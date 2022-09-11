ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Videos: Oklahoma State Players Preview Arkansas Pine Bluff

STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State football team hosts Arkansas Pine Bluff at 6 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. After the Cowboys’ Tuesday practice, Sione Asi, Taylor Miterko, Thomas Harper and Jake Schultz met with reporters to discuss the game.
Three Things Arkansas Pine Bluff Coach Doc Gamble Said ahead of Golden Lions Matchup with Oklahoma State

Doc Gamble’s Golden Lions might be an FCS opponent on Oklahoma State’s schedule, but Arkansas Pine Bluff has scored points at a rapid rate through two games. Arkansas Pine Bluff is 2-0 heading into Boone Pickens Stadium for the Golden Lions’ matchup with Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. Saturday, and UAPB is averaging 62 points a contest. Gamble, the Lions coach, fielded questions via the SWAC’s teleconference this week to discuss the upcoming matchup. Here are three things he said.
10 Things to Know following OSU’s 34–17 Win Over Arizona State

After bludgeoning Central Michigan in Week 1 early (and finishing with a whimper), OSU on Saturday did the opposite against Arizona State in its 34-17 win — starting slow before finishing with a flurry. Here are 10 things to know. (And make sure to read Marshall’s 10 Thoughts before...
Kickoff Time, TV Info Set for OSU’s Week 3 Game vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Oklahoma State’s nonconference finale on Saturday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff will (again) feature the Cowboys in primetime (albeit not on prime TV). The program announced on Tuesday that its game will be a 6:00 p.m. kickoff inside Boone Pickens Stadium. It will be streamed exclusively by Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Friday Night Highlights: Utu Off to Hot Start in Senior Season

It was a tough weekend on the gridiron for many of Oklahoma State’s 2023 class, with Cowboy commits going 4-6. But there were still some standout performances from the week that was. Here is a look at how the Pokes’ pledges played with stats provided by MaxPreps. Jelani...
