OSU on Saturday did the opposite against Arizona State in its 34-17 win — starting slow before finishing with a flurry. Here are 10 things to know. (And make sure to read Marshall’s 10 Thoughts before...
Superlatives: Looking at the Plays and Players That Mattered in OSU’s Win over Arizona State
Oklahoma State weathered early offensive dry spells and defensive lapse to earn a comfortable win over Arizona State (at least according to the scoreboard). The Cowboys are 2-0, a consensus Top 10 team and have only Arkansas Pine Bluff standing in their way of a perfect nonconference record. Let’s take...
Kickoff Time, TV Info Set for OSU’s Week 3 Game vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Oklahoma State’s nonconference finale on Saturday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff will (again) feature the Cowboys in primetime (albeit not on prime TV). The program announced on Tuesday that its game will be a 6:00 p.m. kickoff inside Boone Pickens Stadium. It will be streamed exclusively by Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
The Rundown: Everything Mike Gundy Said in His Pre-Arkansas Pine Bluff News Conference
STILLWATER — For the 13 time in Mike Gundy’s tenure, they entire Week 3 of a season 2-0. Gundy met with reporters at his weekly media luncheon Monday afternoon to discuss Oklahoma State’s upcoming game against Arkansas Pine Bluff, which kicks at 6 p.m. Saturday. Here is everything Gundy had to say.
Depth Chart: Cowboys’ Two-Deep Unchanged Entering Bout With Arkansas Pine Bluff
The Cowboys’ two-deep looks unchanged entering the their Week 3 tilt against Arkansas Pine Bluff. Oklahoma State hosts the Golden Lions at 6 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. The game will be carried on ESPN+. Oklahoma State is coming off a 34-17 victory against Arizona State this past...
Friday Night Highlights: Utu Off to Hot Start in Senior Season
It was a tough weekend on the gridiron for many of Oklahoma State’s 2023 class, with Cowboy commits going 4-6. But there were still some standout performances from the week that was. Here is a look at how the Pokes’ pledges played with stats provided by MaxPreps. Jelani...
santansun.com
Chandler makes a statement in San Diego
Chandler’s football team heard the outside noise all off-season after their loss to Saguaro in last year’s Open Division State Championship. They were told they would never be the same. They were told they lost too much talent. They were told they were no longer top dog in the state, let alone the Chandler district.
KOCO
Oklahoma City, Douglass Trojan football mourns loss of legendary coach
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City and Douglass Trojan football are mourning the loss of a legendary coach. Former coach Stanford White died Thursday at age 77. KOCO 5 spoke to his family about the legacy he leaves behind. His name will always be paired with Douglass Trojan Football in...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona hopes to reduce enormous teacher shortage
With schools striving to get back to full swing, districts across Arizona continue to struggle with a severe teacher shortage – and it’s the students who suffer most. But an innovative program to help fill the void is beginning to pay off. The Arizona Teacher Residency program, a...
uco.edu
UCO Earns Highest Ever Regional University Ranking in US News & World Report’s ‘Best Colleges’ 2022-23 List
Media Contact: Kyla Carter, Communications and Marketing Coordinator, UCO University Communications, 405-974-2127, kcarter25@uco.edu. UCO Earns Highest Ever Regional University Ranking in US News & World Report’s ‘Best Colleges’ 2022-23 List; Among Top 30 Public Universities in the West. The University of Central Oklahoma earned its highest ranking...
fabulousarizona.com
New Tempe Restaurant: Anoche Cantina
Anoche Cantina, a new Tempe restaurant and nightlife concept brought to the Valley from Ascend Hospitality Group (AHG), is now open on Mill Avenue. Craving a unique take on the taco? You’re in luck!. Anoche Cantina (anoche meaning “last night” in Spanish) is the first Arizona-based concept from AHG...
ABC 15 News
Gas prices on the rise across Arizona
Despite a nationwide gas price decrease, Arizona drivers are paying more than in previous weeks. "It's been a struggle for a while," said Ashley Allard, "I have the grocery rewards so I use that when I can." According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.70....
azbigmedia.com
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
News On 6
Lacey Swope Returns To News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope is back from maternity leave and ready to bring you the latest forecast in the 5 a.m. hour. Lacey left News 9 in May to care for her son, Troy.
